J. Crew is taking an extra 50% off sale styles ahead of Presidents Day

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The week before Presidents Day is finally here, which means now is the time to find great deals on everything from mattresses to tech. When it comes to wardrobe essentials, though, one of the latest retailers letting us in on some can't-miss deals is J. Crew.

As part of its Winter Warm-Up Event, J. Crew is offering discounts on nearly everything (including 1,000+ items in the "Women Sale" section). Right now, you can score 25% off full-price styles and an extra 50% off sale styles when you use the code WARMUP at checkout. The sale kicked off on Tuesday and will last through 11:59 p.m. EST on Feb. 21, so the days left to save are already dwindling. Though, one thing to keep in mind before shopping: Most items are final sale.

When you use the code, you'll find shoes for as little as $43, tops starting at $8 and if you sign-up for J. Crew rewards (which is free), you can even get free shipping on your order.

Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals to shop now from J. Crew's early Presidents Day sale on clothing, accessories and more.

J. Crew early Presidents Day sale

These jeans are inspired by the '90s and boast a flattering 11-inch rise. They're made from 99 percent cotton, feature a touch of stretch for comfort and are available in three fits: classic, petite and tall.

Based on reviews, these sneakers run a bit on the larger side. However, shoppers seem to love how stylish they are. They have a white leather upper and a cushioned midsole, which make them look sleek and feel comfortable.

This jacket-cardigan hybrid can keep you cozy as spring approaches. It's made from a soft wool that has a bit of stretch to it and comes in three neutral shades: gray, black, and tan.

This tee is on sale (for as low as $8!) in all sorts of colors and patterns right now. It's a no-brainer for layering and would look oh-so-chic underneath the cocoon cardigan!

Statement sleeves and a statement neckline make this shirt a standout. Toss a blazer over it for the perfect work-from-home video call look.

Sherpa is the fabric of the season, and we're loving this stylish half-zip. It has an oversize fit, which makes it extra cozy for chilly days.

This fitted hoodie is made from a stretchy Lycra material, which makes it a great pick for morning runs or at-home workouts. You can find it in several different pastel shades like Heather Pale Sky or Decorative Pink, or darker colors such as black or navy.

Don't miss your chance to save on cozy cashmere! These joggers are on sale for as little as $20 right now in the shade Heather Natural.

This tote is only $55 right now, thanks to the 50% discount. Made with a padded shoulder strap, woven handles and several different pockets for storage, it's an accessory you'll want to have on hand for upcoming summer road trips.

Add some layers to your winter looks with a simple pair of tights. The brand recommends pairing these with your favorite dresses and pencil skirts, since the control top paneling can help define your silhouette.

Easily dress up any outfit with these statement earrings. They're handcrafted in Italy and can work with nearly any kind of top.

This crisp blazer can make any look feel polished. It hits right at mid-thigh level, which can help enhance your silhouette. Plus, you can never go wrong with velvet.

We only want to brave the rest of winter in a jacket as chic as this one. It not only features a teddy sherpa trim but is also made from a water-repellent recycled poly and filled with a down alternative that helps keep you warm.

Dreaming of summer? Now's the time to grab a swimsuit on sale. The style in Warm Rose provides medium coverage and is made from recycled polyester — and is only $45 until Feb. 21.

These leather-lined boots can take you through any season. Since they run a tad on the smaller side, reviewers recommend sizing up. (Though, we recommend scooping them up fast and wearing them with every outfit this week.)

Perfect for pairing with jeans or trousers, this button-up with cinched sleeves was made for your spring wardrobe.

This smocked dress hits above the knee for a fun style that you can wear just about anywhere.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!