Nordstrom's massive winter sale is here — 30 deals to shop before they sell out

This article was paid for by the brand. If you purchase something through our links, Shop TODAY earns a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Presidents Day may technically be a celebration of our top government officials, but in 2022, it might as well be called Best Sale Ever Day. We intend to spend our day off in full online-shopping mode with 15 tabs open. Cue the background Netflix!

For Nordstrom fans, the holiday weekend is a particularly great time to shop because it aligns with the retailer's winter sale, which means pages and pages of deals on clothing, beauty, accessories and home decor. During the Nordstrom winter sale, you can save on all kinds of items from popular brands, including top-rated Zella leggings, Ugg boots and Adidas sneakers.

When is Nordstrom's winter sale?

Nordstrom’s winter sale starts today, Feb. 18, and runs through Feb. 28. During the sale, you can score 60% off select clothing, shoes, accessories, home decor and more.

Below, see our 30 favorite picks from the sale. This list has something for every vibe, whether you’re stocking up on winter must-haves for a spring break ski vacation or dreaming of warmer temperatures.

We suggest hopping on these finds quickly, because popular items are already starting to sell out. Click the links below to jump to a specific category, or keep scrolling to shop all 30 picks from Nordstrom's winter sale.

Nordstrom winter sale fashion deals

Transition to warmer temps with this versatile long-sleeve shirt from Caslon. Featuring a soft cotton blend, this is the kind of shirt that goes with everything. Pair it with a scarf for a business casual look or by itself with jeans while running errands.

Sweater dresses are ideal winter-to-spring transition pieces. They offer warmth with a little leg-baring fun. This minidress from BB Dakota features a loose-fitting silhouette ensuring you won’t be sweating during your daily commute.

A silky-soft pajama set is one of life’s self-care necessities. This Nordstrom set delivers the goods with modal fabric made to feel like the softest jersey material. One reviewer dubbed this set the “best PJ’s I’ve ever had.”

Could these overalls be any cuter? With a flattering slim fit, they're a modern, slightly stretchy spin on classic denim overalls.

This t-shirt bra has quickly become a cult hit with over 3,000 rave reviews. It's designed to be so comfortable that you'll hardly notice you're wearing it. The brand’s signature lace adds an elegant touch.

These Zella leggings are best sellers for good reason. They’re designed to hold up whether you’re doing squats or marathoning a new season of your favorite show. At under $50, they also won’t break the bank. “I love these leggings,” one reviewer wrote. “They perform excellent during cross-training intense workouts, and are durable for long lasting life.”

Jeans that comfortably hold you in without being stiff? Yes, please. These Levi’s high-waisted straight leg jeans are made with the brand’s Sculpt denim and are designed to flatter your waist. Another plus: They’re made with sustainably produced Tencel lyocell fiber, according to the brand.

The beauty of this simple dress is all in the details, including the puff sleeves and smocked cuffs. It also comes in black.

The perfect late-winter, early-spring jacket is hard to find, but we think BlankNYC’s quilted jacket is just right. The quilted fabric offers extra padding without being too heavy, and the hood protects you from rainy afternoons.

Few things are cozier than a wrap cardigan. They look good with leggings for a casual look or over pajamas. UGG’s Phoebe Wrap Cardigan comes with an easy drape that works well in any situation. One reviewer described using it as a blanket on an overnight plane trip. This is one of those pieces you’ll find yourself getting endless use out of.

Nordstrom winter sale shoe deals

Add a timeless shoe to your wardrobe with Sam Edelman’s Chelsea rain boot. With its treaded sole and flexible gore inserts, these boots are as stylish as they are comfortable. You might even find yourself wearing them when it’s not raining.

This shoe goes everywhere! These Adidas running shoes are built for everyday wear, whether you’re going to the grocery store or hiking on a weekend trip. They’re also designed with a rounder heel to better-suit the shape of a woman’s foot.

These sandals have spring written all over them. A stacked heel and squared-off toe give this sandal a funky, minimalistic look that works for brunch with friends or dressed up for the office.

Reviewers are praising this power pump for its comfort and perfect heel height. This smart pump ties together workwear and going-out looks with a glove-like silhouette that looks like a cross between a heel and a bootie.

Chains add that bit of edge that makes this Marc Fisher flat pop. With a pointy toe and chunky chain, these shoes are the definition of day-to-night wear. They also have a cushioned insole that will keep your feet feeling good all day.

This beachside-bonfire classic boot has been given a fashionable update with a hidden wedge. Lined with Ugg’s plush wool, this shoe will keep you cozy and stylish.

Nordstrom winter sale beauty deals

Refresh on the go with Happy Spritz’s 30-day supply of soothing, reinvigorating towelettes. Three flavors of essential oil blends suit any mood you’re in, whether you need to find your focus, energize yourself or relax before bed. Carry these in your purse for post-workout touch-ups or to use after a long flight.

“The bath soak leaves your skin amazingly soft and it smells good without being overpowering,” reads one of the glowing reviews for this body polish set. Three products — Coco Rose Coconut Oil Body Polish, Coconut Bath Soak and Calm Bath Salts — create a ritual for an utterly dreamy, skin-softening bath. Ingredients like Moroccan rose and Himalayan pink salt crystals make this set extra decadent.

This Nordstrom-exclusive set from beauty and skin-care brand Herbivore Botanicals is a definite deal to hop on. The all-natural brand has become an influencer and celeb favorite for its highly effective products. This trio shares the goal of giving you smoother, more radiant skin with ingredients like the ayurvedic babchi plant, a natural retinol alternative.

Sisley’s products are normally a bit of a splurge, but thanks to Nordstrom’s winter sale they’re priced more affordably. Designed to even out and matte-ify your skin, this tinted moisturizer will also hydrate your face all day long. It’s an ideal product for minimal makeup wearers looking for something subtle to blur lines and blemishes.

Nordstrom winter sale accessory deals

Choose from any number of charming prints with Madewell’s bandanas. This fun under-$10 purchase can serve as a head scarf, ponytail wrap or bag accessory.

If you don't think of blue light glasses as stylish, these optical lenses from Quay Australia might change your mind. With face-flattering square frames, these glasses have lenses that are designed to protect your eyes from the harsh blue light that phones and computer screens emit.

This is the sort of hat you’ll want to keep in your car for sunny patio lunches or unexpected weekend outings. Treasure & Bond’s braided fedora is all-wool and adds a stylish finishing touch to any outfit.

This wrap (and scarf!) with its silk-infused cashmere is pure luxury for just under $40. Available in assorted vibrant patterns, these scarfs are edged with delicate eyelash fringe that adds a little romance.

For any remaining winter weather days, you’ll want this cozy beanie on your head and over your ears. A super-soft faux fur pom decorates this wool-blend beanie and gives it extra warmth.

Nordstrom winter sale home deals

These tea towels will be your new kitchen essentials. With playfully chic patterns, they're made from 100 percent soft cotton that make them super-absorbent.

Get ready for those May flowers with Fringe Studio’s Artisan Ceramic Vase. This vase has an artisanal look with its pebbly glaze, simple style and exposed stoneware base. Neutral colors enhance arrangements while allowing your flowers to be the true scene-stealers.

If you’re like us, candle season is year-round. We love this I Miss High Fives Candle from Cancelled Plans for its spring-appropriate green color and equally sunshine-y scent, which has notes of sea salt, cotton blossom and lily of the valley.

Popular cooking site Food52 has its own line of aesthetically-pleasing kitchen basics, including these silicone utensils that stir, flip and scrape up your favorite meals and desserts. They're a good blend of flexible and sturdy, whether you’re digging out the last of the cake batter or flipping a fried egg.

Nepali artisans crafted this dinnerware set that’s striking in its simplicity and craftsmanship. Made with clay sourced from Kathmandu Valley, this 4-piece dinnerware set will add elegance to your dinner table.

