After over a year of embracing our very best fresh-face, no-makeup looks and carefree never-leaving-the-house hair styles, it looks like our beauty routines are about to change this summer.

Memorial Day is a great time to find major discounts on all of the essentials, but there's no beating the beauty deals retailers are dropping just ahead of the holiday. And to help you get summer ready, we found the best sales on makeup, skin care, and hair products you can shop right now.

Whether you're looking to get a sun-kissed glow or find your new-favorite seasonal lip color, these 15 beauty items have "summer beauty goals" written all over them.

Makeup

This Pacifica lash-care product doubles as a primer and a moisturizing serum. It contains collagen and plant wax to condition your lashes, give them a thicker appearance and prevent breakage.

From May 28-31, Pacifica is offering 20% off sitewide, no code needed.

Perfect for completing any makeup look, this palette features it all: contour, blush, shimmering highlighters and brightening and finishing powders.

Through May 31, customers will receive free shipping and a free travel-sized setting spray on orders of $65 or more, plus 20% off sitewide.

This nourishing primer provides a perfect sheer base for the rest of your makeup. The formula is made with color-correcting ingredients and Stila's proprietary Youth Revival Bio-Available Mineral Complex, which help to brighten the complexion and hydrate the skin.

Through May 31, Stila is offering a 20% discount on select products, no code necessary.

While using these tropical makeup products from Physicians Formula, you'll feel like you're in a summer paradise. Try out the line's bronzer, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, lip cream, body butter and fragrance — all included in this one set!

From May 28-31, use code PFMDW for 50% off sitewide.

Among the most popular makeup products of the year, these long-wearing lip colors from NYX Cosmetics are the perfect pick for keeping your pout photo ready all summer long.

Get 25% off sitewide and a free gift with any purchase of $40 or more through May 31, no code necessary.

Skin care

Treat yourself to a refreshing spritz of this facial mist, which is also a must-have product for those with sensitive skin. It contains damask rose water, marigold and cottongrass, which can help balance the skin and calm redness.

This Memorial Day, you can also save big on Levi's, Ray-Bans and outdoor essentials during Amazon's Spring Into Summer event.

We love this natural deodorant for not only its silicone- and paraben-free ingredients, but also its refreshing scent of grapefruit and citrus groves. It's cruelty free, vegan and comes in a fully recyclable container.

A summer skin care and makeup must-have, this set from Petite 'n Pretty comes with a cleanser, makeup remover wipes, moisturizer, lip balm, mascara, brow gel and a selfie mirror — all packed in a large palm tree-printed beauty bag.

You can save 30% on bestselling products (excluding gifts sets and sale items) with code MDAY30 during Petite 'n Pretty's The Sparkle Into Summer Sale.

This unique powder-to-foam facial cleanser from Julep contains salicylic acid to unclog pores, cucumber extract to boost the skin's glow and rice starch to gently exfoliate.

While this mask bubbles on the skin, your face gets an intense dose of oxygen and burst of hydration. Watch the creamy whipped texture turn into a weightless bubbling blanket, then sit back and let the cloud-like formula reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Get up to 60% off select products with code PTRSUMMER through June 1.

This tinted moisturizer is a must-have for any summertime skin care routine. It's available in four different shades and is packed with SPF 30 and a blend of raspberry seed and coconut oils.

Through May 31, save big on summer tech, outdoor entertaining items, beauty essentials and more during the retailer's Unofficial Start of Summer Sale.

Hair products

Coconut oil and fig are the magic ingredients in this deep conditioning treatment from Coco & Eve, leaving hair moisturized and soft. Perfect for repairing sun- or salt-damaged hair this summer, this great-smelling conditioner is worth stocking up on.

Through May 29, you can still save 50% on select hair products during Ulta Beauty's Gorgeous Hair Event.

This biotin-packed leave-in conditioner does it all, from promoting healthy hair growth to detangling and moisturizing your gorgeous locks.

Through May 31, you can also get up to 25% off patio furniture and accessories during Target's Ready, Set, Summer Sale.

This purifying shampoo and scalp scrub removes build-up, dirt and oil and has an incredible rosemary fragrance.

Get free shipping on all orders from Credo Beauty through May 30.

Fight frizz and repair damage with this leave-in spray from Daily Dose, designed to detangle and nourish any hair type.

For a limited time, you can get 20% off hair products from Sally Beauty by using code 888818.

