Animal print is the trend that keeps on trending. Once again, the stylish look is making a seamless transition from light summer wear to cozy fall comfort.

There is no time like the present to get in on the fad. Make no mistake, this fun look is meant to be rocked by all.

Plus-size fashion has been holding on to beliefs that women who wear larger sizes should avoid animal prints for far too long. With the right styling and accessories, every body type can accentuate their natural shape for a gorgeous and fashionable fall outfit.

Expert tips to help you rock the look

Stylist Jillian Papa revealed her simple tips that will give all women the confidence to look their best in animal print all season long.

1. Choose a wrap dress to accentuate the waist

Brittany styled her wrap dress with a pair of black heels and some fun statement jewelry. TODAY

The reason wrap dresses work well on all shapes and sizes is because of their ability to highlight the waist. A defined waistline will help to create flattering curves on the body, especially when it comes to bold patterns such as the leopard print featured above.

Wrap dresses also allow for flexibility in the neckline of the dress. The modesty of the dress can be easily adjusted based on comfort or occasion.

2. Leopard print is a good neutral

Elizabeth is rocking her look with a bright statement necklace and black heels. TODAY

When choosing an animal print, leopard is a great choice because it is packed with neutral colors. The combo of black, white, brown and tan remains subtle even though the pattern as a whole may seem like a bold look. The coloring is also simple to style as it can be paired with both black and nude very easily.

As it gets colder, a leopard print dress is easy to match with tights and a black jacket for a look that is both cozy and stylish.

3. Use a heel to elongate the legs

Adding a heel to any look will give the illusion of a longer and leaner leg. Once again, leopard print is easy to pair with almost any shoe because of its simple color palette.

This classic Steve Madden heel has 4.3 stars on Amazon, with 59 customers giving it a 5-star rating. The height gives the right illusion for the wearer without being so high that it might cause discomfort.

4. Add a long necklace

There are lots of options when it comes to accessorizing animal print. A long necklace is a great way to break up any outfit with a deep neckline.

The featured Amazon necklace will pair very well with leopard print and add a touch of elegance to any look. This necklace has 4.1 stars on Amazon and is ranked on the list of bestsellers in women's pendant necklaces. 328 people gave it a perfect 5-star rating, while 60 additional customers gave it a 4-star review.

5. A shorter necklace will add emphasis to the face

A short, statement necklace has the power to draw attention upward and emphasize the face. The color options are endless, but black and gold will pair very well with the leopard print featured.

This popular necklace has 741 reviews and 4.3 stars on Amazon. 516 customers gave it a 5-star review, while 104 gave it a 4-star review.

There are endless options when it comes to how you wear your animal print. Use these tips and tricks to set you off on the right path, but also be sure to experiment with your own sense of style. No matter how you wear it, animal print is a fashion statement everyone should consider making this fall.

