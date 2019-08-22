At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.

The weather is calm out on the TODAY Show Plaza, but there was a bunch of excitement in anticipation for Ambush Makeover day.

This morning, two women received a head-to-toe makeover from style expert Jill Martin and celebrity hairstylist Louis Licari. Norma is celebrating a 50th wedding anniversary and Nicole is celebrating her partners’ 40th birthday — and after their style revamp, they have a whole lot more to celebrate.

After a few hours in the studio, they showcased their new looks to their loved ones and the results are ones you don’t want to miss. Take a look below to find the trendy items you’ll need to achieve these incredible looks at home!

Nicole Converse

Nicole is in town from Rochester, New York, and is celebrating her 50th wedding anniversary with her husband. She arrived at the TODAY Show Plaza this morning with her husband, Jack.

Floral Maxi Dress

Floral Soft Maxi Dress

This strikingly beautiful maxi dress is adorned with bright florals that practically beg for a double-take. With a light, polyester material and sleeveless design, it's perfect for those end-of-summer months.

Summer Floral Maxi Dress

With multiple pastel-colored options, this dress by SySea is one that is bound to suit your style. It features a relaxed fit, and a loose neckline that will prevent you from overheating during the last few blazing hot days.

Floral Maxi Dress

Talk about options! This casual dress comes in 17 bold colors and pairs perfectly with a belt, jacket, or a pair of casual sandals. At around $20, it's way more affordable than you may think.

Drop Statement Earrings

Kiera Raffia Statement Earrings

Martin picked these fun statement earrings that will add a playful flare to any outfit. The backs are plated in gold, meaning even the most sensitive of ears will be safe from irritation.

Whimsical Drop Earrings

These Best Lady statement earrings from Amazon speak for themselves. Buyers love that they are lightweight, come in multiple designs, and are extremely versatile.

Comfortable Shapewear

Martin picked these high-waisted Spanx as a form-fitting and comfortable under-garment. They are made from double-layer fabric that has 360-degree shaping powers for any body type.

Robert Matthew Shapewear

This full-coverage shapewear starts at under $20 and is given rave reviews by over 2,200 people on Amazon. The seamless design means that they can be worn under almost anything without any outside visibility.

Norma Blintz

TODAY fan Norma Blintz is in town from Hyland, Michigan, and is enjoying the sights of New York City with her partner, Melissa. The two are celebrating Melissa's 40th birthday with the TODAY Show team.

Lightweight Leopard Jacket

Liquid Leather Cheetah Jacket

Animal print is everywhere, and this Clara Sunwoo leather jacket is the perfect trend-following addition to this outfit. This jacket is lightweight (unlike some leather apparel items), meaning that you can feel comfortable wearing it for the summer-to-fall transition.

Leopard Print Jacket

This leopard print moto jacket is currently 50% off and right on-spot with the hottest trend of the season. Whether you chose to wear it zipped or unzipped, it will add a lively look to a basic tee or tank.

Versatile Tank

Mid-Length Tank

Martin knows that basics are anything but basic. This mid-lenth tank can be dressed up or dressed down — plus, it's made from wrinkle-free fabric that will allow you to run out the door without time-consuming outfit prep.

Slim Fit Tank

At around $15 for a 2-pack, you might as well stock up on these super comfortable cotton-blend tanks. They have over 1,200 reviews on Amazon — and their 4.5-star rating is backed by comments about their softness and stretch.

Black Slim-Fit Pants

Straight Leg Pants

These straight-leg pants are a classic that won't go out of style. They have a professional-looking structure, but the stretchy polyester-blend means that you won't mind wearing them from morning until night.

High-Rise Skinny Jeans

Whether you're going to work or out to lunch, these high-rise skinny jeans will serve you well. The cotton composition helps this refined pair of pants breathe so you can avoid that sticky feeling you get on hot, sunny days.