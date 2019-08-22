One of the great things about this particular dress is the mixture of bold patterns, which helps define the waist. The white and blue stripes on top combine with the red floral pattern on the bottom to break up the waistline and create a flattering silhouette for the wearer.

Another great thing about this dress is its versatility. The jersey fabric makes it easy to transition from a casual daytime look to a formal evening look with just a quick swap of accessories.

A simple sandal is the perfect accessory if you want a casual outfit. This can be worn to a summer barbecue, picnic or brunch with friends. Conversely, a pair of heels adds effortless glamour and creates the illusion of long legs. When styled this way, the dress will be perfect for dinner with friends or a date night.

Another way to add length and elegance is with the addition of a bold statement necklace. A strong necklace will draw the eye upward and accentuate the face. It is also a great way to add a touch of personal style and individuality to a classic look.

Many of the women also chose to wear hoop earrings with their dresses. This is yet another great way to highlight and lengthen the face.

Regardless of how the dress is styled, one thing is clear: anyone can wear bold patterns and shouldn't let fashion rules dictate their style.

It's time to put the critics to bed. Fashion is for everyone and these women look undeniably gorgeous in their trendy bold prints!

For more fun and affordable accessories to wear with your bold print maxi dress, check out:

To see more trendy looks for every body type, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!