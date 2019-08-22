At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
For far too long, the fashion world has been circulating myths dictating what plus-size women can and cannot wear. At the top of this list of fallacies is the idea that plus-sized women should not wear bold prints.
Simply put, this is not true. Plus-sized fashion icons ranging from supermodel Ashley Graham to music star Lizzo have been proving this fact for years. However, to quiet the fashion police once and for all, we asked five women in a range of different sizes to show off their curves in a bold, beautiful maxi dress.
Each woman featured in this video rocked the floral and striped Allegrace maxi dress with their own personal style.
Allegrace Floral Print Maxi Dress
One of the great things about this particular dress is the mixture of bold patterns, which helps define the waist. The white and blue stripes on top combine with the red floral pattern on the bottom to break up the waistline and create a flattering silhouette for the wearer.
Another great thing about this dress is its versatility. The jersey fabric makes it easy to transition from a casual daytime look to a formal evening look with just a quick swap of accessories.
A simple sandal is the perfect accessory if you want a casual outfit. This can be worn to a summer barbecue, picnic or brunch with friends. Conversely, a pair of heels adds effortless glamour and creates the illusion of long legs. When styled this way, the dress will be perfect for dinner with friends or a date night.
Another way to add length and elegance is with the addition of a bold statement necklace. A strong necklace will draw the eye upward and accentuate the face. It is also a great way to add a touch of personal style and individuality to a classic look.
Red Circles Statement Necklace
Many of the women also chose to wear hoop earrings with their dresses. This is yet another great way to highlight and lengthen the face.
Fashion Gold Hoop Earrings
Regardless of how the dress is styled, one thing is clear: anyone can wear bold patterns and shouldn't let fashion rules dictate their style.
It's time to put the critics to bed. Fashion is for everyone and these women look undeniably gorgeous in their trendy bold prints!
