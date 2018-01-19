Does this necklace match my top? Here's your answer

This simple guide, which takes a nod from the general rules of art composition, will help you battle the morning rush indecision.

With a V-neck...

Look for necklaces that mirror the neckline. Slim, Y-shaped pendants without competing with the shape and layering is encouraged! Why not pair a slim pendant under a bolder one? Just make sure the daintier of the two sits closer to the neck.

Deep V-neck Sleeveless Tank, $9, Boohoo

Y-Necklace Kate Spade New York, $76, Nordstrom

With a turtleneck or boat neck...

Go long! When it comes to turtlenecks, long pendants and chains can elongate the neck and offer the illusion of a longer, thinner frame. Keep in mind that the higher the neckline, the longer the necklace can go.

Laura Woven High-Neck Top, $14, Boohoo

Crystal & Spike Statement Necklace, $60, Nordstrom

With a crew neck...

A quick rule of thumb for this popular cut is to follow the curve of the neckline. In the case of crew neck shirts and dresses, opt for a bib or collar necklace to anchor and balance the shape.

Violet Ruffle Sleeve Top, $15, Boohoo

Kew Collar Necklace, $68, Nordstrom

With an open collar...

The trick to enhancing an open neckline is to ensure a short necklace rests high and doesn't drape over the shirt. There isn't too much real estate, so a delicate chain with a bit of added flair will stand out as it rests on the collar bones.

Eva Oversized shirt, $23, Boohoo

Milkyway Necklace, $34, Baublebar

With a closed-neck collar...

A short statement necklace under the collar will really flatter! This offers a great opportunity to wear those quirky tiered and graphic pieces that might be too busy otherwise, since a conservative collar camouflages it slightly.

Amelia Contrast Collar Blouse, $10, Boohoo

Lissandra Statement Necklace, $68, Baublebar

With an off-the-shoulder, sweetheart or strapless...

Chokers complement, not compete with the neckline and allow you to highlight your décolletage as the focal point. While velvet is a big trend for fall, woven, lace and multi-tiered collar and choker necklaces add a bit of charm.

Tall Millie Off The Shoulder Ruffle Bodysuit, $15,

Mira Layered Necklace, $38, Baublebar

Should your neckline be adorned with jewels or crystals, there's no need to accessorize beyond some cute stud earrings or simple bracelet.

Don't forget that a long necklace can be doubled into two strands, which can work well with crew neck tops.

A scoop neck leaves plenty of room for bigger statement necklaces, like one you might pair with the closed-collar shirt above.

Asymmetrical, cowl neck and one-shoulder tops are best accompanied by statement earrings, since the neckline already grabs most of the attention.

This article was originally published on Nov. 10, 2016 on TODAY.com.