Host a book-themed party with these tasty recipes and decor items

Although there are plenty of occasions for celebration throughout the year, there's no reason not to throw a friendly get-together just for the fun of it!

Author Isaac Fitzgerald and food expert Alejandra Ramos teamed up on TODAY to show how to throw a themed party from scratch.

Using inspiration from romance books, the duo compiled tasty recipes and festive décor for three themed parties.

See how you can be the best party host with a little help from these romantic reads.

A retro 1960s astronaut party

Throw a retro 1960s party based on "The Gravity of Us," by Phil Stamper.

Though the story takes place in the present-day, it has a vintage plot that will transport readers back to the 1960s. Bring the book to life with turntables, bottles of champagne, vintage crystal table settings and retro appetizers.

The book

"The Gravity of Us," by Phil Stamper

"The Gravity of Us" is a unique love story between two 17-year-old boys. They moved to Texas because their parents were selected to train as astronauts for a mission to Mars. The tale dives into the relationship between the young men, friends and family while depicting multiple ways in which people care for one another.

The food

Retro Avocado Deviled Eggs

Bacon-Wrapped Dates

Ambrosia Salad

The décor

Presence Egg Plate

Decorate your entire home with 1960s decor, all the way down to your serving trays. This egg platter is made with clear glass and fits 12 deviled eggs.

Champagne Ice Bucket and Glasses

Crystal glasses and serving dishes were trendy during this decade, which is why you'll want to add this to your party list.

Crosley Vintage Portable Turntable

Turntables are involved in the plot of the book, and this one will have your guests feeling like they jumped right into the novel. It comes in five colors and is Bluetooth compatible.

Explorers Wanted Free Poster

Visit NASA.gov to find free downloadable posters. Paste a few of these on your walls or hand them out as party favors!

A s'mores camping party

Bring the great outdoors into your home with help from "Get a Life, Chloe Brown," by Talia Hibbert.

During one scene, the characters take a camping trip and eat s'mores around the fire. Re-create the scene with rustic décor and a fun night of graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate.

The book

"Get a Life, Chloe Brown," by Talia Hibbert

Chloe Brown is a young girl who almost lost her life in an accident. After the near-fatal event, she committed to live her life to the fullest. Along her journey, she meets a handyman, quickly falls in love and learns about the highs and lows of navigating a relationship. The book reveals that falling in love is more magical when we learn to make space for ourselves first.

The food

Hot Chocolate

The décor

Nostalgia Indoor Electric S'mores Maker

Make your party one to remember with this indoor s'mores maker. It comes with four roasting forks, an electric flameless heater and four-compartment trays.

Plaid Tablecloth

Bring your table decorations together with this bright tablecloth. It comes in 10 different colors and its made with 100% cotton.

Stansport Small Hurricane Lantern

This durable little lantern will give your party rustic vibes. Place it on your table or set a couple outside the entrance of your home.

Wood Slab Serving Board

Use these wood slabs to serve cheese, crackers and hors d'oeuvres. Each one is crafted with acacia wood and has a rich, dark color.

A Colombian-inspired lunch

Gabriel García Márquez's novel will give you inspiration for a fun, Colombian-inspired lunch.

Eggplant is significant to one of the main characters so you'll want to start by making a feast with beef-stuffed eggplant. Then, decorate with a mix of European- and Caribbean-inspired items.

The book

"Love in the Time of Cholera," by Gabriel García Márquez

This classic love story follows the fated relationship of a Colombian man and woman who are destined to be together, despite being separated for decades. It embodies a complex perspective on the mysteries of love while touching on the subjects of hypocrisy and nationalism.

The food

Stuffed Eggplant

Coconut Rice

Mango Parfaits

The décor

Kraft Mini Envelopes

In this story, the characters exchange love letters for multiple years. Channel their romantic relationship with these mini envelopes.

Hiball Collins Glasses

This set of glasses is currently 60% off. They are made from crystalline and ideal for entertaining or everyday use.

Classic Footed Dessert Cups

You'll want to have a good mix of European and Caribbean style to stick with the theme of this party. This delicate glassware is ideal for serving sweet treats at your event.

Feather Parrot

This parrot will add a tropical touch to your table. It comes in six vibrant colors to easily match the theme of your party.

White Lace Tablecloth

Give your room a festive look with this lace tablecloth. If your party gets a tad messy, you can easily throw it in your washer on low.

Handmade Cotton Doilies

Dress up a serving tray or your place setting with these handmade doilies. This pack comes with four pieces in either white or beige.

