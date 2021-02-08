Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Like so many other holidays, this Valentine's Day will look a lot different than usual. Instead of heading out for a romantic restaurant dinner or a weekend getaway, many couples are opting for a safer celebration at home.

That being said, you've probably held plenty of date nights in your living room over the past year, so it may take some creativity to make this one feel extra special. To inspire your planning, we rounded up the most fun and memorable ways to spend your Valentine's Day, from decor to liven up your space to virtual classes and dinner ideas. Change out of your loungewear and get ready for a romantic night with your S.O.

Valentine's Day decor

Wreaths aren't just for Christmas. You can hang this one on your door, window or wall to add a subtle touch of Valentine's Day flair to your space. Unlike your gifted bouquet, the faux flowers will never go bad, so you can leave it hanging all year long.

Neon signs add a cool, vintage feel to your home and this one is perfect for Valentine's Day. It's battery-operated, so you can hang it virtually anywhere in the house.

No Valentine's Day feels complete without a bouquet. Although your S.O. may be gifting you one on the big day, you can buy some for yourself ahead of time to brighten and add color to your space. This medley includes the classic combination of pink and red roses, along with some mini carnations.

Love is in the air and in your home decor. Celebrate the holiday with a rustic pillow cover to throw over your bed or couch pillows. Get it with just the heart or opt for the "love" design.

Valentine's Day dinner ideas

Making pizza together is far more romantic than simply ordering from your favorite delivery spot. This kit from Tony Boloney's provides you with all the base materials to create your own pizzas, including dough, sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and more. For families, kids will have a blast getting in on the fun and trying their hand at becoming mini pizza chefs. The kit comes with enough to make four 12-inch pizzas, so there will be plenty to share.

If you'd normally make a reservation at your local sushi restaurant for date night, turn it into an activity and roll your own. This kit comes with detailed instructions on how to make sushi rice and create the perfect maki. Grab your go-to fillings at the store and get ready to start rolling.

Alternatively, you can try your hand at making your own restaurant-quality pasta at home. This affordable pasta maker has an average 4.4-star rating from more than 2,000 reviews, with some reviewers noting that it's great for beginners. Dress it up with pesto and tomatoes, or go gourmet and try this recipe for tagliatelle with roasted crab.

For a sweet end to your date night, make Magnolia Bakery's banana pudding. Get a taste of the New York institution's famous dessert, which layers pudding with bananas and Nilla wafers. Plus, you'll have enough for the whole family: It includes 16 servings. You can always freeze the extras for the next special occasion, too.

Featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2020, this kit makes it easy to create your own artistic masterpiece. Choose from a variety of destinations to paint, like the Eiffel Tower or Venice. While you can do this activity solo, it also makes for an exciting date night.

You've likely spent a lot of time together over the past year, so it may feel like you've covered almost every topic under the sun. Spark some fun conversations (and maybe even learn something new about each other) with this couple's card game. Currently the No. 1 bestselling game on Amazon, the cards include prompts like "What's something you've tried that you'll never, ever try again?" and "What have you lost since childhood that you'd like to regain?" Whether you've been together for years or just started dating, it'll make a fun addition to your night of quality time.

You don't have to go all out for Valentine's Day: A night snuggled up together on the couch with Netflix and a glass of wine can be just as romantic as any big hoopla. This kit includes an impressive lineup of snacks, from popcorn to candy, to fuel your movie night.

Take a dance class or learn to make a gourmet dinner with Amazon's vast selection of experiences, all of which can be done from the comfort of your own home. Prices start at just $10, and you can sign up for a historical tour, wine tasting or a painting class — choose one activity for the night or schedule a few, for a full lineup.

Get the California wine tasting experience delivered straight to your doorstep. You'll get eight six-ounce pours of California reds, whites and rosé. You can guide yourselves through the tasting using their handy provided notes. Order by Feb. 9 to get in time for your Valentine's Day celebration.

Want the full tasting experience? Grab this charcuterie package from the famous Napa Valley establishment, Oakville Grocery. You'll get a selection of cheese and meats — many of which are local to the Napa area — along with almonds, olives and apricots. It's recommended that you pair the foods with white wines, so kick off the white wine portion of the above tasting with charcuterie or simply enjoy it along with your go-to bottle of white.

Put your bartender skills to the test, and spend the night whipping up a variety of cocktails with this set. Each small box includes the ingredients and instructions for popular cocktails like a gin and tonic, Moscow mule, old fashioned and more — just add alcohol. Each one makes three to six servings, so you'll have plenty left over for fun nights ahead.

