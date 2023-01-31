21 gifts for your funny valentine, from cheeky mugs to a wine-loving Build-a-Bear

Even if you aren't into all that mushy, gushy Valentine's Day stuff, you can still find an amusing gift to show your significant other how much they mean to you. And let's be honest, a funny present will likely leave a more lasting impression than flowers and roses.

Don't have time to find something that'll leave them in stitches? We rounded up some hilarious (and affordable) options to help inspire all your Valentine's Day gifting.

Funny Valentine's Day gifts to shop

Couples that love to laugh together always appreciate cheeky greeting cards. This one from Redbubble made us LOL with its hilarious message that reads, "You might be an idiot. But you're my idiot." If you fall for it too, it's also available as a postcard, sticker and poster.

If you think of marriage as an endless sleepover with your favorite weirdo (we certainly do!), you'll totally relate to this expressive wooden sign. Whether you place it in the living room for everyone to see or keep it in your bedroom for your eyes only, you'll smile every time you see it.

Craving some sugar? All you have to do is ring this pretty purple bell when you want a smooch from your sweetie. The pint-sized bell measures 2.5 inches and and rings nice and loud so your partner can hear it from anywhere in the house.

Love is all about finding someone that's just as wacky as you are, and this couples' keychain set totally understands. The connecting pieces say, "Your crazy matches my crazy," and can be customized with a special date like your anniversary or the day you first met.

We're suckers for a fun Valentine's Day pun, like this comedic card that features an entertaining double entendre. On the front it reads, "We can still do it all night long" and on the inside, it shows a couple on the couch watching TV and saying, "One more episode?"

Game on! Gamers will proudly sport this T-shirt on the most romantic day of the year. It reads, "V is for Video Games" with the word "Valentine" crossed out, and it's available in six colors.

While it's funny to joke about, we can guarantee that your significant other would never dream of requesting a refund on your love. To solidify the point and let them know you're in it to win it, consider gifting them this fun engraved picture frame sign that reads, "I'm yours. No refunds."

Stuffed animals are great and all, but plush toys that dance and sing are so much better. This hip hippo belts out a parody of Sir Mix-a-Lot's "Baby Got Back." "I like big hugs and I cannot lie! Never let a hug pass me by! You can give high-fives or cuddles, but please don't lose those hugs!" it sings.

Any couple who met online will get a kick out of this punny stainless steel mug that reads, "You're the best thing I've ever found on the internet." The spill-resistant tumbler has a BPA-free lid and keeps drinks hot or cold for hours on end.

Shopping for a lady who loves her wine? This cute stuffed bunny is a paws-itively perfect gift idea. It's wearing a T-shirt that reads, "It's wine o'clock somewhere" and even comes with a mini wine bottle and glass.

You might not be bothered by your own stench, but your spouse certainly could be. Fend off any noxious bathroom fumes with this bestselling before-you-go spray in lavender vanilla.

Deadpool has a devilish sense of humor, and anyone with a strong funny bone will get a good laugh out of this pop-up card. On the front, it shows Deadpool (who's basically invincible) with several arrows in his head and a word bubble that says "Love hurts." When you open it up, Deadpool is holding a bow and arrow and has another word bubble that says, "...but you're worth it!!!"

Playful couples are always down for a competitive card game, and this one will give you hours of fun. It comes with hundreds of funny fill-in-the-blank cards and can be played with several of your friends or just the two of you.

Ready to drop a hint for your boyfriend? This bold doormat says it all and bears your boyfriend's last name and the following message: "Eventually, he just hasn't asked yet!"

Eager to show your valentine just how much you care about them? Consider this funny mug that has a T-rex stretching his arms out wide. The dinosaur has a little word bubble that reads, "Love you this much!" Inside, it says "It's more than it looks like."

Shopping for a single pal this Valentine's Day? They'll get a kick out of this interactive gift. The chocolate heart is decorated with crushed pretzels, cookies, candies and chips, and comes with a mini hammer to help them smash it into pieces.

Couples who are practically attached at the hip know how difficult holding hands can be when you're wearing bulky gloves. Luckily, the brilliant minds at Uncommon Goods have come up with a genius solution: handholding mittens that fit two hands. The set also comes with two individual gloves so you can keep your other hands nice and warm.

Breakfast lovers will adore these funny socks that feature two breakfast staples: eggs and bacon. The cute characters have fun messages like "Make today sizzle!" and "Look on the sunny side!"

You know things are serious when you love your valentine more than your favorite food, and this shirt immortalizes that message. It reads, "I love you more than fries" and comes in 18 colors and sizes S-3XL.

Romance is great and all, but love is all about tolerance too, and this sassy mug totally hit the nail on the head with its relatable phrase that reads, "I tolerate you. Just barely." The dishwasher-safe ceramic design comes in classic and tall sizes, and it's even cheaper when you buy it in pairs.

What says "I love you" more than a pair of boxers with your valentine's face all over them? We can't think of anything, to be honest. These ones come in 28 colors and can fit one or two faces.