Much like the holiday season, Valentine's Day tends to sneak up on you. Even if you've already decided that you'll be treating yourself and everyone else on your list to chocolates and flowers, you can't go wrong by gifting something meaningful too. However, the countdown to Valentine's Day is officially on and so is the pressure to find a gift that will let them know you appreciate them.

If you're short on ideas or are guilty of waiting until the last minute, there's no need to panic! The TODAY Hot List has the best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts that are both thoughtful and practical. From cheese boards to gifts for the wine enthusiast in your life, we found something for everyone on your list.

Read on for the full list of Valentine's Day gifts that will still arrive in time.

For her

We've all been living in pajamas, so a fresh new set will surely be appreciated this Valentine's Day. The lightweight fabric is also soft to the touch, making it easy to get cozy and fall asleep while keeping comfortable throughout the night. Whether she prefers a subtle chic pink set or a fun pattern, there are plenty of festive designs to choose from. Over 3,700 verified reviewers gave these pajamas a full five-star rating, and many noted that they offer a quality feel with a little bit of stretch.

For him

Many things came out of quarantine: banana bread, loungewear and ... beards. For the guy who's been "letting it grow out," this kit might just be the perfect gift. It contains all of the essentials, including a complete set of tools, beard balm, unscented beard oils and more. For less than $20, it's a pick that he'll be sure to appreciate and (and so will you).

For your galentine

Whether your Galentine is your best friend or one of your kids, these adorable socks are too cozy to pass up on. Since they're available in packs of three, you can keep one for yourself and gift the rest in the form of a cute cupcake. If you want to bring it up a notch, you can also stuff a gift card inside the folds for an extra sweet treat.

Editor's note: Our pick is now sold out, but we found similar top-rated options below.

For foodies

The makers of Oprah's favorite hot sauce have stepped further into the cooking arena with the release of their pasta sauce set. They're made with black winter truffle, tomatoes, herbs and spices and other ingredients that blend well together to create a delectable sauce. Your recipient can toss it with spaghetti, put it on homemade pizza dough or use it in other recipes that could use some extra flavor. This popular set sold out over the holidays and amassed a 10,000 person waitlist — so act quick if you want to get this one in time!

For wine lovers

Even if your next wine night won't be coming up soon, consider this gift an essential (even if the wine lover is yourself). These wand purifiers help extract sulfites and histamines from wine in just three minutes, helping to reduce your chances of skin flush and a nasty headache the next day. The brand also states that the purifiers can enhance the taste and aroma of the wine, and the longer you leave the wand submerged in your glass, the more it will purify it. Though the wands are single-use, you can keep the wine charm to adorn bottles in your fridge, or gift to a friend.

While the purifiers are available in different amounts, the pack of three isn't in stock until Feb. 12, and the pack of 72 isn't available until March 7. But you can get your hands on a pack of eight right now.

For kids

Surprise the little ones in your life with a fun Valentine's Day activity! You can make all sorts of yummy hot chocolate bombs with these easy-to-use molds. They're made from food-grade silicone so they're not only reusable, but the non-stick coating means cleanup will be less of a mess. You can even use them to make other desserts like puddings and candies.

More last-minute Valentine's Day gifts

Commemorate a special date with this personalized star map. Whether you want to remember the night you first met or the date of your anniversary, you can create a map to picture what the sky looked like on that night. You can choose between three different designs, or even select the option to receive it pre-framed so it will arrive ready to be gifted.

You can't go wrong with jewelry, and these cute huggie earrings are a dainty pair that are perfect for gifting. We've tried them ourselves and found that they're safe for sensitive ears, but we also love them for the price. Whether you prefer a chic rose gold style or a classic white gold set, these earrings can go with any look.

This sentimental Valentine's Day gift is a sweet way to keep the bond between mother and daughter close to your heart. Whether you're a mom of three or just one, you can select a necklace in your preferred color, or opt for a set of bracelets from the seller instead. Each set comes in a velvet bag ready for gifting, so all you'll need to do is deliver it.

Whether you're a foodie or find breakfast to be the best part of the day, this mini waffle maker won't disappoint. It comes in a variety of different colors, as well as different designs that match the tone of the season, including this adorable heart-shaped version. It's compact, portable and versatile — the included recipe book shows you how to make everything from hash browns to mini pizzas!

Who couldn't use a handbag upgrade? We couldn't believe how spacious this $14 totebag is — and we have a feeling your Valentine won't either. Whether you opt for a deep brown style or a neutral black tote, this bag looks way more expensive than it actually is and makes for a practical gift that they'll actually be able to use.

No matter who you're searching for, this sweet music box is a way to let someone know you are thinking of them. There are options for fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, mothers and daughters and a simple box that is inscribed with the phrase, "You are my sunshine." Even better? You can consider this gift a two-in-one, since it comes with a necklace inscribed with the same sentimental saying.

No Valentine's Day celebration is complete without a charcuterie board, and this affordable set comes with all of the tools necessary to make a successful appetizer. It features a beveled rim to keep fruits or crackers in and a sliding drawer to conceal the cutlery set when it is not in use. It has a 4.8-star rating, and one verified reviewer said, "I gave this as a gift for a friend but will be ordering one for me shortly. I highly recommend it!" Need we say more?

