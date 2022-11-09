FYI: Hanukkah Advent calendars are a thing — 12 unique countdowns to shop

As Adam Sandler once sang, “Hanukkah is the festival of lights. Instead of one day of presents, we have eight crazy nights.” With the winter holidays quickly approaching, it’s finally time to throw away the leftover Halloween candy and dig out your grandmother’s cherished menorah that’s been in the family for decades.

In addition to the colorful decorations and dreidel games that traditionally commemorate the Jewish holiday, countdown calendars are an exciting way to celebrate the eight nights of festivities for both children and adults.

Not sure which route to go? We’ve got you covered with the perfect Hanukkah countdowns for everyone in your family, from super tasty treats for indulging to luxurious beauty products to help look your best this season. Your loved ones will appreciate you a latke with these fun-filled presents.

Hanukkah countdown calendars to shop

Light up the lives of your loved ones by giving them this candle set. This clean-burning countdown calendar is a star seller on Etsy and rated a near-perfect average by over 1,500 reviewers. Many happy customers speak to the superb customer service, the pleasant scents and the beautiful packaging.

So little time, so matcha to do this holiday season! Save on shopping by gifting this to your tea enthusiast friend who is always brewing a cup. This calendar includes eight glassine envelopes, eight different single-serve kosher tea bags, pom pom rope and more.

Show your friends and family that you love them a choco-lot with this scrumptious Crate & Barrel menorah calendar. Pick your pleasure with eight days of savory truffles, including flavors like caramel, almond and chocolate truffle fillings. The elegant look and packaging makes it the ideal gift for that family member who can never get enough chocolate.

Be the bear-y best gift giver this year with this one-of-a-kind Advent calendar for the kid (or kid-at-heart) in your life. Recipients can dress up their mini plush toys (includes two) with clothing and accessories pieces. Your little one will be jumping with joy opening their furry friends and dressing them up in their new threads. (P.S. You’ll have to put your birthday in before accessing the link.)

Gift the candy connoisseur eight days of treats with this delicious Hanukkah countdown box. The first box includes a dreidel to kick off the season, whereas boxes two through eight contain a sweet concoction including gumballs, truffles and jellybeans in festive shades of blue, white and silver. All items are kosher, so product follows dietary guidelines set by traditional Jewish law.

Prefer to choose your own treats for the kids? You’re in luck with these adorable drawstrings bags — one for each night of Hanukkah. Each bag is crafted with a unique beautiful pattern and ready to fill with treats, coins and more. One five-star reviewer said “no one I know has created such a pouch for the holidays.”

Did somebody say sugar? This tasting collection from Sugarfina is filled with exquisite kosher candies that will leave everyone on your list’s mouths watering. Every night, sample a unique gourmet treat like the iconic champagne bubbles, cold brew cordials and dark chocolate toffee almonds. A must-have for that friend or family member with a wicked sweet tooth.

Safely allow little ones to “light” this cloth banner menorah by adding a candle to the fabric every night of Hanukkah. It’s easy to hang with its cotton cord, and it’s also machine-washable. This banner includes the option to personalize for an additional cost, creating a nice keepsake in the family for years to come.

Make everyone melt with this handcrafted limited-edition gourmet chocolate gift box. Handmade in Los Angeles, this blue and gold tasting set includes nine palatable chocolates for an extra night of deliciousness.

You’re never fully dressed without a good manicure. Celebrate the Festival of Lights in style with this magical manicure set from Olive and June. This impressive nail kit includes six mini polishes, a mini super glossy top coat, mini overnight hand treatment and more. One five-star reviewer called it a “great gift for Hanukkah. Really loved that it had a nice mix of items.”

A superb surprise for the superstar in the family, this gift takes the shape of the Star of David for a beautiful presentation. Each night, happy recipients will receive a delicious treat, including traditional Jewish desserts like rich rugelach, mouth watering brownies and blondies and flavorful chocolate-covered pretzels. The best part is the packaging can be saved for the next holiday season and refilled with decadent treats for yet another year.

The ultimate splurge for the beauty lover in your life, this luxurious countdown calendar includes eight days of hair-raising surprises from full-size to mini versions of their bestselling products, including the Peppermint Avocado Shampoo, the Weightless Volumizing Conditioner and Detangling Toning Mist. It’s also designed for any type of hair, so whether you’re gifting to someone with curly or straight locks, you can’t go wrong!