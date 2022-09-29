When is Hanukkah in 2022? What to know before the Festival of Lights

Those eight special nights are going to be here before we know it.

Every December, Jewish people around the world recognize the holiday of Hanukkah — also known as the Festival of Lights — to celebrate an important battle for their people.

“Hanukkah commemorates how the Maccabees, a small ragtag group of faith-adhering soldiers, defeated the large and well-equipped army of Syrian Greeks,” Rabbi Pinchas Taylor, founder of The Ark, a Torah study and coaching program, told TODAY. “Good always triumphs over evil, and a little bit of light dispels much darkness,” he continued, offering a poignant takeaway that’s all the more resonant in recent years.

Whether you're familiar with the holiday or have been invited to a Hanukkah party for the first time, keep reading for everything you need to know about the Festival of Lights, including when it's celebrated in 2022, its storied history and more. (Yes, we’ll even explain why the dates shift every year, for those that are curious.)

When is Hanukkah in 2022?

Hanukkah in 2022 will commence the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18, and end on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. Now that you know the dates well in advance, take some time to perfect your latke (potato pancakes) or brisket recipes.

Are the dates the same every year?

You're right: The Hanukkah dates do, in fact, change every year.

“The dates shift every year in relation to the solar calendar used by the Christian and secular world because the Jewish calendar is both a solar and lunar calendar,” Rabbi Douglas Sagal, BA, MA, STM, DD, from Congregation B’Nai Israel, told TODAY. The dates chance to "address the discrepancy between the two calendars," but the Hebrew date is always the 25th of the month of Kislev.

The Jewish calendar is based on the lunar cycle, which Taylor adds "has 354 days, as opposed to the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar year of 365 days."

What is the history of Hanukkah?

We touched on the Maccabees victory earlier, but here’s a deeper look.

"Hanukkah commemorates the victory of the Jewish people in the Land of Israel over their Syrian overlords in a battle for religious liberty that took place from approximately 167 B.C. to 160 B.C.” Sagal said. “The rebellion began when the Syrian rulers, led by the tyrant King Antiochus Epiphanes, severely restricted the rights of the Jewish people to practice their religion freely. Led by a priestly family named Maccabee, a relatively small band of Jews conducted a guerilla war that eventually grew to a full-grown rebellion.”

Hanukkah itself not only marks the rebellion and the restoration of religious autonomy, but a very specific event: the liberation of the sacred Temple in Jerusalem on the 25th of the Hebrew month of Kislev and the restoration of religious practices at the Temple. This is why Hanukkah always begins on the 25th of the month of Kislev.

Drazen Zigic / Getty Images stock

Why does Hanukkah last eight days and nights?

The length of Hanukkah is a miracle — quite literally. According to tradition, the holiday lasts eight days because, as Sagal puts it, "the Maccabees only found enough sacred oil to kindle the Menorah lamp for one day, but it miraculously lasted for eight."

What's more, Taylor points out that seven often symbolizes the natural world — seven continents, seven colors of the rainbow, seven notes on the music scale and so on. Eight, on the other hand, is the symbol for the supernatural. "The lights of the menorah lasted eight days, symbolizing that there was supernatural intervention, and that those eight days were eternally embedded with holiness,” Taylor said

Today, lighting the eight candles over eight days "symbolizes the necessity of gradual spiritual growth.” For these reasons and a connection to a tradition, millions of Jewish people around the globe celebrate Hanukkah every year — and look forward to lighting candles, honoring history and making cherished new memories with loved ones.