When it comes to jewelry I've always thought less is more. That recently changed when I got bored — or brave, depending on how you look at it — and decided to try layering my necklaces. Since I wasn't sure what I was doing, I started with Amazon's bestselling $9 three-piece gold-plated necklace set. Here's why I would buy it again in a heartbeat, and why I highly recommend it to anyone unsure of what to gift their special someone for Valentine's Day.

It couldn't be more affordable

The first thing that caught my eye about this necklace set was the cost: $9. At first I thought it was a typo. The last time I paid $3 for a necklace was probably at Claire's, and it was probably something plastic and cheap-looking. This set, which includes either two or three necklaces depending on the style you get, looks like it could cost 10 times what it does. I got the gold bar, coin and chain set so I could match it with my go-to rose gold-plated stacking ring. While it's made of brass, it looks like gold to me. More importantly, it's hypoallergenic. The silver set is even cheaper — $8 — and it's also nickel and lead free.

It has more than 2,000 verified five-star ratings

Katie Jackson / TODAY

When I'm trying something for the first time, I like to know the odds of liking it are in my favor. That's why for my first layered necklace set I went with this one. It has more than 3,400 reviews. And nearly 2,000 of those are perfect five-star reviews. I think most buyers love the value for the price. Like them, I've noticed that mine haven't fallen apart or changed color. And I've even brought mine all the way to Africa.

In fact, I even got compliments on it while wearing it to fancy business meetings at Latitude 15, one of Zambia's most luxurious boutique hotels. And since I knew it was only $9, I didn't need to stress about locking it in my hotel room safe. I wore it while touring sites in Lusaka and even on several safaris.

The necklaces are comfortable and adjustable

I have such sensitive skin that I bring the Bug Bite Thing with me everywhere. So when it comes to wearing jewelry, I definitely need something hypoallergenic like these necklaces. I also appreciate that each of the pieces in my set are adjustable so I can determine the length I want. For example, I can wear the 14-inch necklace as a choker or as a regular necklace depending on where I fasten it. This allows me to switch up the layers, so the 18-inch necklace in the set doesn't always have to go on the bottom.

The options for layering are literally endless

Katie Jackson / TODAY

I don't remember 7th grade math enough to calculate how many different ways you can wear two or three interchangeable necklaces together. But I do know that because these necklaces are so simple, I can pair them with most of the other necklaces I own. My layering options are pretty much endless. On days when I want a more subtle look, I like having the option of wearing each necklace on its own. Wearing one necklace at a time still feels the most natural to me. Of course, thanks to this set, I no longer believe less is always more.

