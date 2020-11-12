The 31 best gifts for every kind of girl this holiday season

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

As if shopping for everyone else on your list wasn't hard enough, now it's time to shop for the girl in your life that seemingly has everything. Whether you're searching for your niece, cousin or your daughter, it can be hard to find them a gift that they'll want to use beyond the five minutes it takes to unwrap it.

TikTok trends and (now, virtual) cafeteria talk tend to make trends come and go, so knowing what they actually want under the tree this year might seem like a mystery. To help make your quest easier, we rounded up the best gifts out there by age group, so you can grab the gifts they'll brag about for months on end — no matter how old they are. If there were awards for best gift-givers, this list would secure you the No. 1 spot.

From toys and crafts to bluetooth speakers, you'll find a gift for every kind of girl below.

Gifts for girls in elementary school

The Opening Act and The Super Sonix are two of the cutest rock duos, and now they can get a serious remix. Girls will love getting to mix and match their rockstar outfits while also getting to play their rock instruments.

Slime got an upgrade — and it's in these squishy characters. They'll have a blast getting to make four custom-made rainbow jellies and revealing the 25 surprises that await them inside.

Perfect for winter days on the couch, this unicorn blanket is fluffy and soft. It's machine washable, so they can throw it right in the wash after long trips in the car or post-sleepovers.

For the fashionista, a chic pair of Ugg boots are not only the perfect way to complete any outfit, but they'll keep them warm this winter, too. They're available in seven different colors and sizes for both big and little kids.

This isn't your average lamp — it's squeezable and can even be snuggled with at night. They can plug it into the wall or pop in some batteries to fall asleep with a nightlight on in bed.

For the baker-in-training, this cookie baking set is a fun and safe way to introduce them to culinary fun without breaking the bake. It includes an apron, dough roller, recipe book, frosting tips, frosting couplers and reusable frosting bags to help them bake and create magical treats.

Consider this a two-in-one — you'll get a dose of nostalgia while she'll have control over her own home bakery. They'll get to make their own recipes in the oven, including the whoopie pie recipe that comes with the kit.

Meagann the Doctor is showing that girls can do anything! She comes with the complete doctor's outfit, as well as medical tools and more for hours of playtime fun.

This custom sweatshirt is embroidered using a hand-cranked embroidery machine and each piece is made to order. You get to choose the text and color choices to create the ultimate personalized gift.

Winter break is the perfect time to get crafty, which is why any little one will love getting to make their own works of art on snow days. The kit includes everything they'll need for a successful painting, such as paintbrushes, paints, a watercolor paper pad, oil pastel set, salt cup and mixing cups, as well as an instructional booklet.

Barbie is always a hit during the holidays, but this Slumber Party set adds a different twist to the traditional toy. With more than 50 surprises and 36 slumber party accessories, they'll just have to unwrap the pieces and dip the dolls in warm water to reveal their fun looks.

Perfect for kids six to 12-years-old, the Violet Willow doll is perfect for any girl whose favorite color is purple. She comes with two complete outfits that can mix-and-match, and when the doll is all dressed up they can watch her in action in the Rainbow Surprise YouTube series.

This STEM craft makes learning fun (and good enough to eat)! The science kit includes all the tools, ingredients and parts they'll need to create sweet soaps.

Treat the little one in your life to a new pair of slippers and a little bit of a pedicure with this unicorn gift set. It features adorable slippers, a foot wash, lotion, nail file and toe separators for an at-home spa day.

Gifts for tweens and teens

This kit makes it easy to make delicious milk teas at home. It includes two flavors (rooibos chai and classic black) as well as tapioca pearls and two reusable straws, so they can enjoy this sweet treat over and over again.

With this puzzle they'll assemble over a thousand pieces to paint a larger picture of women's history. It features notable figures like Frida Kahlo and Angela Davis.

Tie-dye was one of the biggest trends to come out of quarantine and it's still going strong. With this kit, they can design their own face mask to get in on one of the hottest trends of the season.

If they've asked you what your sign is, they're likely into astrology. If you returned the question, you can gift them this unique pendant necklace that displays their constellation in the form of stars, rather than the typical symbol.

Even if they won't be going to concerts for quite some time, they'll be able to hold on to all of their memories moving forward with this ticket box. Whether it's concert tickets or movie stubs, they'll get to experience nostalgia when they finally crack it open.

You can never go wrong with custom jewelry and this personalized necklace is dainty enough to wear on any occasion. It comes in silver, gold or rose gold, so you can find a material that best suits their style.

Straight from TikTok, this star projector will certainly be on their list this year (if they don't have one already). It displays a field of green stars to transform any room into a galactic space.

Every VSCO girl needs a reliable set of scrunchies, and this multi-pack is the perfect fix. The retro velvet material is soft on hair and skin, so they can wear them on their wrist or in their hair all day long.

This mini backpack is perfect for school or weekend wear. With multiple compartments and enough space for a laptop, they'll never want to leave home without it.

Gifts for college girls

This five-in-one gadget is a must-have for teens that rely on their phones for nearly everything. It can connect to their phone via Bluetooth to play music, take calls, play alarms and more. Even better? They can adjust the temperature of the light to fit their mood, or sync with the rhythm of their music.

This instant camera is not only perfect for the aspiring photographer, but it also features a selfie mirror to help them capture fun moments with friends too. They can also customize their camera with the two included shutter button accessories.

For movie nights and everything in between, this electric popcorn maker is sure to be a hit. It can pop 16 cups of popcorn without any oil or grease with the push of a button.

Bet you thought this wouldn't be on the list, huh? Turns out, disposable cameras are making a comeback! There's no better way to capture memories this holiday season and they'll love getting to see how they came out post-processing.

It's beanie season, so it makes sense to gift them something that they'll actually be able to use. With four colors to choose from, they can style this soft hat with anything.

If their vinyl collection is already starting to grow, this affordable record player will be a much appreciated present. Even if they don't own any classics yet, they can still connect their phone to the player via Bluetooth to hear all of their favorite songs.

They've likely been asking for this one, and now is the perfect time to gift it. This Hydro Flask is large enough to keep them hydrated all day and is a sustainable way of doing so.

If they're already looking to more poolside hangouts next summer, this waterproof speaker is the perfect accessory for the occasion. Even better? You can catch it on sale right now and save $30.

