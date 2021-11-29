Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You can find great prices on designer shoes at DSW all year long, but when Cyber Monday comes around, we can always count on the retailer to offer even deeper discounts on all of our favorite footwear brands.

Here, we found 14 DSW footwear deals on everything from winter-ready booties to sporty sneakers to cozy slides and slippers that you can shop on Cyber Monday 2021. But don't wait on these deals since some sizes are already selling out!

Scroll down to shop all of the discounts, or click on one of the links below to go to a certain category.

Cyber Monday boot deals available now

Use the code CMDEAL at checkout to get these stylish booties for 30% off. The retro-inspired pair features a chunky heel, a suede upper and a trendy round toe.

These hiker-inspired ankle booties will complete any casual look. The faux suede and fabric uppers have 3M Scotchgard protection to shield the shoes from water and oil damage and keep them looking their best through plenty of wears.

Buy these Chelsea boots for winter and then wear them for every season after — they’re a timeless piece that will never go out of style.

These chic yet comfortable booties are valued at just under $100, but right now you can get them for less than $60. They have quilted details at the back and feature an inner padded sole for arch support.

You’ll want to have a sturdy pair of boots on hand for when the winter storms hit. This pair has a rubber traction sole, are made with waterproof technology and are lined with a cozy fleece material. There are only a few sizes left, so you’re going to want to grab them while you still can.

Chunky shoes are trending for the season, so you’ll look like a true fashionista when you slip on these lug-soled booties. Even better, they have a slip-resistant grip and are made with Contour+ technology for added comfort.

These booties will pair with almost anything in your cold weather wardrobe, so they’re a great choice for the season. And don’t just take it from us: They have an impressive average 4.8-star rating and plenty of reviewers say that they love how comfortable and versatile the shoes are. “These boots are EVERYTHING,” one reviewer wrote. “They go with every outfit for every occasion.”

You’ll definitely rack up the compliments at your next holiday party when you wear these Steve Madden boots. The knee-high length and sleek pointed toe give them an ultra-cool retro feel.

Cyber Monday sneaker deals available now

Cold weather is no match for these faux fur-lined sneakers that will keep your toes warm all winter long. Reviewers call them fashionable, comfortable and warm.

Cushioned insoles make these sneakers perfect for the person who’s constantly running from one place to the next. The black and gray versions of the classic three-striped design can currently be found on clearance and are loved by healthcare workers and gym-goers alike. “I’m on my feet most of the day working at a hospital, and I feel they are supportive and well-cushioned,” one shopper shared.

This classic skater shoe never seems to go out of style, which is why finding them on sale is such a treat. Opt for something different with this light blue checkered pattern or choose another colorway like multicolor tie-dye or black and purple galaxy.

Cyber Monday slide and slipper deals available now

This year is all about being cozy. What better way to do that than by wearing warm and fuzzy slippers? They have faux fur uppers paired with a synthetic sole so that you can wear them outside for quick tasks like grabbing the mail. Choose between light blue, fuchsia and black options.

These classic slides feature a synthetic sole and synthetic upper and come in four different colors, two of which are on clearance. You can score the pale purple colorway (pictured) for just under $25 or the white and blush colorway for just under $35.

Aside from their iconic rain boots, Hunter also makes these comfortable terry cloth slide-on sandals. You can wear them to the beach or on a casual day to complete your favorite loungewear look.

If you spend long days on your feet, then you probably already know about how great the classic clogs from Crocs are. Expand your collection with this black and white zebra print pair that are on sale for just under $45. Whether you wear them at work or during a long day of running errands, you can be sure you’ll be comfortable.

