In the commerce world, Black Friday is kind of like the awards season of shopping events. From mega discounts on big-ticket items like TVs and buzzy hair tools to slashed price tags on fashion and home finds, shoppers look forward to these deals each year.

But, in a sea of sales from just about every major retailer, some stand out from the rest as truly excellent Black Friday deals. These are the most popular deals we're seeing readers add to their carts, and they're actually worth clicking into. From luxury beauty priced as low as we've ever seen to no-brainer gifts just waiting to be dropped into a stocking, these are the cyber week bestsellers emerging as we head into the biggest shopping weekend of the year.

And, for even more ways to save on Black Friday and into cyber week 2023, download our coupon extension, Shop TODAY Savings to score deals on over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive deals.

Black Friday 2023 Bestsellers

One Shop TODAY editor bravely put this to the test against her old AirPods and was shocked to see how much cleaner her earbuds were after one go — the proof is in the pictures. A winner in our Gifts We Love awards, we recommend this as an affordable and surprisingly useful stocking stuffer anyone could use.

This cleaning gel can help you tidy up those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in your car. It’s designed to be reusable, so you can keep it in your car and pull it out whenever you notice dust or dirt piling up.

80% off is one of the steepest deals we've seen on the bestsellers cyber week has to offer. This phone mount sticks to your windshield or dashboard and allows you to keep an eye on your directions while keeping your hands on the wheel.

Gotta catch 'em all, as they say. This pack of 50 random trading cards from the Pokémon series spans all generations of the franchise and has garnered over 65,000 ratings on Amazon. We think it makes a great stocking stuffer for the kids — or the kids at heart who still harbor a nostalgic love for Pokémon (cough cough, me).

Stubborn pimples don’t stand a chance against these hydrocolloid patches. According to the brand, it can extract gunk from your spot and help prevent any picking.

Thanks to social media and word of mouth, over four million of these award-winning puzzle games have been sold, according to the brand. Kanoodle is a brain teaser that comes with 200 2D and 3D puzzles ranging from beginner basic to “deviously difficult,” plus 12 puzzle pieces, a 48-page illustrated puzzle book and a carrying case.

This is recommended for ages seven to 107, so everyone can get in on the fun. Plus, since it’s pretty compact, this one also makes a great stocking stuffer or travel game.

At 75% off, these eye masks are a steal. According to the brand, this pack of 60 eye masks is designed to treat the delicate skin around your eyes, helping you appear more awake and refreshed — even if lack of sleep is telling you otherwise.

You know you've reached adulthood when you're actually excited at the prospect of receiving socks for the holidays. These ones are perfectly on-theme for the season and made from a blend of cotton and wool to keep your feet cozy during the colder months ahead.

There’s always that person who says they “don’t need anything” when you ask them what’s on their wish list. This is a great gift idea for the person who’s notoriously hard to shop for, since it can be used for everything from late night walks to housework.

It features a built-in rechargeable light and can run for up to eight hours on a single charge, the brand says. It comes in several different colors, all under $15, so it makes for the perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift. This is one of a few winners from our Gifts We Love awards on sale right now.

This smart light bulb set is nearly 50% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. You can connect them to your Alexa or Google-enabled device to control your lighting using just your voice. One Shop TODAY editor even used this to program a lamp in her room to wake her up every morning like a sunrise alarm clock, since you can set schedules with it.

This longtime favorite makeup palette set is perfect for everyday wear. It has six natural, matte shades, but if you’re looking for more glamour, the brand also offers palettes with metallics and shimmers, too.

It’s slipper season, and these top-rated ones are 46% off right now. The brand says they’re made with temperature regulating benefits and a durable outsole to take you from indoors to out. Plus, they’re 100% machine-washable. Since the memory foam clogs are available in seven colors, you can grab a pair for yourself and gift a pair to someone who is always a little chilly.

Right now, you can save 35% on this 44-piece whitening kit and brighten your smile ahead of the holiday photo opps. According to the brand, it can whiten teeth a jaw-dropping 20 levels in as little as 22 days.

Got holiday travel plans coming up? You won't want to leave home without this spacious travel makeup bag. It has compartments for all of the essentials and comes with a removable lighted makeup mirror that will make getting ready a breeze.

This eye massager with heat is a whopping 65% off right now. We think this makes a great gift for anyone suffering from migraines, dealing with dry, tired eyes or who could just use some relaxation.

This multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers love it for its performance, size and appearance. Brach says it’s great not only for the floors, but also the car, stairs, rugs and more. Plus, it’s on sale for less than $100 for a limited time.