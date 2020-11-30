Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

You've likely already taken advantage of the big savings on winter clothing, skin care essentials, athleisure and more this Cyber Monday.

But don't log off just yet: We combed all the sales and found some amazing discounts in the footwear category that you won't want to miss. Whether you’re looking for the comfiest house slippers or a new pair of sneakers for your daily walks, we've got you covered. From Adidas to Ugg, we rounded up the best shoe deals to shop now.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you're looking for, click on the links below or scroll down to see the full list.

Cyber Monday boot deals

Take on winter storms and puddles with these chic Sperry rain boots, now more than 50% off. A microfleece lining provides warmth, while the colorful sole brings a touch of brightness to any cloudy day

These rain boots are so stylish, you’ll want to wear them long after the winter storms pass. Use code POWERUP to get an addition 15% off the already discounted price.

Are you dreading trading your slippers for something more fancy for holidays? These sleek and stylish booties feature Madewell’s signature Cloudlift padding, so you’ll barely notice that you're wearing heels.

If you’re heading somewhere snowy this season, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal on Sorel boots. They fit and feel like sneakers, but provide protection from the elements. The rubber sole will keep you upright on slick surfaces and the comfortable footbed means you’ll have no problem wearing them all day long.

Cyber Monday sneaker deals

These celebrity-loved shoes have been worn by Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon and Katie Holmes. They’re fashionable, ethically made and are 30% off through Anthropologie’s sitewide sale.

These bestselling Madewell sneakers are another casual option that can be paired with almost any outfit. The brand notes that they run narrow, so those with wide feet should order a half size up.

Designed for runners, Nike says that these sneakers are like “a bolt of caffeine for your legs.” The air bag (yes, air bag) and enhanced cushioning in the footbed will propel you forward with each stride.

Made by a podiatrist, Vionic has some of the comfiest shoes around. (Even Oprah is a fan!) On sale at Zappos for 25% off right now, their Tokyo sneakers feature a padded collar for ankle support and a cushioned footbed.

With a foam-cushioned sole and a simple design, these sneakers are great for walks, runs and casual errands. Select colors are on sale on Amazon right now.

No matter what’s on your agenda for the day, you’ll want to be wearing these sneakers. The casual look is perfect for pairing with leggings or jeans.

If you don’t have a pair of Converse in your closet, you’re going to want to grab them while they’re on sale for Cyber Monday — and even if you already own them, you can never have too many!

Your little one will look super sleek in this iconic Adidas shoe. Get them now for 51% off at Nordstrom.

Cyber Monday slipper deals

Slippers are basically the official shoe of 2020, and there are plenty of deals to shop today. These memory foam slip-on shoes have more than 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, so you’ll want to grab them while they’re on sale. Bonus: they are machine-washable for easy cleaning.

You’ll be so excited to slip this comfy pair on at the end of a long day. The sheepskin lining wraps your feet in comfort. They also have a hard sole, so you can sport these outside the house.

These chic slipper come in a variety of colors like yellow, pink, leopard print and tie-dye. Plus, the criss-cross design will make you feel like you're at the spa.

You can wear these slippers around the house, to the grocery store or anywhere in between. Inspired by the classic moccasin design, they feature a durable rubber outsole and a soft faux fur-lined footbed.

Get your little one a similar pair of moccasin-style slippers to match. Use code THANKS15 to get 15% off these ones from L.L. Bean.

These bestselling men's slippers have more than 36,000 five-star reviews, with many customers saying they loved the comfort of the cushioned memory foam insole.

