Available in five styles, the Veja sneakers have become a new go-to shoe for casual, comfortable fashion. With a sleek and classic design showcasing the brand’s V-logo, these sneakers are versatile enough for almost any outfit.

The former Meghan Markle chose to match her Veja sneakers with black skinny jeans during her royal tour of Australia in October 2018.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Sydney Harbour looking out at Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge during day two of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at Sydney Olympic Park on October 21, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Witherspoon was recently spotted wearing them while heading into the Hello Sunshine offices in Santa Monica, California. She paired the shoes with a flowy skirt for a casual touch.

Backgrid

The French brand is not only fashionable, but it's also known for its ethical production and environmentally-friendly practices. Each shoe is created with lining made from recycled fabric and soles containing wild amazonian rubber. The brand's use of wild rubber helps the company to protect the Amazon forest⁠.

Both fashionable and eco-friendly, it’s no wonder the Veja sneaker is a celeb favorite — and it seems like shoppers agree.

“I love these shoes!” one happy customer wrote. “They match anything and are really comfortable, no blisters or anything!”

“Beautiful sneaker, fits great,” another reviewer said. “I feel like a princess (i.e. Meghan Markle).”

It looks like these fashionable and sustainable shoes might just make you feel like royalty!

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!