Every wardrobe needs a pair of fashionable and casual sneakers, but with so many options to choose from, finding the right pair can be difficult.
Luckily, the Duchess of Sussex and Reese Witherspoon seem to have found a pair that are both stylish and sustainable: the Veja V-10 sneakers.
Veja V-10 Sneakers
Available in five styles, the Veja sneakers have become a new go-to shoe for casual, comfortable fashion. With a sleek and classic design showcasing the brand’s V-logo, these sneakers are versatile enough for almost any outfit.
The former Meghan Markle chose to match her Veja sneakers with black skinny jeans during her royal tour of Australia in October 2018.
Witherspoon was recently spotted wearing them while heading into the Hello Sunshine offices in Santa Monica, California. She paired the shoes with a flowy skirt for a casual touch.
The French brand is not only fashionable, but it's also known for its ethical production and environmentally-friendly practices. Each shoe is created with lining made from recycled fabric and soles containing wild amazonian rubber. The brand's use of wild rubber helps the company to protect the Amazon forest.
Both fashionable and eco-friendly, it’s no wonder the Veja sneaker is a celeb favorite — and it seems like shoppers agree.
“I love these shoes!” one happy customer wrote. “They match anything and are really comfortable, no blisters or anything!”
“Beautiful sneaker, fits great,” another reviewer said. “I feel like a princess (i.e. Meghan Markle).”
It looks like these fashionable and sustainable shoes might just make you feel like royalty!
