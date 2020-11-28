Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

While winter doesn't start for another few weeks, you don't have to wait to get incredible deals on cold weather essentials. For Cyber Monday, big name retailers like Old Navy and Lululemon are offering discounts on products across the board, and that includes plenty of markdowns on seasonal must-haves.

Whether you're staying cozy inside, traveling to a snowy destination or simply need to replace your worn-out coat, we rounded up the best sales on winter clothing to shop right now.

To quickly find the Cyber Monday clothing deals you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Cyber Monday deals on coats and jackets

The coat with a cult following is nearly 40% off right now courtesy of Amazon’s big holiday sale. It features a down filling and soft plush interior. If you haven’t gotten your hands on this popular coat yet, you’ll want to take advantage of this deal right now.

If you’re looking for a lightweight option that will work for winter layering, this cute corduroy jacket fits the bill. It will look good with nearly any outfit and the inner Sherpa lining will keep you cozy.

You'll be ready to take on all kinds wintry weather in this relaxed puffer coat, now 50% off at Old Navy.

You can score this winter staple for just $20 right now. Available in 10 different colors, it features a water-resistant coating and can easily be folded down to fit in a bag or suitcase.

Uniqlo's popular parka is packed with padding to give your little one plenty of warmth. This water-repellent coat is currently under $25 through Cyber Monday.

You can get this super warm jacket for less than the cost of a Postmates delivery. The wind-resistant shell and ThermoCloud filling keeps the heat in and the cold out, so you'll never feel chilly.

With ultra plush fleece, any man will appreciate having this cozy jacket in their closet this season. Get it now from L.L. Bean for 15% off with the code THANKS15.

For men looking for a sturdier option, this long puffer features a faux fur hood and quilted construction.

Double your little one’s styling options with this reversible coat. It’s filled with recycled insulation that will keep them warm. It's also machine-washable, so you won’t have to worry about stains.

Cyber Monday deals on boots

2020 is the year of comfort, so it makes sense that Uggs made a big comeback this year. These short booties are both cozy and cute.

If you're all over the house slipper trend, you'll definitely appreciate these. The fuzzy lining feels like a warm, soft hug for your feet. The best part though? They have a hard sole on the bottom, so you can wear them almost anywhere.

Right now you can get 15% off their beloved Bean Boots with the code THANKS15. With a Sherpa lining and insulated footbed, it’s easy to see why they’re a fan favorite.

Every woman should have a good pair of Chelsea boots in their wardrobe, and this sturdy version from Sorel is perfect for winter wear. The footbeds is made with a microfleece top cover, so you’ll feel the comfort in each cushioned step.

Another iteration of the classic Chelsea boot, this waterproof option will have you ready to take on the rainy season. They're currently on sale for 25% off during Nordstrom's Cyber Monday sale.

Whether your winter plans include plenty of hikes or romps in the snow, you’ll want to grab these boots right now. They’re waterproof and feature a ribbed sole for better traction on stormy days.

Cyber Monday deals on cold weather accessories

With an inner fleece lining, you’ll want to wear this super soft beanie all season long, especially during Christmas light tours and morning strolls.

We're currently loving Anthropologie's fun and functional ear warmer, so swap your go-to beanie for this soft and sparkly option.

Don’t let the cold stop you from staying connected. These gloves feature tech-friendly tips on the thumbs and index fingers, so you can keep texting without freezing your fingers.

Soft and warm, this cozy headband check all the boxes. Not to mention, you can get it in slate purple and posh black.

Cyber Monday deals on loungewear

Since we’re spending most of our time inside, having solid loungewear for winter is essential. Old Navy's Cyber Monday sale is full of cozy outfits, but we’re eyeing this sweatshirt, now 50% off. The Sherpa pullover comes in green, yellow, tan, leopard print and more.

Want a complete cozy outfit? Go with this option, also available during the Old Navy sale. Simple yet stylish, this sweatshirt is perfect for trips to the store or casual Zoom meetings. Pair it with these joggers, which come in blue, black or grey to match.

If you're looking to take your loungewear up a notch, these leather leggings will do just the trick. They're still way more comfortable than wearing actual pants, but the faux leather material and ultra-flattering fit make them nice enough to wear to holiday parties or distanced gatherings.

These are one of Old Navy's most popular leggings, and it's easy to see why. Available in 22 colors, they're easy to move in, breathable and stretchy.

Men can upgrade their favorite comfy sweats for this stylish option. Certain styles are currently under $20 at H&M!

Cyber Monday deals on sweaters

Choose from bold yellows and reds or neutral whites and browns for this classic mockneck sweater. Reviewers say it runs small, so size up for a more relaxed fit.

Nordstrom has an amazing deal on cashmere — and you can get this super comfy sweater for 40% off. You’ll want to grab a few since it’s rare to find a quality sweater for this low of a price!

No ugly holiday sweaters here! This festive option is simple and cute, so it’ll look great when paired with jeans or leggings. Get 50% off through Old Navy’s sale.

This cozy cardigan was made for winter layering, and is currently 30% off at Nordstrom.

The refined crewneck gives this comfortable sweater a put-together look. It’s available in heather grey or blue chambray.

Your little one will be ready for holiday dinners and small parties with this brushed yarn sweater. The material is supremely soft, so they won’t mind wearing it.

