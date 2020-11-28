Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're anything like us, you've likely worn a lot of leisurewear this year. With all the time we've been spending at home, we have basically lived in leggings and sweatshirts for the majority of 2020. Because of this, we've been keeping an eye on the prices over at Lululemon so we can plan our next leisurewear restock. At long last, their Cyber Monday sale is finally here.

The popular activewear company, which rarely has big sales, is serving up some serious deals this Cyber Monday. They're offering massive markdowns across all categories, including fan-favorite leggings and cozy outerwear. So whether you're looking for a present for your yoga-loving friend or are hoping to upgrade your WFH wardrobe, we rounded up the top Lululemon Cyber Monday deals to shop now. Things are selling out quickly, so you'll want to grab these items before they're gone.

Lululemon Cyber Monday deals for women

Designed for running and high intensity training, this anti-stink shirt is soft, lightweight and sweat-wicking to help keep you dry during your toughest workouts.

Perfect for stashing your laptop, workout clothes and even a yoga mat (it has yoga mat straps!), this bag will quickly become your daily go-to. It's also made of water-repellant material and the fabric wipes clean easily if you get it dirty.

With stretchy, breathable fabric, this pant is perfect for everyday use. Plus, it includes a drawstring for a customizable fit.

The classic Wunder Under tights put Lululemon's name on the map, and it's not hard to see why. The breathable and stretchy fabric keeps you cool during yoga or HIIT, while the waistband lays flat for a comfortable fit.

These chic joggers, made with a light and flowy fabric, were designed to move with you, no matter where you're headed. Whether you want to wear them to the grocery store or on a walk around the neighborhood, they're sure to be a new staple in your wardrobe. While some colors are already sold out, there are plenty of sizes still available in black and grey.

When you really don't want to put on a bra, this lightly supportive option will feel like the best compromise. It's designed with super soft fabric for ultimate comfort and unrestricted movement.

In moments when you need a little more lift, this bra is the perfect choice. The soft fabric molds to your body for a perfect fit and minimal T-shirt lines. Plus the sweat-wicking technology will keep you cool through high-intensity workouts.

These pants will carry you through plenty of work meetings and movie nights thanks to the business casual look and uber-comfortable fabric. Unlike other slack-style pants, they're super easy to care for: The fabric stays wrinkle-free even after days of wear and they can be thrown in the washing machine when they need to be cleaned.

Runners will love this long-sleeve training shirt. The smart fabric holds its shape and won't make you chafe, no matter how sweaty you get. Get it in black or gold.

Another super popular option from the brand, the Align cropped leggings are also on sale right now. You'll be wearing these super soft leggings every day, so you might want to grab them in multiple patterns! They have a handy hidden pocket to store your keys or credit cards when you're on the go.

If you're searching for the perfect lightweight jacket, look no further. This water-repellant option features a cinchable hood to protect you from light showers and a mesh vent in the back for breathability. Plus, it has a hidden zipper pocket so you can keep your most important items safe.

Wrap yourself in comfort with this oversized sweater. The soft fabric is blended with cashmere for the ultimate cozy touch, so you can wear it for Zoom meetings, yoga classes and everywhere in between.

If you've been living in joggers all year long, these super soft pants will be the perfect addition to your collection. They're lightweight and sweat-wicking, so you'll be cozy without getting overheated.

Bike shorts are a flattering athleisure staple. This pair is made with the brand's fastest drying fabric, so you can wear them for intense workout sessions or lazy days.

Created specifically with runners in mind, this pant has four-way stretch capabilities, is sweat-wicking and feels weightless.

Lululemon Cyber Monday deals for men

These super lightweight shorts are designed for runners who want less restrictions with each stride. As a bonus, the shorts have a side pocket on the short liner where wearers can stash their phone or keys.

Built for casual daily wear or a sweaty workout, this polo shirt is a versatile piece that every man should have in his wardrobe.

Quick-drying and sweat-wicking, this shirt is perfect for intense workouts. Since it's built for comfort, it's a great for simply lounging around, too.

If putting on jeans sounds like the worst possible idea right now, these pants will be your new go-to. Made with a stretchy canvas fabric, they give you freedom of movement and all-day comfort.

You can never have too many pairs of underwear, and these boxers cater specifically to the active set. They're sweat-wicking so you'll stay dry during workouts, and the snug fit will hold everything in place, no matter how hard you're training.

This shirt puts an active spin on the classic button-down. Whether you're running around finishing Christmas shopping or have a day of stressful meetings lined up, the breathable fabric will keep you cool and dry.

Prepare for any weather pattern with this sleek jacket. The waterproof lining provides protection when storms creep in, but the lightweight build makes it easy to pack away when the sun comes back out. The cut is made to move with you and the strategically placed vents add airflow, so you'll never get too hot.

An upgrade from your average sweatshirt, this hoodie is made with a wool blend for optimal softness and warmth. Secured zippered pockets keep your valuables safe, and gussets under the arms allow for freedom of movement.

Reviewers love how soft and comfortable these shorts are, and you'll want to buy them in all three color options. But you should take advantage of this deal now — sizes are quickly selling out.

If you tend to get sweaty during workouts, you'll love this simple tee. The sleeveless design encourages airflow, while the Silverescent technology stops the growth of odor-causing bacteria so you can get multiple wears out of it before washing.

Easier to move in than your usual long sleeve, this sweat-wicking shirt will keep you dry and comfortable no matter what your plans are for the day.

Wherever you're heading, this duffle has you covered. With pockets for your laptop and water bottle, you'll be able to carry all your essentials for a weekend trip or a day at the office. The padded shoulder strap adds extra comfort for days when you overpack.

Available in two different colors, this jacket is waterproof and reflective, making it one of the best coat to have during poor weather conditions.

