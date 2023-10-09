Target just dropped new deals — and some are even steeper than Circle Week savings

Target Circle Week may have wrapped up this weekend, but that doesn't mean the deals are over. Far from it — in fact, we found plenty of markdowns continuing into this week, as well as some brand-new discounts as high as 70%. From home appliances that will make your life easier to kids' toys from top brands, these steals are definitely worth another round of shopping.

While most of the deals below are available to everyone, some of the best are exclusive to Target Circle members — the retailer’s free-to-join loyalty program. Not a member? You can sign up for Target Circle online to unlock access to these offers and other exclusive perks. Members accrue earnings to put toward future purchases and can take advantage of additional Target Circle deals throughout the year.

These popular picks are only on sale for a limited time (and may sell out). So, get your shopping cart ready and check out these 12 top Target deals.

Top Target deals to shop now

Get ahead on holiday gifting for your little one with an interactive doll from the hit show "CoComelon." They'll love healing his boo boos with fun bandages, and you'll love the savings with an impressive 70% discount!

If the love of music runs in your family, you and your kids will get a kick out of this larger-than-life piano mat. Dance on the keys to play your favorite tunes — it’s now 60% off for a limited time only.

Kick back, relax and enjoy unlimited streaming of your favorite shows with this top-of-the-line TV device for under $20. According to the brand, it’s 50% more powerful than the 2nd generation Fire Stick, but you’ll need to act fast — this deal ends Wednesday!

High intensity, fast-paced training has nothing on this highly-rated pair of sneakers. According to the brand, you can put your all into your workout and they’ll withstand the test — now for 30% off.

Have peace of mind knowing your home is protected with this high-tech video doorbell. You'll be able to see and speak with visitors from anywhere, as well as receive real-time notifications when there’s movement at your door through the free Ring app — now for 45% off through Wednesday.

These top-rated headphones are currently marked down even further than they were during Target Circle Week. You can now immerse yourself in music, podcasts and more for a whopping 50% off.

Starting your day on a healthy note has never been easier now that this juicer is more than 50% off. The kitchen gadget quickly juices any fruits or vegetables of your choosing for a nutritious and delicious drink, according to the brand.

Brew the perfect single serve coffee or espresso every time with this handy machine. But don't just take our word for it — over 3,000 caffeine lovers gave it a five-star review!

So long, dull blades! If you can't remember the last time you replaced your knives, now is a good time to get a new set — at 70% off, this deal is just too good to pass up.

If you enjoy drinking your favorite beverages iced during every season, you'll love this countertop ice maker. It takes up next to no space, can be brought along to any upcoming gatherings and is now over 50% off.

Lewis may be sold out, but you can still gear up for Halloween with jaw-dropping decorations like this life-size, posable skeleton that's currently 60% off. It's a spooky-season classic that will bring on a fright for years to come!

Baking is more fun when you have the help of a handy-dandy stand mixer. A "deal of the day," it's currently available for $170 off with a Target Circle membership.