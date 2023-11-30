Don't know what to gift the Sagittarius in your life? 21 picks from a pro astrologer

What to know about Sagittarius | Types of gifts to buy | Travel gifts | Beauty and fashion gifts | Self-care gifts | Home gifts | Food and drink gifts | How we chose

Sagittarius energy is bold, brave, adventurous, vivacious, curious, spontaneous, honest and fun. Symbolized by the archer, the Sagittarius vibe is passionate but adaptable, rebellious but optimistic and restless but committed to expansion and learning. In Western astrology, people with a Sagittarius sun sign are born between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21.

What should I know about Sagittarius?

They tend to be party people, but they’re also the most idealistic and humanitarian of the fire signs. The stereotype is that they’re the biggest travelers of the zodiac, but even the rare homebody Sagittarians love to experience adventure in their own ways.

What types of gifts should I buy Sagittarius?

When out of balance, Sagittarius energy can be a bit of a chaotic mess — disorganized, commitment-phobic, inconsistent, reckless, self-sabotaging, overly blunt, impulsive and/or tactless.

In addition to fun gifts, they benefit from useful and practical items that help them to keep themselves together without trying to change who they are.

Sagittarius can be delightfully unpredictable, so we’re here to help you choose gifts for them that they’ll really love and actually use.

Best travel gifts for Sagittarius

Whether your Sagittarius is a frequent flyer or just spends a lot of nights away from home, travel-sized toiletries can be ridiculously overpriced and aren't great for the environment. This set is a much more eco- and budget-friendly option. The bottles are leakproof and easy to fill, squeeze and clean.

Contrary to a typical neck pillow — which is often bulky and not fully supportive — this one looks like a scarf. It wraps around the neck and supports the full weight of the head without any bobbing or straining. When not in use, it folds up compactly and is easy to wash.

Also featured in our Taurus gift guide, this hammock is ridiculously portable, comfy and easy to set up and take down, all while remaining durable and secure. It creates an instant sleeping or lounging spot for any spontaneous adventure.

Packing cubes are perfect for the Sagittarian traveler because they help with staying organized, and these are even better because the compression factor helps to save space. This set of five packing cubes in a range of different sizes are made with durable mesh fabric.

The Rumpl camping blanket has a cult following for a reason. The brand says it's made of 100% post-consumer recycled materials and it's super compact, weatherproof, durable and easy to wash. My friends who have them love to use them for all types of outdoor hangs like picnics, camping and road trips since it’s very warm and cozy despite being so lightweight.

Best beauty and fashion gifts for Sagittarius

A good setting powder is necessary for preventing creasing and caking, as well as keeping oil and sweat in check. This one is phenomenal, with a lightweight feel and nine shade range. For those who prefer a setting spray, Huda Beauty’s is my personal favorite for that, too.

These boxers merge fun and bold patterns with top-of-the-line quality. They’re known for being super soft and comfy, as well as having a huge variety of designs and colors. This two-pack has a slight Christmassy theme if your Sagittarius is into that, but there are also over a dozen other options available so one is bound to fit their style.

This is the perfect bag to keep your favorite Sagittarius from losing their phone, keys and other important items while they're on the go. It can be worn as a backpack or adjustable crossbody bag. It’s also water-resistant, made of recycled plastic bottles and it’s lightweight but durable.

This is for the Sagittarius whose vibe is worldly, free-spirited and on-trend while maintaining attention to detail and quality. It’s sewn and embroidered by hand by a fantastic small business. Plus, thanks to the striking design on the back, it can easily be dressed up or down.

This jumpsuit will garner lots of compliments despite only taking a few seconds to throw on. While it's definitely more of a splurge gift, it's comfortable and made to last, according to the brand. The mechanic jumpsuit look is both practical and on-trend in the most Sagittarius way.

Best self-care gifts for Sagittarius

For a curious sign like Sagittarius that loves to learn, MasterClass is the perfect platform for exploring new skill sets or sharpening existing ones. These highly-immersive virtual courses are taught by experts and there’s a wide range of subjects to choose from. I recommend checking out the "Gardening" course by Ron Finley or the "Creating Outside the Lines" course by Issa Rae.

Sagittarians tend to have brilliant ideas, but those ideas can get lost in disorganization if they’re not written down in a designated place. Sometimes they need a full-on planner with calendars and structure, other times they just need a home for their to-do lists, grocery lists and middle-of-the-night epiphanies. Whatever they’re the most likely to use is what will be the most helpful, and this padfolio is both aesthetically pleasing and sleek enough to go anywhere.

Journaling is a great practice for all zodiac signs, but Sagittarians in particular can benefit from journals with some structure to facilitate extra expansion and inspire consistency. This is one of my favorite journals that we’ve ever recommended; the prompts are thoughtful and insightful rather than cliché, and you can start the journal on any date.

ClassPass is great for Sagittarians because, while they really benefit from a movement practice to get some energy out, they’re often too busy (or not quite consistent enough) to stick with a membership to one place. ClassPass allows you to drop in for single classes at a huge range of fitness spaces, so you can try out any types of movement that interest you and do it on your schedule.

Best home gifts for Sagittarius

Neon signs as home décor provide an irreverent chutzpah and a fun ambiance. For the Sagittarius who’s proud of their zodiac (rightfully so), this LED sign featuring their symbol is vivacious without being too over the top. It’s easy to hang and made of materials that won’t break, so you don’t have to worry about leakage and broken glass.

Not only is this world map stunning with its sleek black and gold aesthetic, but you can also interact with it by scratching off the places you’ve been to and revealing the beautiful colors underneath. This is perfect for a Sagittarius with the stereotypical love of travel. (Bonus: it happens to be made of 100% recycled paper label stock, according to the brand.)

This is the perfect Sagittarian coffee table book and well worth the hype it’s gotten since its debut in 2017. Even casual perusing of the pages will help you level up your cooking skills, whether you’re a seasoned foodie or a beginner. It's useful and informative while remaining simple and engaging, which is perfect for a sign like Sagittarius that loves to learn without being too serious about it.

Stemless glasses are great for Sagittarians, who are a little more mess-and-breakage-prone than most zodiac signs. This set of six is dishwasher-safe and ranked highly by shoppers for its quality and durability. These universal glasses work perfectly for red wine, white wine, rosé, cocktails and more.

Best food and drink gifts for Sagittarius

Foods with international influence are perfect for Sagittarius, and this za’atar blend is so flavorful and authentic. It’s a sumac-, sesame- and oregano-based blend that’s perfect for sprinkling on just about anything savory, but it’s most traditionally eaten with fresh bread and good olive oil for breakfast. For the Sagittarius who doesn’t do well with spicy foods, za’atar is completely mild (just packed with flavor).

Another familiar item from our Taurus gift guide, this snack box is equally perfect for Sagittarius. Where Taurus needs some help getting out of their comfort zone and trying new things, Sagittarius tends to revel in it. These boxes are care packages featuring snacks from around the world that can be sent on a one-time or subscription basis.

The whole zodiac tea collection from Magic Hour is brilliantly crafted, and their Sagittarius tea is no exception. This is a blend of gaba oolong tea leaves with vanilla bean, cinnamon, ginger, orange, rhodiola and pomegranate — it’s fruity and mood-boosting, but calming at the same time. For a Sagittarius who would otherwise reach for some coffee or an energy drink, this tea blend is gentler on the adrenals while still providing some energy.

How we chose

Katya Weiss-Andersson is a professional astrologer who specializes in Saturn returns and extra-nuanced birth chart readings. She chooses gifts for each zodiac sign that go beyond each sign’s stereotypes and cliché recommendations to curate lists that are more inclusive, original and thoughtful, and that are informed by a deeper level of astrological understanding.

Depending on their other placements, Sagittarians aren’t usually the type to take pride in displaying their zodiac sign (though they tend to be pretty open-minded about astrology), so we went beyond just trinkets with the word “Sagittarius” on them and curated a list of items they’ll really want, need and appreciate.