The best gifts to get the Libra in your life, according to an astrologer

What to know about Libras | Types of gifts to buy | Home gifts | Self care gifts | Food and drink gifts | Clothing and accessories | How we chose

Libras are the clever, dreamy peacemakers of the zodiac. They’re curators of beautiful spaces, ideas and keepers of balance and harmony. According to Western astrology, people with a Libra sun sign are born between September 23 and October 22; they’re autumn babies who are symbolized by the scales of justice.

What should I know about Libras?

Libra energy is social, fair, diplomatic, creative, empathetic, fashionable, charming and romantic. I always like to explain Libra as being the "water sign of the air signs." They're clever and curious while simultaneously being more relationally-oriented and sensitive than the other two air signs (Gemini and Aquarius).

What type of gifts should I buy Libras?

Libras aren’t particularly picky — really, they love receiving adoration and affirmation in any form from those around them — but they tend to carefully curate the details of their lives and living spaces.

When out of balance, Libra energy can be co-dependent, conflict-avoidant or lacking boundaries. Gifts that help them cultivate and maintain consistency, self-awareness and healthy independence are as valuable as gifts that indulge Libra’s love of all things beautiful and pleasurable.

While no one is just their sun sign and every individual has their own astrological chart full of nuance, here are a few gifts that will make the Libra in your life feel particularly seen and cherished.

Best home gifts for Libras

Libra's air sign tendencies mean the best gift you can give them is something sentimental. This entirely customizable calendar comes together with the photos you choose and you even get to pick the start date, so you don’t have to wait for the start of a new calendar year. You can use a pre-existing template or take full creative control by customizing it.

This coffee table book is easy to pick up and peruse a few pages at a time. The photos are breathtaking and the topic epitomizes the Libra art form of curating a life full of pleasure.

Organization systems help Libras to simultaneously decrease chaos and maintain their curated home or office aesthetics. This one makes great use of vertical space by allowing you to easily hang frequently-used items for easy access. It holds up to 10 pounds and comes with shelves, hooks and containers, so it’s a one-stop shop for decreasing desk clutter.

This hand-woven basket from Ghana is perfect for the farmer's market or a picnic in the park with friends (which is the perfect outing to celebrate a Libra, BTW). It works for decorative at-home storage as well as schlepping items around since the band is thick and sturdy for carrying a lot of weight.

If you send a Libra a bouquet of fresh flowers, they’ll likely love it, but they probably won't be able to keep it watered and cared for. Enter: dried flower bouquets. They last indefinitely, require no upkeep besides being kept out of direct sunlight and in this case, they’re sourced sustainably, according to the brand.

Like Leos, Libras tend to make great hosts. If your Libra loves making cocktails or mocktails at home, this set is the perfect gift because it's elegant without being over-the-top. It comes with small and large cocktail shakers, a stand, a strainer, a double jigger, a muddler, a bottle opener and a cocktail spoon.

When eating out, you're likely to find Libra at a luxurious restaurant but at home, it's more of "girl dinner" vibes (in a way that applies to all genders). It’s a smorgasbord of low-prep, low-effort, high-delicious items typically served cold. What epitomizes that better than a charcuterie board? This large wooden charcuterie tray comes engraved with whatever you like and features compartments that make it easier to create an artful-looking spread.

Libra is ruled by the planet Venus, so it’s a particularly indulgent and sensual sign — in other words, a quality set of bed sheets is key. This award-winning set is cooling, soft and breathable. It has a 300-thread count and comes in a wide range of botanically-dyed color options.

Best self care gifts for Libras

This handmade magnesium-based bath soak is perfect for sore muscles, long days or just luxuriating for the sake of it. The colloidal oats are soothing and softening for dry skin and the bergamot and vetiver botanical oils are grounding and comforting.

I had no intention of featuring Prose in a third gift guide (see: Leo and Gemini), and then I tried their new skincare line. It’s perfect for Libras because it combats the decision fatigue of skin care; you don’t have to decide between a million different types of products and fancy active ingredients because the products are formulated for you based on your answers to a detailed questionnaire.

Whomever popularized the “romanticize your life” trend was definitely a Libra. The idea is to cultivate joy around the simple details and little rituals of your day-to-day. It’s a very Libra way of building a sense of "main character energy," but it’s also an incredible practice of mindfulness, intentionality and gratitude, which can help build the groundedness that Libras need. This journal is specifically designed to serve as a guide in that practice.

For a Libra, it’s the little touches that set the vibe of a space and make all the difference. These Mood Mists are made of natural hydrosols and essential oils, and they come in ten varieties to suit your Libra’s essence. They can be sprayed into the air to set the mood or used as a light perfume.

Whether they have an artistic background or none at all, this variety of paintbrushes, brush pens, sketch pencils, watercolors, portable sketchbook pages and more gives the perfect balance of structure and flexibility for dreams and vibes to flow out onto paper.

Best food and drink gifts for Libras

This box of decadence is the perfect encapsulation of sweet fall flavors; they’re made from a puree of roasted pecans from an organic farm in Arizona and maple syrup from the Catskills, all coated in dark chocolate with cocoa butter streaks. These are free of dairy, artificial colors and artificial flavors and are crafted by a fantastic small-batch chocolatier in upstate New York.

This pre-mixed tea blend is like a creamy piña colada with a natural blue color from butterfly pea flower. It’s luscious and delicate at the same time and it comes in a beautiful glass apothecary jar. It’s made from organic white tea, coconut, banana, butterfly pea flower and vanilla. If those flavors aren’t your Libra’s vibe, check out their equally fitting Libra tea.

Best clothing and accessories gifts for Libras

Libras know how to accessorize, and this bracelet pairs perfectly with a wide range of outfits. It’s made of recycled brass with 18-karat gold plating and smokey quartz stones, plus it adjusts to fit different wrist sizes. The piece comes from a sustainability-oriented jeweler and the aesthetic has a very fall-friendly, easy elegance. If your Libra prefers earrings to bracelets, this pair from the same brand is perfect.

A cashmere sweater is peak Libra fashion because it’s cozy but stylish and luxurious. This one is made of 100% Grade-A Mongolian cashmere and features a classic crew neck style; you can size up for an oversized look or opt for a standard fit.

For the Libra with a more masculine style who likes to dress up, a good silk tie is just the right move. This one comes in blue and yellow colorways and features a scales of justice design that shows some Libra pride in a way that’s not too over-the-top.

How we chose

Katya Weiss-Andersson is a professional astrologer who specializes in Saturn returns and birth chart readings. With the help of a gaggle of Libras, Katya hand-picked these gifts to go above and beyond in thoughtfulness, astrological pertinence and inclusivity of different styles and price points. Specifically, she picked gifts to speak to both what Libras want and what they need; this sign is all about balance, after all. We chose an array that gets to the heart of that Libra "je ne sais quoi."