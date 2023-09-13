What is your zodiac 'signature sign'? An astrology decodes the TikTok trend

Do you strongly identify with your astrological sign? Or do you feel like it's not quite right? Put your proud Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, or whatever status to the test by finding your "signature sign," which some astrologers say is even more important.

The topic is trending on astrology TikTok as people do the calculations necessary to find their sign — or have a website do it for them.

The conversation is a reminder that your Sun sign is far from the most important part of your natal chart. Instead, it's a gateway to understanding all the placements and how they work together.

What is a signature sign in astrology?

Think of it as the average of your natal chart. It's the element (fire, water, earth or air) and modality (fixed, mutable or cardinal) found most often in your chart.

Let's say you have prominent water signs and cardinal signs. That would mean your signature sign is Cancer. If you have the most fixed fire, then Leo is your signature sign.

Astrologer Joshua Pingley posted a TikTok about how signature signs define us “the most.”

"It's basically the 'mean' of your birth chart, the average of all of your placements together," Pingley said.

How can I find my signature sign?

The easiest way is having an online calculator do the heavy lifting for you by heading to Astro-Seek.com.

You can also calculate it yourself by tallying up all the planets in your chart (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto) and the ascendant and midheaven.

What sign are they in? What is their modality? Take the sign and modality that pops up the most, and you can find you signature sign.

Signs by element

Fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius): These vibrant and exciting signs have extra pep in their step and have gusto in all that they do.

Earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn): Pragmatic, practical, hard working, sensual, and indulgent are words that describe earth signs.

Air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius): Communication is key for air signs, since they are the giver and receivers of information.

Water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces): Imaginative, intuitive, creative, and emotional describes the heart and spirit of water signs.

Signs by modality

Cardinal signs (Aries, Libra, Cancer, and Capricorn): These signs are the initiators of the seasons and are most likely to get things started. They can be impulsive in their thinking and brash in their actions.

Fixed signs (Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius): These signs fall in the middle of the season and are the ones who put their effort into carrying out tasks. They rarely change their minds and deviate from the objectives at hand.

Mutable Signs (Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and Pisces): These signs bring the end of the season, which means they exert their energy into completing tasks. They also take on the sentiments of others, since they are flexible.

What does my signature sign mean?

Aries: You have a boldness and fiery spirit deep within, which is why you are a doer and take charge.

Taurus: You are extremely loyal and kind to those you care about — even though you can be stubborn.

Gemini: At the core, you love to connect people together, but you also like to hear and share information.

Cancer: You are a caretaker and nurturer who puts the needs of others first and before theirs.

Leo: You have a big personality and a creative streak that allows your talents to shine in all you do.

Virgo: Your analytical mind gets to the truth in matters while understanding them at the same time.

Libra: Finding the middle ground and balance in situations and relationships is important to you. Harmony is your favorite word.

Scorpio: You are more devoted to relationships or in beliefs and determined for success than others.

Sagittarius: Your mind is always growing and evolving, helping you become an intelligent person.

Capricorn: Your desire for structure and power pushes you to work hard in attaining greatness and status.

Aquarius: Your inventive spirit and inner wild child shine through humanitarianism and community-oriented acts.

Pisces: Your intuitive nature allows you to believe what you know is true and to trust your gut.

What if I have an ‘ambiguous’ signature sign?

Not everyone has a signature sign. Some people’s signs are “ambiguous,” meaning it can’t reduce to one obvious sign.

If you have four Earth placements (more than any other element), but four are mutable and four are cardinal, then you’d be torn between Virgo and Capricorn.

Think of it as a tie. This isn’t a bad thing. It indicates you have a well-balanced chart.

To break the tie, only calculate the ascendant, and eliminate the midheaven.