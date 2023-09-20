4 perfect cocktails from NYC's legendary Pebble Bar

Tim Sweeney, head bartender at legendary Pebble Bar in Rockefeller Center, is stopping by TODAY to shake, stir and mix up some classic and creative cocktails. He shows us how to prepare an iconic Old Fashioned, a refreshing lemony ginger spritz, a cool cucumber and aloe sipper and a spiced-up margarita.

As suggested by its name, the Old Fashioned is one of the United States' most classic cocktails. Its origin is often debated, but many say James E. Pepper popularized it when he brought the dark, boozy drink from Louisville, Kentucky to a hotel bar in New York City. Today, Old Fashioneds follow a similar formula on menus in 49 of the 50 states in the country. The exception being Wisconsin (my home state), where bartenders will serve you the locally-adored Brandy Old Fashioned, which includes a muddled cherry, orange slice and topped with either (or both) grapefruit and lemon-lime soda.

This recipe takes after the more classic version of the cocktail and is named in homage to the century-old drinking history of the four-story townhouse Pebble Bar resides in. The sit-down beverage is meant to be sipped and has transcended its status as a cold-weather drink, as it is often ordered year-round because of its quintessential citrusy burst.

The perfect mix between a mule and a vodka sour, the Ubiquity is a spiked riff on a ginger lemonade. This cocktail is always a crowd-pleaser because of its light and citrus-forward flavor and was a bestseller from the first moment it went onto Pebble Bar's menu. It's great to make for a crowd when entertaining, especially when paired with your favorite barbecue dishes, or as a refreshing sip after you've finished 18 rounds of golf. This is also an ideal drink choice for those who may not usually be big drinkers but want to partake with something easy and refreshing.

With a refreshing combination of cucumber, lime and aloe, the Green River has the flavor profile of the ideal warm-weather cocktail, but with the lightness and universality of a drink able to be made at any time. We like to honor Pebble Bar's history and its neighbors by naming drinks after iconic performances at Radio City Music Hall, so this cocktail pays homage to the eponymous summertime song by John Fogerty of the band Creedence Clearwater Revival.

If you've mastered the art of the at-home margarita, this is the perfect recipe to step up your bartending skills. With the addition of hot sauce and pineapple, this recipe is a tangy and spicy twist to a classic and beloved cocktail. Traditionally, a margarita is a combination of tequila, lime juice and an orange liqueur served straight up. However, in the 1990s, a restaurant in California introduced the Tommy's Margarita, which substituted the orange liqueur for agave syrup and served it over ice. This popularized version is the framework for the Moon Unit Zappa.