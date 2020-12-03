Shop Today was paid by Bed Bath & Beyond to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

If you’re like us, you never resist the opportunity to cash in on a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon. The store is known as a one-stop-shop for home essentials, and has some pretty sweet deals going on for the holidays, including lots of Cyber Week sales. As we prepare to spend a lot more time inside this winter, these are the cozy home items we’ll be using our coupons to stock up on.

Gifts for sleep at Bed Bath & Beyond

When the weather outside is frightful, curling up on the couch with a heated blanket sure does sound delightful. Brookstone’s plush knit blanket has four heat settings and a convenient four-hour auto shutoff function to keep you safe when you fall asleep in front of the TV. It’s also machine washable, which is a major plus!

A memory foam pillow is the ultimate definition of cozy and this one from Therapedic works overtime to keep your neck and head cradled in comfort while you’re sleeping. The multitasker works well with all sleep positions and cools you down with the help of a soft knit cover with cooling gel. Plus, Therepedic has lots of other products to choose from to give you the perfect night's sleep.

Tired of the same old comforter? Upgrade your bedding with this beautiful set from Pure Beech. Available in 10 colors and three sizes, the soft set is made of a lightweight silk-like material that will keep you warm without having to worry about overheating.

Craving some extra comfort in bed? A memory foam mattress topper can work wonders, and this one from Therapedic is on sale as part of Bed Bath & Beyond’s Cyber Week. The topper recognizes your body’s shape and movements to relieve pressure and wicks away moisture so you stay nice and cool at night.

Home decor gifts at Bed Bath & Beyond

When you have hardwood floors, there’s something comforting about stepping out of bed and onto a soft rug. Alpine’s spacious Shag Accent Rug measures 2’6 x 4’2 and comes in pink, gray, white and tan shades. It’s pretty luxurious, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself rubbing your feet over the rug aimlessly.

Love sleeping in? The key to a restful night’s sleep is blackout curtains that won’t let any light creep in. Sun Zero’s thermal curtain set blocks 100% of outside light and also keeps extreme temperatures (both hot and cold) outside of your house. Oh and did we mention that it also reduces exterior noise by up to 40%?

Home accessory gifts at Bed Bath & Beyond

There’s nothing quite like the smell of freshly baked cookies to make you feel all cozy at home. This Yankee Candle jar candle sends the aroma of Christmas sugar cookies through the house with its sweet vanilla scent that lingers in the best possible way. The medium candle has up to 75 hours of burn time, so you’ll be smelling the scents of the holidays for quite some time!

Sick of flimsy bath towels that barely dry you off? This set from Linum Home Textiles is extra absorbent and made of a soft Turkish cotton material. The set of four towels is available in eight colors and is on sale for 32% off through Dec. 7.

Coffee is a big part of a cozy day at home and essential to all of us now working from home, and Keurig is definitely the leader in topnotch coffee makers. The K-Supreme Single Serve model is on sale for $40 off right now and can customize your morning cup of Joe in multiple ways. You can choose from four cup sizes and choose to brew a strong cup or add ice. It also comes with a travel mug so you can take your drink with you when you’re on the go!

Wamsutta’s ultra soft sheets are on sale for 30% off for the next few days! The smooth set is made of a wrinkle-resistant, quick dry material and is available in three colors and two sizes (queen and king). Basically, it’s got everything you need - a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and four pillowcases - to have a comfy night’s sleep.

It’s the little things that make a house feel like a home, and stepping onto a memory foam bath rug is a little experience that can make a big impact. Stay Fresh’s machine washable rug is soft and spacious and keeps your tootsies comfy with supportive memory foam fill. The rug also has built-in Arm & Hammer protection to keep mold, bacteria and mildew at bay.

Home tech gifts at Bed Bath & Beyond

Kicking back and relaxing is a lot easier when you know your house is clean, but sometimes, we simply don’t have time to vacuum up all that dust and dirt. Shark’s robotic vacuums are a major time saver and this one just so happens to be on sale for 40% off. The ION Robot Vacuum is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant or the SharkClean app and has three brushes to tackle a multitude of messes. The 120-minute runtime doesn’t hurt either!

There’s nothing cozier than sleeping in on a Sunday and making waffles with the family, and this Double Rotating Waffle Maker from CRUX is the perfect holiday gift for homebodies and foodies alike. It cooks two 1” thick Belgian waffles at once and has six speed settings and browning controls to help you customize your breakfast.

Setting your optimal temperature at home just got a lot easier! The Google Nest Learning Third Generation Thermostat can be controlled remotely from your phone, laptop or tablet and is compatible with Google Assistant. The smart thermostat saves your preferences so you can save energy and even turns itself off when no one is home.