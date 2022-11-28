40 fashion Cyber Monday deals to shop right now - UGG, Lululemon, Baublebar and more

After the feast, family gatherings and toast comes the shopping marathon. This Cyber Monday, thousands of retailers have dropped sweet deals and chopped their price tags to help you upgrade your wardrobe.

From cable knit sweaters to fuzzy winter boots, there is something for everyone on your list or yourself. To make your life easier, we've compiled the bestsellers, fan-favorite and best-trending items in stores like J.Crew, Aritzia and Old Navy to help you elevate your basics and welcome the winter in style.

Browse by category and discover the best deals during Cyber Monday 2022.

Cyber Monday fashion deals | Cyber Monday shoe deals | Cyber Monday accessory deals

Cyber Monday fashion deals

If oversized sweaters are part of your winter uniform, don't miss this deal! The casual sweater can easily be styled with jeans or leggings.

Make layering a breeze with this quilted vest. It's easy to throw on over a long-sleeve top or flannel on chilly days for some extra warmth. "Love the zippered pockets. Would buy again in different colors for sure," wrote one reviewer who called it the "perfect" addition to their fall wardrobe.

For the days when lounging around the house is the only thing on your to-do list, a cozy pair of joggers is a must. These fleece-lined bottoms are on deal for 44% off right now, so you can spend your next day off in bliss.

A black dress always comes in handy when you have a wardrobe emergency. Whether you are going to the office or a last-minute event, this is an essential piece to elevate with accessories or keep it casual with loafers. The dress has a fitted structure and comfortable stretch thanks to the cotton-blend.

A midi dress is ideal for days when you want to stay casual yet look elegant and you can get this one for 50% off. This turtleneck design can be dressed up or down with knee-high boots, sneakers or booties. All you need is a long coat to complete the look.

Skims' bi-annual sale is finally here! Thanks to some steep markdowns, you can save on everything from bodysuits to cozy joggers like these. They're on deal for 43% off right now.

Revamp your little black dress collection for less than $30 with this one from ASTR. The design has modern cutout detailing in the front and long sleeves to keep you warm during colder days. Elevate the style with knee-high boots or a pair of stilettos.

Keep it timeless with a soft cashmere sweater. While the quality requires more care, this sweater is great for sensitive skin looking for extra warmth during the winter months. The sweater comes in 12 different colors and regular and petite sizes. This 100 percent cashmere will look more than just a basic when paired with the rest of your holiday essentials, plus it's less than $50.

Enhance the shape of your skinny jeans or faux-leather pants with a cotton-blend sweater. This one has an oversized fit with balloon sleeves for a statement look. The sweater comes in six different neutrals for a minimalist wardrobe change.

For a chic look, choose this elegant sweater featuring an open-back design. The ribbed knit piece has twisted detailing on the back and a fitted silhouette that will elevate your maxi skirts, leather pants and more. This is a pull-on style that can easily transition into the spring season. You can get 30% off extra at checkout with other pieces, too!

Keep it simple with this turtleneck sweater from Treasure & Bond. The loose-fitting design features a high-low hem and drapey neckline that looks elegant yet comfy. This one pairs well with leather pants or your favorite skinny jeans.

Stay in during the holidays with cozy matching pajamas from J.Crew for 50% off. The flannel set features a festive plaid pattern and a front pocket to keep your remote easily accessible. It also comes in plus sizes and is made from a soft cotton blend for ultimate comfort.

Need a new winter coat before the temperatures really start to drop? This viral coat is on deal for 41% off right now, so you don't have to splurge in order to find a quality jacket.

Bras can make or break your day. This one in particular is meant for those unique tops and dresses that require some elevation. Gatherall offers five cup sizes in four different neutrals that are reusable and easy to wear. The design is strapless, backless and wireless to give you an adhesive and pain-free experience.

As for fitness, Lululemon comes back with sales bigger than ever. This high-rise tight will keep you fitted and fit for your workouts. With a combination of moisture-wicking materials, breathability and four-way stretch, these tights are meant to take your downward dog to the next level.

Match your leather pants and skirt with this delicate cable knit sweater. The mock neckline and relaxed design are a perfect combination to keep you warm yet stylish during the cold months. This sweater is made from a wool-blend, making it dry clean only. You get an extra 30% off at checkout on sale items.

Contrary to popular TikTok opinions, skinny jeans are still trending and this one is perfect for thick-calved ladies. The pair feels elevated without compromising comfort and features a high-waisted silhouette for more fitted loon. It's made from organic cotton and has a soft gray wash that goes well with all neutrals.

For a more wintry look, invest in a sherpa jacket that has that wooly texture and knitted structure. This piece features a front zipper and side pockets for a laidback feel. It's an essential outerwear to mix and match all your cold-weather looks.

Now you can save on this fan-favorite pair from Spanx! The faux leather leggings are 20% off and feature a wet-inspired finish and are figure-flattering thanks to the stretchy fabric that shapes the curves. This pair is meant to lift you up — literally and figuratively.

A snowy white aesthetic is ideal for the holidays, and this tunic sweater from Free People perfectly delivers. The slouchy design adds dimension to your other fitted pieces while keeping you cozy during cold temperatures. Make a contrast with black trousers or keep it neutral with beige pants.

If you're still on the lookout for the perfect coat, this one is designed to keep you warm and dry during winter. The style features a quilted design, a water-resistant shell and a removable hood with faux-fur trim detailing.

Cyber Monday shoe deals

These trendy shoes are on deal for 20% off right now! The brand says they feature a cork footbed for arch support and a non-slip EVA outsole.

Replace your old sneakers with this classic pair from Adidas for 49% off. The shoes are travel-friendly, comfy, casual and great for most activities. They will hold you up for miles and a great basic to pair with most outfits. With more than 31,100 five-star ratings, customers agree this is a great choice for those with a wider fit.

The faux fur texture of these slides will make you rethink your night outings. This pair from Toms will keep your toes cozy while making hot cocoa in the kitchen or getting the mail on a snowy day. The pair has a plush feel and elastic gore for an easy slip-on experience.

Don't be ashamed of comfort when wearing these slipper clogs. Over 71,200 customers gave this pair a five-star rating for its cozy feel and now you can get them for 25% off. The fuzzy liner is soft and warm and ideal for those winter months when you need extra cushioning.

Nothing beats comfort than a pair of Ugg slides. These slippers are made from a genuine shearling upper and sturdy rubber soles to keep you comfy during the holidays. The plush design features cross straps and comes in six different colorways to match your wardrobe basics.

Combat boots are chic but sometimes lack that comfort element. Thankfully, this pair from Dr. Scholl's is designed with foot care in mind and features super-lightweight materials to withstand the elements while walking on the snow. Aside from their modern aesthetic, these boots have anti-microbial and anti-odor technology, a flexible construction and faux-leather for that edgy finish. Get an extra 30% off + free shipping on sale styles with the code FUNDAY.

If you're a runner always looking to improve your speed, this pair of Brooks (now 20% off) will give you an extra push when scoring miles. According to one Shop TODAY editor, this brand is great for the "lightning-fast runner" and improving performance. The mesh knit upper customizes the shape of your foot and it features lightweight cushioning to help you conquer the road.

For those heading to the mountain this season, this pair of hiking boots will support you through trails and climbs. With the flexibility of a sneaker and the support of boots, these Rykä pair is designed to improve high performance. It features a premium water-repellent knit, lightweight cushioning, a TreadTech pattern designed for trails and overall support for extra arch and heel support.

Keep your feet dry during snowy days with this J.Crew pair. These winter boots feature a hiking-inspired design with faux-shearling lining and authentic shearling cuff for all your hygge experience this season. With a take on the classics and comfort in mind, this pair is perfect to match all your cold-weather looks. Now you can get it for 56% off and an extra 10% off with code CYBER.

Cyber Monday accessory deals

Statement earrings are an easy way to add a pop of color to any outfit. We're loving this set, which includes a few designs that remind us of warmer days.

This unlined bralette has over 17,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who can't seem to stop raving about it. "This is my favorite bra for lounging around," wrote one verified reviewer, who called it "extremely comfortable and stretchy."

Stack up on these sparkly bands from BaubleBar and upgrade your ring collection. This option features a circle of cubic zirconia to give your jewelry that extra shimmer. This is a great option to layer with gold and silver pieces. You can enjoy 30% off sitewide with code BB30.

Keep your hair frizz-free with this cozy beanie while adding a stylish look to your winter look. The pom-pom detail and cable knit finish offer an extra cozy look. The beanie is made from an alpaca and wool blend to match all your sweaters and is currently 50% off.

This neutral-toned accessory will elevate your jewelry game. This beautiful bracelet will keep up with your health and wellness journey while adding luxury to your look.

Do you like to stack up your wrist with extra jewelry? Give your accessories more personality with this custom bracelet. You can add up to eight characters to your name or select initials for a delicate look. The bracelet is easy to adjust due to its pull-tie closure.

Complete your holiday looks with this Y-drop necklace featuring pearl details. The necklace features gold-plated brass and a lobster clasp for seamless styling. This is a statement piece to zhuzh up any basic look.

Whether you're looking for a great stocking stuffer or upgrading your sock game, this pack from Bombas is the best choice. The socks are made from merino wool and have great moisture-wicking properties to wear during hot summer days or cold winters. Enjoy 20% off sitewide during their big holiday sale using the code BIGSALE20.

Keep your fingers warm yet chic with these leather gloves from J.Crew. The pair combines a tech-friendly fingertip, Italian leather and calf hair with animal print. It also comes in six different hues to match your winter aesthetic. You can get 50% off any item during J.Crew's Cyber Monday event + 10% off with code CYBER.

Don cashmere from head to toe this season and keep yourself warm with a ribbed scarf. Make it your favorite winter accessory when layering with coats and sweaters. According to the brand, this piece is certified by AbTF's The Good Cashmere Standard which ensured the welfare of the goats.

When is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022?

Black Friday is Friday, Nov. 25. Cyber Monday falls on the Monday after Black Friday every year. This year, Cyber Monday lands on Nov. 28.