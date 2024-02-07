Ann Taylor’s new ‘Weekend’ collection is making our coastal grandmother dreams come true

Ann Taylor is known for its fashionable workwear staples, but now the brand is giving you equally chic pieces to wear during your off-hours.

Ann Taylor just debuted its new Weekend collection, a line of smart casual styles that will help you look put together for weekend brunches, market trips, dinners and every occasion in between. While many of the pieces have more of a casual feel (they're giving serious coastal grandmother vibes), you can easily dress them up for workdays as well.

But the new collection isn’t the only thing worth shopping at Ann Taylor right now. The brand is also giving customers the chance to score an extra 60% off sale items, so you can score tops, dresses and more for as little as $18.

Here, we’re sharing some of our top picks from the new collection and some of our current sale favorites that you can add to your closet for a discount.

Weekend collection | Sale items | How we chose

Ann Taylor Weekend collection

A simple tank top is the ultimate wardrobe workhorse. You can layer it with a long-sleeved tee or a jacket or even wear it on its own when the weather starts to heat up. This one comes in four different colors, including Pink Gem and Green Kalamata.

Stripes will never go out of style! And this pullover, with its long sleeves and crew neck design, is perfect for the season. Plus, it's a great way to channel your inner coastal grandmother.

It may not feel like it right now, but spring is coming. (In fact, according to Punxsutawney Phil, it will be here early this year.) Grab this skirt now so you can break it out on the first warm day of the season. We love the mariner-style design and the front buttons.

You can make this button-down feel more casual for the weekends by pairing it with your favorite jeans or leggings. On colder days, you can throw it on under a sweater and keep the collar peeking out to elevate the look.

Classic, comfortable and versatile, it doesn't get better than this button-down cardigan. It's bound to become your new go-to for school drop-offs, travel days, afternoons at home and more.

Whether you’re planning for a day of play or are heading into the office, these pants will complete your relaxed-yet-put-together look. They come in both classic and petite sizes and feature a trendy wide-leg shape.

A shacket is the perfect transitional piece to wear between seasons, and this one has a cropped design to pair well with high-waisted mom jeans.

Can you say eclectic grandpa? These penny loafers are perfect for anyone looking to try the buzzy trend, as they mix a sophisticated vibe with a fun pop of color.

We're all for the mom jeans trend and this pair perfectly channels the style. Plus, they're made with Ann Taylor's performance stretch denim, which is designed to sculpt, shape and support you all day, the brand says.

Ann Taylor items on sale

Hurry! You'll want to get this asymmetrical top while you still can, because sizes are already selling out. It's marked down to just $20 during the sale.

Ann Taylor upgraded its classic wrap top and added a shawl collar for this elevated shirt. It comes in two colors and is designed to hit right at your hip.

Multiple colors of this scarf are on sale, so you can score it for as little as $18. Thanks to its triangular design, you can wear it multiple ways.

While these jeans are normally $120, you can get them for $40 during the sale. They're made with sculpting pockets, which the brand says help to smooth and flatter your shape.

This dress will easily take you from the office to after-work drinks with friends. Just throw on a red lip before you head out to elevate the look for a fun night out.

You'll make the best-dressed list for every occasion with this dress. The belt cinches it at the waist to flatter your figure.

Major deal alert! These Chelsea booties are currently 77% off, bringing their price down to just over $50. They have a small block heel for a height boost and a padded footbed for comfort.

How we chose these products

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet and scour reviews to find the best products out there.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.