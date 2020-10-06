Amazon is selling a pumpkin spice snack box with everything you need for fall

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is officially here and naturally, we want all things spooky, scary and pumpkin spice-flavored.

If you can't resist grabbing pumpkin-shaped cookies or maple sugar sweets, one company is making it easier to snag all of your seasonal favorites at once. While it may not include pumpkin spice mac and cheese or pumpkin scented candles, it includes all things snackable that you might want to enjoy this fall.

ConAgra, the packaging company behind brands such as Duncan Hines and Reddi Wip, has thrown together a snack box full of delicious indulgences including Angie's BoomChickaPop Pumpkin Spice Flavored Kettle Corn Popcorn, Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Flavored Hot Cocoa and more that can be shipped right to your door, so you don't have to look too far for the best flavors of the season.