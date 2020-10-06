Amazon is selling a pumpkin spice snack box with everything you need for fall

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Fall is officially here and naturally, we want all things spooky, scary and pumpkin spice-flavored.
If you can't resist grabbing pumpkin-shaped cookies or maple sugar sweets, one company is making it easier to snag all of your seasonal favorites at once. While it may not include pumpkin spice mac and cheese or pumpkin scented candles, it includes all things snackable that you might want to enjoy this fall.
ConAgra, the packaging company behind brands such as Duncan Hines and Reddi Wip, has thrown together a snack box full of delicious indulgences including Angie's BoomChickaPop Pumpkin Spice Flavored Kettle Corn Popcorn, Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Flavored Hot Cocoa and more that can be shipped right to your door, so you don't have to look too far for the best flavors of the season.
ConAgra Fall Flavors Snack Box
Whether you've got a few horror movie nights lined up for the family or have pursued baking as a recent passion project, the box also includes one Duncan Hines Season Favorite Spice Cake Mix and one container of Duncan Hines Season Favorite Creamy Cream Cheese Frosting so you can enjoy a few warm treats as a family, or save it for a midnight snack.
The snack box is already the No. 1 new release in food & beverage gifts on Amazon, and at just $28 it's the perfect fall care package to send to friends and loved ones that you might not be able to celebrate the season with (but we don't blame you if you want to save it all for yourself). Even better? You can currently apply a coupon to receive $5 off the snack box at checkout.
Once you get your hands on this snack box, all you'll need is a Halloween countdown calendar to officially get in the spirit of the season.
