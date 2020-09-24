Kraft is coming out with pumpkin spice mac and cheese (yes, you read that right)

Mac and cheese is the perfect comfort food, and it’s been known to take on a wide range of spins, from boxed mac hacks to fancy versions with high-end cheeses and truffle oil.

But the latest twist on the beloved dish has gone in a whole new, weird direction.

Daring mac lovers will now will have the opportunity to get their hands on Kraft Dinner’s new pumpkin spice mac and cheese ... but only in Canada. It's made with Kraft's classic cheese powder, as well as cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

Whether frightened by the creation — as we imagine Al Roker would be — or intrigued, pumpkin-y product won’t be available at the grocery store. Anyone interested in giving it a try will have to be added to an online waiting list at PumpkinSpiceKD.com and be one of 1,000 people who get to try it for free once it is available in October. That’s it. No one outside of Canada is getting it, and only those people chosen from the online waiting list will get a box.

“Ever wondered what KD with Pumpkin Spice would taste like? Like if your mac and cheese had hints of cinnamon, dashes of allspice, and layers of ginger, nutmeg, and cloves all slathered in KD cheese?" the website reads. "Probably not, but we made it anyway. And if you want to be one of the 1000 lucky Canadians to try it, totally for free, then sign up here and we'll let you know when it arrives later this fall."

Entrants are then instructed to answer questions such as how often they eat mac and cheese, and what other flavors of Kraft Dinner they may be interested in trying. Those options, though, are a little less controversial, with choices like "smoky" or "spicy." After the questionnaire, simply enter your name, email and phone number, and hope to get lucky. That is, if your definition of "lucky" means trying pumpkin spice mac and cheese.

Kraft Heinz Canada said Tuesday in a statement that it will be launching Pumpkin Spice Kraft Dinner in October, to "please KD lovers and the cult following of pumpkin spice latte aficionados.”

According to a press release, those who are one of the 1,000 who get to try this new “delicacy” will get a whole kit along with it, including a Pumpkin Spice Boost Pack, a fork and a white coffee-style cup with your name written on it (spelled wrong, of course). No shade at all to the Starbucks PSL, right?

"KD has always been known for its one of a kind cheesy taste and after years of watching Canadians get excited for pumpkin spice season, we felt that it was time to combine the two iconic flavours and create Pumpkin Spice KD," Kraft Heinz Canada senior brand manager Brian Neumann said in the release.

The fall season is often known for a whole lot of pumpkin spice — including everything from pumpkin spice doughnuts to pumpkin spice Spam. And while pumpkin spice mac and cheese might sound a little bizarre at first, we imagine it tasting kind of similarly to, say, butternut squash mac and cheese, which honestly sounds pretty gourd — sorry, good.