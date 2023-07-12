Prime Day ends tonight! Save big on Lego, board games and more trendy toys

Lucky you, Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is still going strong, and if you’re already all caught up on baby and toddler supplies (the deals on diapers have been too good), it’s probably time to start thinking about those young toddlers who are looking for entertainment and activity.

Whether you have an avid Lego builder staking claim in your living room, or a young reader who looks forward to nighttime storytelling, we rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals for kid toys, board games and books.

Keep scrolling to look through all of our favorite deals or use the handy links below:

Kid toys | Board games | Books

Kid toys on sale for Prime Day

Quick! Take 71% off this Playmobil set, which comes with 43 pieces little ones can use to reconstruct their favorite dinosaur scenes.

These travel-sized wooden magnetic blocks will come in handy on any upcoming road trips or dinners out when you need something quick that your young one can use to stay busy.

Watch their imagination soar as they start building castles and towns right before your very eyes.

Let them play with sand as much as they want without worrying about clean-up. Kinetic Sand is known for being a great sensory toy that promises little mess.

Small hands that aren't ready to be introduced to tiny Legos can get started with Duplos. This learning toy is 30% off and comes with 120 bright pieces.

Board games on sale for Prime Day

Save nearly 40% on this family-favorite game, which entertains all aged 8 and up.

Young gaming fans will appreciate this modern version of Monopoly, which uses banking technology like pretend credit cards and and a digital banking unit instead of paper money.

Kids ages 5 and up will love the double-sided version of Scrabble (one side is harder), which teaches them all about words and spelling. One reviewer thought this was a great educational game to have in the home. “This game has been great in helping our Kinderkiddo learn spelling while playing. And it's something we are all able to play together," one reviewer said.

Introduce your kids to the game you loved playing as a kid. It’s over 30% off right now and makes a great holiday gift.

Books on sale for Prime Day

Kids 3 and up will enjoy this board book, which tells a classic story to the tune of Old MacDonald’s Farm song.

"P is for Pterodactyl" makes learning those tricky letters of the alphabet (looking at you, silent letters) and wacky words fun.

Invite your little one into the silly world of taco-eating dragons. Whatever you do, don’t let them near the spicy salsa. This set comes with the book and a toy.

Frequently asked questions

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Falling in the footsteps of previous years, 2023 Prime Day is taking place over a two-day span, Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day is a global annual savings event that falls over a two-day period and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. During this sale, shoppers can expect steep discounts across categories including beauty, tech, home, fashion, kitchen and more.

