Amazon Prime Day baby deals: Diapers, strollers, toys and more up to 70% off

Oh, baby! Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is finally here — and the savings on baby supplies are too good to miss. Now is the time to stock up on teething toys and diapers, replace your outdated car seat or invest in a high-quality stroller.

Here, we rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals for expectant and veteran parents that will make both you and your little one smile.

Keep scrolling to browse all of our favorite deals or hop around using the links below:

Diapers | Feeding products | Toys | Nursery must-haves | Car seats | Strollers

Prime Day diaper deals

You’ll be able to tackle any mess with these delicate and gentle wipes. Available in 810 count, you won't need to restock for a bit.

These plant-based disposable diapers are better for the earth — and do the trick for your baby's bottom. Specifically designed with quick absorb channels, these are a parent's dream.

Made to disintegrate in eight weeks, these top-selling hypoallergenic wipes from The Honest Company are safe, gentle and good for the planet. According to the brand, they're composed of over 99% water and have only seven ingredients. Plus, they've earned the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association!

These diapers will get any job done, no matter how messy. With their U-shaped channel, wetness gets quickly absorbed all while flagging an indicator to Mom or Dad to let them know it's time for a change.

You can save 20% on a two month supply of diapers from Pampers right now. These are the brand's cruisers, which boast a 360-degree fit to stay in place on your little one.

Prime Day feeding deals

Formula deals are hard to come by, which is why we were so excited about the 20% discount on this goat milk-based formula. According to reviews, it's got a great taste that even particularly picky eaters will gulp down.

Preparing formula has never been so fun! Holding about 30 scoops, this container is designed to be travel-friendly, so you never have to worry about using plastic bags again.

Accidents happen — that’s what these washcloths are for. Made with soft, natural cotton, your baby's delicate skin is in good hands.

Anytime is snack time when you have this handy bestselling lunch box from Bentgo. Available in countless fun prints and patterns, their snacks will stay fresh and mess-free.

Bottle-ready water in under 25 seconds? Designed with four temperature modes (98.6°F; 104°F; 122°F; 158°F), your feeding prep time will become next to nothing courtesy of this Amazon's Choice warmer.

Prime Day toy deals

In case you haven’t heard, growing teeth is hard work and slightly uncomfortable for little ones. Made up of various bumps and shapes, these toys relieve their gums while giving them visual stimulation.

Your baby can discover the wonderful world of walking with this handy tool. Coming with three height adjustments, the Dream On Me walker will keep up with their steady progress on their way to their developmental milestones.

Create the perfect play area for your baby with this adorable gym frame. Coming with three wooden and three soft toys, their imagination will run wild. Not to mention, it’s aesthetically pleasing for us adults.

About the size of a full-sized bed, this playpen will hold all of your baby's favorite toys. Whether you fill it with balls or their standby stuffed animals, they have plenty of room for activities.

Prime Day nursery deals

Keep your wipes fresh, handy and always ready to clean up any mess with this convenient dispenser. For 50% off, Skip Hop guarantees your wipes will never lose any moisture.

Coming in 26 patterns from stripes to honey bees, help your baby get sleeping sooner in this adorable swaddle transition blanket from Burt's Bees Baby. To note, prices for this deal vary based on the pattern and color options you select.

Designed with functionality in mind, the Dream On Me two-in-one crib are what dreams are made of. The lightweight frame with wheels allows easy maneuverability and portability, making it the perfect travel companion.

During their baby years, this chest can be used as an all-in-one nursery changing table, but once they grow up, simply remove the changing topper and you have a storage chest. Talk about two birds with one stone!

Parents everywhere are obsessed with the Halo bassinet. Swiveling over your bed, you won’t have to worry about leaving bed for cuddles or feedings.

Prime Day car seat deals‎

Perfect for Marvel and Disney fans (current and future), this car seat is perfect for your little Iron Man or Cinderella. With a three-point harness system, it will give your kiddo the best possible protection.

Equipped with four seats in one, you can get up to a decade of use out of this Graco car seat, according to the brand. It transitions from rear-facing harness, to forward-facing harness, to high back belt-positioning booster, to backless belt-positioning booster.

Your most precious cargo will enjoy the ride in their Maxi-Cosi extendable car seat. With the ClipQuik auto-magnetic chest and flip away buckle, you’ll be able to get on your way quickly.

Prime Day stroller deals ‎

Weighing only 13 pounds, this stroller is perfect for parents always on the go. The adjustable backrest, soft-padded seat and adjustable leg rests ensure a smooth, comfortable ride for your little one.

Go from stroller to bassinet in mere minutes thanks to the Mompush Wiz. Equipped with 360-degree wheels, steering has never been easier. Better yet, it’s available in seven chic colors.

While it might fold up small, this Baby Jogger is mighty. With multiple recline positions, adjustable calf support, a UV 50+ canopy and a comfortable padded seat, your baby will be oh so comfy.

No matter where your day takes you, you can ensure that the Graco Modes Adventure Stroller has you covered in all types of terrain. Equipped with with cup holders for snacks and drinks on the move, your baby will be riding in style.

Frequently asked questions

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Falling in the footsteps of previous years, 2023 Prime Day is taking place over a two-day span, Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day is a global annual savings event that falls over a two-day period and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. During this sale, shoppers can expect steep discounts across categories including beauty, tech, home, fashion, kitchen and more.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals and coverage, check out: