Amazon is hosting a big New Year Sale — and we found deals starting at $6

We’re already a few days into the new year, which, for many of us, means that our resolutions are in full swing. But after a couple days of trying to drink more water, exercise regularly or get more organized at home, you may be realizing that you could use a little help to make that resolution stick.

Thankfully, Amazon has a ton of tools that will keep you on track with your resolutions — and right now, many of them are on sale. The retailer is hosting a huge New Year Sale and is marking down hot items across all categories, including at-home fitness equipment, kitchen gadgets and fashion must-haves.

From products that will help you cook more to beauty finds that you can use to step up your routine, we rounded up some of the top Amazon deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Amazon beauty deals

According to Pinterest’s most recent “Pinterest Predicts” trend report, 2023 is going to be the year of the elevated shower routine. And you can take your rinse to the next level with these shower steamers. The pack comes with six different steamers in various soothing scents like Vanilla & Sweet Orange, Bergamot & Mandarin, Lavender and more, which slowly dissolve and release their scents as you shower.

Leave your old, dirty makeup brushes in 2022 and grab this new set while it’s nearly 50% off. You’ll get 16 different brushes, including five large kabuki brushes and 11 precise brushes for eye shadow, concealer and more.

These bestselling hair ties are designed to help prevent bumps and ponytail headaches when you put your hair up. And while they may look small, the brand says that they can stretch to hold all your hair in a ponytail, braid or bun.

Made for thinning hair, this shampoo and conditioner set is designed to increase hair strength and volume and reduce breakage. The formulas feature ingredients like biotin, nettle extract, pumpkin seed and black cumin seed oil, which the brand says can help your mane look thicker and healthier.

Searching for your new go-to mascara? Look no further than this Covergirl pick, which has more than 8,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The formula is said to separate and define your lashes to provide 10 times more volume than bare lashes.

This oil-absorbing face roller went viral on TikTok for its ability to easily remove oil and grease from the skin. And one Shop TODAY writer who tried it said that it was a “godsend for on-the-go touch-ups.” Unlike blotting paper, it’s reusable! Simply pop out the stone ball and wash it with a gentle cleanser to clean.

If you’re planning on getting serious about your anti-aging skin care routine this year, consider grabbing this skin care set while it’s on sale. It features two skin care favorites from L’Oreal’s Revitalift line — the Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum and the Power Moisturizer — which are designed to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and hydrate and brighten skin.

Amazon fashion deals

Mom jeans are all the rage right now, but we’ll always be loyal to our skinnies. And if you’re looking for a new pair to add to your closet, these stretchy jeggings are the perfect choice. “These are literally my favorite pair of jeans,” one reviewer wrote. “They're super comfortable and easy to pull on. I love them so much that I ordered two more pair. They are very flattering on my butt and fit really loosely on my waist. I've had people ask me where I got them from because they like how they look.”

The holiday season may be over, but there are still plenty of cold days ahead. Thankfully, this puffer should keep you nice and cozy through the chilly weather. The bestselling jacket is designed to be waterproof and “is as warm as it is stylish,” according to the brand.

When it’s really cold outside, regular leggings just won’t cut it. Instead of throwing on an extra pair, you can slip on these fleece-lined ones to keep your legs warm. Not only do they have a brushed fleece interior, but they also have two side pockets and an adjustable drawcord at the waist.

If the standard chunky rain boots aren’t your style, try these Chelsea boots instead. They're chic, lightweight, waterproof and they’re also designed to be super comfortable! The brand says that they have an EVA foam Insole and a roomy toe box.

Don't miss your chance to score nearly 40% off these running shoes from Asics. Designed to be breathable, comfortable and supportive, they're perfect for walks, runs or any other activities you're planning on adding to your fitness regimen.

Amazon home deals

For anyone who is planning on making weight loss one of their goals for the year ahead, it can be helpful to have a smart scale to track your progress. This one sends your data directly to an app on your phone so you can track your weight changes over time. Plus, it measures other health metrics, including body fat percentage, muscle mass metabolic age and more, to help you get a broader picture of your overall health.

Waking up for that early workout can be tough — especially when it's still dark outside. But this bestselling alarm clock promises to make mornings a little bit easier for early risers. It's designed to simulate sunlight and brighten over time to gradually wake you up. You can customize the brightness, time and even set an alarm sound.

Air fryers use less oil than conventional frying methods, so the foods that you make tend to be healthier, an expert previously told us. That means that you can easily crisp up potatoes, make crunchy Brussels sprouts and other healthy snacks without drowning them in oils. According to the brand, it requires little to no preheating time and has multiple dishwasher-safe parts, for quick and easy cleanup and cooking.

Sadly, the time has come to pack away all your ornaments and decorations from the holiday season. Thankfully, this ornament storage box is on sale, just in time for your annual post-holiday organizing session. The three-compartment container features adjustable slots for all of your ornaments and is designed to resist crushing, tearing and puncturing, to keep their contents from breaking in between seasons.

Cheers to staying hydrated in 2023 with this water bottle! The one-gallon bottle has time and measurement markers along its front, so you can keep track of how much water you've had and space out your consumption throughout the day.

You've made some amazing memories over the last year, and you don't want to forget them. Fill these frames with snaps from your favorite moments and place them all around your home, so you'll always be reminded of those fun times. You can choose between multiple frame sizes to fit your space.

You can whip up smoothies, soups and other healthy dishes with this blender from Ninja. It features a 72-ounce Total Crushing Pitcher, so you can make large batches for the whole family.

Amazon tech deals

Shop TODAY associate editor Danielle Murphy said that this fitness tracker was one of her favorite products of 2022. "There's not a day that goes by where I don't wear it," she shared. "I primarily use it as my alarm clock — it's comfortable to sleep in and it wakes me up through vibrations instead of stress-inducing sounds. It's also useful when it comes to tracking steps, workouts, sleeping stats, heart rate and so much more."

These popular earbuds are already affordable, but right now, they're marked down by 24%, bringing the price down to just under $16. The wireless buds have more than 28,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers say that have good sound quality and a comfortable fit.

Amazon fitness gear deals

According to a personal trainer, resistance bands can help you improve balance and stability — which is particularly important as you get older. This popular set comes with five bands of varying resistance that you can use for stretching or strength training.

If there's anything that the last few years has taught us, it's that you don't need to go to a gym to get in a good workout — you can do it right in the comfort of your own living room! Though, if you've been feeling stuck with your at-home workouts, it may be time to upgrade your setup. For less than $100, you can add this training machine to your cart to up the intensity of your workouts. It has adjustable resistance and can be used for squats, deadlifts, chest presses and more.

This dumbbell set comes with three different weights, so that you change the intensity during a workout or switch up your go-to weights as you get stronger. Don't miss your chance to add them to your cart for a discount during the sale.

"This is just what I was looking for," one reviewer wrote about this top-rated yoga mat. "It’s compact, easy to roll up and store, grab it when you need it, and the strap makes it easy to sling it over your arm and bring it wherever. Love it!"

It can be hard to find time to get in an exercise session when you're working all day. But what if you could do both at the same time? With this treadmill, you can. When the folding handrail is down, the machine can be placed under your desk and used as a walking pad, so you can get in steps as you work.

Bring the cycling studio to your bedroom with this indoor exercise bike, which is marked down by more than $100 right now. You can connect it to the SunnyFit app to view your live metrics and follow along with trainer-led workouts on your phone.