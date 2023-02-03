Early President's Day deals are rolling in! Save up to 80% on TVs, home and more

It's hard to believe it's already February, which means it's almost time to kick off the first major shopping weekend of the year — President's Day on Monday, Feb. 20! During this three-day weekend, you can expect major retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target to offer impressive markdowns across categories.

Whether you're looking to impress your Valentine, score a new TV before the big game or upgrade some home essentials, we are already starting to see some deals trickle in on tech, home, fashion and more. From Apple AirPods to an 85-inch TV, we have you covered on the latest deals leading up to President's Day weekend sales. The best part? We found some impressive discounts that are up to 80% off!

Here's what you can shop ahead of President's Day weekend. You can keep scrolling to see all 27 deals or shop this article by retailer and click the links below.

Amazon | Walmart | Target | Kohl's | Best Buy| Wayfair

Early Amazon President's Day deals

If you missed out on any Apple sales during the holiday season, don't worry! You can grab these 2nd-generation AirPods for under $100. Featuring up to 24 hours of listening time and quality sound, they also make a great Valentine's Day gift.

If you've been keeping up with your New Year's fitness goals, you might want to think about investing in a personal massage gun. According to the brand, this gadget provides a number of benefits that include relieving muscle pain and tension and can massage deep into the tissue. And right now you can save a whopping 72% off!

Ahead of the three-day weekend, you can save 20% off an Amazon Fire Stick. Coming with an Alexa voice-controlled remote, the brand says you can enjoy endless and fast streaming of your favorite shows, movies and more.

According to the brand, the Alexa-enabled Fire Tablet really does it all: Streaming, reading e-books, video calls, setting alarms and more. You don't want to miss out on grabbing the latest version at 48% off!

Ahead of the big game, you can save $150 on this No.1 bestselling smart TV. According to the brand, you'll be able to stream all of your favorite platforms straight from the TV. Plus you can enjoy an Alexa-enabled voice remote to make finding your favorite shows that much easier.

According to the brand, these premium sheets feature moisture-wicking and breathable fabric that is meant to keep you cool all night long. And reviewers agree, it has almost 8,000 five-star ratings! Grab this high-quality sheet set for under $30.

This professional salon-quality hair straightener features ceramic plates that are meant to provide a shiny and frizz-free 'do, says the brand. You can score this popular straightener for under $55!

Early Walmart President's Day deals

If you can't make it to the big game, this sound bar might help you feel like you're there with its superior and immersive sound quality. Don't miss it at this price too, it's currently under $40!

Whether you're staying indoors more to stay warm or looking to upgrade your current setup, this time of year brings incredible deals on TVs. According to the brand, this Vizio option features ultra 4K picture quality and Dolby Vision bright mode — for under $300!

Let this robot vacuum do the dirty work for you, while saving 28%! According to the brand, this Shark robot can learn every inch of your home and can sense stairs, ledges and furniture — so you don't have to worry about any damage.

The groundhog sensed six more weeks of winter, which means you might want to hang on to your warm jackets a little longer or add a few extra to your rotation. And this sherpa find from Lee is the perfect transition coat to take you into spring, and it's only $15!

Foldable treadmills make it easier than ever to stay on track with your fitness goals and help you get your steps in, especially if the weather isn't cooperating. Right now you can save 45% on this 2-in-1 treadmill, which features a shock-absorbing running belt and foldable handle.

Early Target President's Day deals

Upgrade your smoothie-game with this powerful Ninja blender. It can also blend more than your favorite breakfast beverage, the brand says the blades are powerful enough to cut through ice, seeds and more.

Meal prep is made easier with this 9-in-1 Instant Pot that can steam rice, pressure cook, slow cook and so much more. Target is marking down this kitchen essential at 38% off!

If you can't get enough of the early President's Day TV deals, neither can we! This 40-inch find is under $200 and makes the perfect addition to a bedroom and office.

Right now, you can save $100 on the Apple Watch 7. From tracking your heart rate and blood oxygen levels to answering messages, you can stay on track with your fitness and lifestyle goals all from your wrist.

Early Kohl's President's Day deals

You can never have too many cozy cardigans; they're the perfect layering pieces for fall, chilly offices and everyday lounging. That's why you'll want to grab this one in every color — it's only $10!

Coming in black or tan and white, this classic winter boot is 50% off. According to the brand, it features a padded inner foot sole and a durable traction sole, making it perfect for wet wintry grounds.

These trendy straight-leg jeans are $10 — yes, only $10! Featuring a flattering high waist, it comes in five different washes, from black to light blue.

Save 50% off on this highly-rated full-coverage foundation. The brand says it's perfect for all skin types and will last up to 12 hours of wear.

Whether you're shopping for Galentine's Day or in need of a new makeup brush set, you get nine brushes and a case for $35 with this Sephora Collection. And this set has everything you need to achieve your desired look: A concealer brush, blush brushes, a foundation brush and more.

Early Best Buy President's Day deals

Best Buy is offering major deals this month on popular TV brands, like this 55-inch LG. It has an average 4.4-star rating, with many reviewers raving about the clear picture quality.

If you want the ultimate cinematic experience, this massive 85-inch TV is currently $400 off. According to the brand, this smart TV is also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Airplay.

Featuring 8GB of high-bandwidth RAM, you can save $120 on this touch-screen laptop. According to the brand, it's perfect for working, everyday web surfing and even gaming.

Early Wayfair President's Day deals

Wayfair is currently having "The BIG Furniture Sale" where you can score tons of deals on home essentials, like this mid-century modern dresser. According to the brand, it's made of solid pine wood and has deep drawers for optimal storage.

Right now, you can score this sleek, three-piece sectional for under $500. If you plan on hosting guests, it turns into a sleeper sofa and even has a place for storage within the chaise, says the brand.

A new area rug can be the perfect touch for a living room refresh. You'll save up to 50% off this Andover Mills option, which comes in four different shades and a variety of sizes and shapes.