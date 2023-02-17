5 Consumer Reports-approved mattresses on sale — plus more deals starting at $190

Most three-day weekends are an opportunity for avid shoppers to take advantage of epic holiday sales from big brands. Next up is Presidents Day weekend, a holiday that happens to be synonymous with major mattress deals, which is good news for anyone who is looking to upgrade their sleeping setup without breaking the bank.

We know that finding a good mattress is one thing — but finding a good mattress on sale is an another, (often, difficult) thing entirely.

Luckily, if you're deal-hunting this weekend, you won't have to search high and low to find one worth the buy. Consumer Reports Digital Lifestyle Editor Elliot Weiler joined TODAY to share five of the best Presidents' Day mattress deals you'll see this weekend — including a few Consumer Reports-tested and approved picks.

Presidents' Day mattress deals on TODAY

Weiler says that this brand earns high satisfaction marks from Consumer Reports members. The Original model in particular is a good pick for side sleepers, since it earned a rating of Very Good for support, according to Weiler. After eight years of simulated use, Consumer Reports found that the mattress remained durable and that the stability was "top-notch." Good news for hot sleepers: Testers found the mattress to be breathable, so you shouldn't overheat.

Turns out, you can get a nice mattress without breaking the bank! This mattress-in-a-box earned high scores all around for support and stability, among other things; Weiler says that most side, back and tall sleepers will likely appreciate the mattress for those reasons. What's more, the mattress also earned a score of Very Good for durability, so it nearly checks off all of the boxes, while remaining a budget-friendly pick.

Layers of foam and innersprings are featured in this hybrid mattress, which has a 4.4-star overall rating from shoppers. According to the brand, the individually wrapped coils help to minimize motion transfer, which benefits sleeping partners who toss and turn all night. Weiler says it's a good pick for back sleepers, but side sleepers won't be disappointed, either.

You can save $400 on this foam mattress right now, which Weiler says is among the more affordable bed-in-a-box options out there. CR testers gave it a rating of Excellent for for the support it provides petite sleepers in particular, but large and tall side sleepers might need an option that offers more support. However, the gel-infused memory foam makes for a cool sleeping experience, according to the brand.

The Luxe mattress is two inches thicker than its predecessor, the Classic mattress, and CR testers found that it is both durable and stable for a night's rest. While petite and average sleepers rated it Very Good for support, large and tall sleepers may find it offers so-so support.

Weiler says this foam mattress, which is on sale for 30% off right now, can provide impressive support for sleepers of all sizes, from petite to large. Back and side sleepers might also be impressed by the structure and find that it resists bounciness and motion transfer. When it comes to durability, Weiler says testers gave it a rating of Excellent.

Best Presidents Day mattress deals

Casper's mattresses have many of the features your body needs to get a great night's rest. Ahead of Presidents' Day, the brand is offering 15% off all options, including the Element model, which boasts Airscape airflow for cooling your body down and a supportive foam layer.

Overstock's Presidents' Day Clearance event means you can score a discount on mattresses. This 10-inch mattress features gel-infused memory foam and pocket springs to provide enough support while you sleep. It's amassed a 4.5-star rating from over 1,300 reviewers who praise it for being comfortable and affordable.

This popular mattress has more than 13,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and right now you can get the queen version for 38% off. It features three layers of foam to provide comfort, support and airflow for your best night's sleep yet.

Starting today through Feb. 21, My Green Mattress is taking 15% off all of its certified-organic, made-to-order mattresses. The Hope Latex is a great choice for sleepers who can't choose one position each night. It's meant to offer medium firmness and is designed to conform to your body throughout the night. The brand also offers a 20-year warranty and a 120-night sleep trial, just in case you don't find everything to your liking.

Zinus is known for creating high-quality mattresses that don't break the bank. And right now, you can get the brand's hybrid mattress for less than $200. Perfect for hot sleepers, it features gel-infused memory foam, which the brand says helps circulate air and remove excess heat. so you stay cool throughout the night.

Every body shape and size should have a mattress they can rely on to help them catch the most zzz's possible. The Big Fig Mattress supports 1,100 pounds and is made from a "heavy-duty" foam that won't sag, according to the brand. Right now, you can score one for $400 off when you use the code PRES.

According to the brand, this mattress is just what you need to relax those pressure points and get pain-free sleep. The foam material is made to conform to your body and align the spine, but bounce back to its original shape after every sleep. Plus, it can also keep your body from overheating thanks to a breathable, open-cell design.

Save $500 on the mattress that Beautyrest calls "luxurious," "dreamy" and designed for "high-end sleep." Choose between medium or plush firmness for a more personalized fit and get ready to count some sheep.

During Cocoon By Sealy's Early Access Presidents' Day sale, you can save 35% on the brand's Chill Mattresses while scoring free pillows and sheets. This Memory Foam model is the brand's most popular for its motion isolation feature and comfortability — and we believe it's just as good as it sounds, as Sealy has been perfecting its products for over 140 years.

Ahead of Presidents' Day, when you use the code PD35 at checkout, you can enjoy 35% off sitewide and receive a free sleep bundle that includes a sheet set, two pillows and a mattress protector with your purchase. Bear's mattresses feature four layers, three of which are dense foams that provide support with a medium to medium-firm feel. This bestseller promises long-lasting durability and to keep sleepers cool throughout the night.

With three layers of CertiPUR-US-certified foam, this Zoma mattress is designed to provide support, bounce resistance and cooling. You can enjoy a 100-night free trial to determine whether the mattress is the best pick for you and take advantage of a 10-year warranty if you decide to keep it.

Right now, you can save up to 10% on Avocado mattresses when you use the code SAVE10 at checkout. The brand's original mattress is made from organic latex, cotton and wool and has been needle-tufted by hand, the company says. At 11 inches thick, it is designed to be a medium-firm mattress.

Leesa's most popular mattress, the Original, is made to provide support and comfort with foam layers. It boasts a medium-firm feel and, according to the brand, can help relieve pressure and reduce lower back pain. Though it arrives in a box, it only takes about an hour to expand and a few days to fully firm up, the brand adds.

Nolah calls itself "the best mattress for side sleepers" but is offering discounts for every kind of sleeper as part of its Early Bird Presidents' Day sale. You can take advantage of 30% off mattresses and choose a free gift with your purchase, no code necessary. If you have back pain, you might want to consider this award-winning option. The 12-inch mattress is designed to provide pressure relief as well as a cooler night's sleep thanks to the cooling Nolah AirFoam.

Through Feb. 20, when you use the code PRESDAY30, you can save 30% on items across Brooklyn Bedding's site, including the brand's most popular mattress, the Aurora Luxe Cooling Mattress. Along with cooling foam, the mattress features a cooling cover and innersprings for added airflow and temperature regulation.

According to the brand, 92 percent of the Luma Original mattress "actively responds" to your body to help provide individual support. It features a base layer of foam, an inner layer of coil support and an additional layer of natural latex for a comfortable feel.

Birch is known for using organic and eco-friendly materials in its products. You can shop the brand's popular Natural mattress for less when you use the code PDS25. Not only will you score 25% off sitewide, but you'll also get two Eco-Rest pillows for free with a mattress purchase.

The brand's organic wool originates from farms in New Zealand and is naturally flame-retardant-free. Other organic materials are sustainably sourced and hand-assembled in the U.S. to create this eco-conscious mattress.

The Helix Sunset model starts at just $749 (for a twin-sized mattress) right now thanks to special Presidents' Day savings. It's crafted with three different kinds of foam and features an individual pocket coil unit to provide extra support. It's a perfect match for those who prefer an ultra-plush mattress. Just don't forget to use the code PDS25 at checkout to save 25% off sitewide!

Through Presidents' Day, you can save up to $200 on mattresses from Layla. Layla's memory foam mattress is made with copper gel, which reacts to pressure by increasing firmness, according to the brand. Copper is also a conductor, so the particles help to transfer heat away from your body, keeping you cool while you sleep.

Saatva's hybrid mattress is said to boast the feel of an innerspring mattress with the added comfort of foam and a plush Euro pillow top. You can choose between three different models: Plush soft, luxury firm and firm to fit your needs for a good night's sleep.

With pocketed coils and gel memory foam, this mattress promises to provide support, breathability and help alleviate pressure on your body. Plus, it's on sale at multiple retailers for less than $900!

You can take 10% off mattresses at Tuft & Needle during the brand's Presidents' Day sale. Tuft & Needle's Original Mattress is made from two simple layers: The first being a firm foam base that offers contoured support and the second is a layer of open-cell foam with cooling technology, the brand says. It measures 10-inches tall and is made to provide a medium-firm feel for all kinds of sleepers.

Popular mattress brand Purple is letting shoppers in on discounts ahead of Presidents' Day, offering up to $900 off select mattress models and bundles.

The Purple Mattress is made from hypoallergenic and non-toxic materials and features several cushioning layers of foam. It uses over 1,400 built-in air channels to regulate temperature, and the gel grid caters to pressure points throughout your body to relieve discomfort, the brand says.

This hybrid mattress from Serta combines carbon fiber memory foam and gel memory foam, as well as a coil system to provide support that conforms to your body. It holds an almost perfect overall rating from Serta shoppers, with one reviewer calling it the "best mattress I've ever owned." While it's already heavily marked down, you can use the code KITCHEN at checkout to score an additional discount.

Ahead of the holiday, Nectar is marking down its mattresses by 33%. The brand's memory foam mattress is comprised of five layers that help minimize motion transfer and keep you cool all night long. It's a medium-firm feel that is designed to help relieve pressure points in the body. According to the brand, 90 percent of customers reported that this mattress helped reduce overall stiffness and pains.