Target's Presidents Day sale just dropped — shop major fashion deals starting at $8

As February comes to an end and the days gradually lengthen, we're left with a jarring realization — spring is right around the corner! And what better time for a seasonal wardrobe refresh? With Presidents Day coming up this weekend, Target is running major fashion deals on top brands such as Levi's and Reebok, along with savings on their own in-house brands.

From classic denim to sandals and even swimwear, you can score up to 74% off wardrobe must-haves now. But if you see a deal you like, don't wait to grab it: Target's Presidents Day sale ends Monday, Feb. 20.

Below, we rounded up our favorite deals from Target's Presidents Day sale, all of which you can start shopping right now.

Target President's Day fashion deals

Hop on the TikTok craze of 'balletcore' with these flats from A New Day. The trend refers to the resurgence of leotards, leg warmers, flats and nude tights as everyday outfit must-haves. And while trends may come and go, a classic pair of flats will always serve you well as a timeless addition to your workwear staples (and did we mention this pair is only $12?).

According to the brand, this bra is high-support and made with Speedwick and mesh fabric that's designed to keep you dry. It's also available in pastel violet and vibrant blue.

Sometimes the classic straight leg or mom fits compromise comfort for style — but not these! With a little added spandex in the fabrication, these jeans feature a stretchier, more comfortable fit without losing their shape, according to the brand.

Banded slide sandals are truly a do-everything shoe — you can wear them to the beach, around the house, running errands, to the pool or just slip them on during your daily routine for a comfortable, easy fit without compromising style.

Save up to 57% on this floral printed swim top, just in time to beat the pre-summer rush of swimsuit shopping. One loyal reviewer says that it "looks great on. I buy several every year of the new prints!"

Get 74% off these no-show covers, which are a perfect coverage solution for when it's time to pull out that open-back dress you love.

Add a subtle touch of fun to your favorite classic outfits with a pair of polka dot tights. This pair from Lechery is currently on sale for 48% off!

"Hot girl walks" are all the rage on TikTok right now, and for good reason — but you're going to need the proper footwear to take part. Slip on these super cute, practical and highly-rated Reeboks, pair with your favorite leggings and you'll be ready to hit the sidewalks.

With over 200 reviews and a 4.6-star average rating, these furry slide slippers hold up to the hype. One reviewer raves that "the material is so soft and warm. I like them so much I had to go back and get them in a few more colors."

Let's face it — skinny jeans are never going to go out of style. This pair from Levi's is stylish, comfortable and designed to hug all the right places to create a flattering silhouette.

With over 350 reviews and a 4.5-star average rating, these straight leg jeans from Wild Fable are a certified fan favorite — and you can score them now for just $20!

Rainy days are ahead, and you're going to need a pair of trusty rain boots for throughout the season and beyond. According to the brand, these boots are waterproof and built to keep you dry.

The holy grail of all closet staples is a denim jacket — and this one is currently 20% off. In our opinion, a medium wash, oversized jacket is the most versatile pieces one can own, since you can pair it with almost any outfit for any occasion.

Warm weather is nearly upon us, which means it's time to start stocking up on new pairs of denim shorts. For less than $15, these from Wild Fable are a solid option, and they come in black, grey and a medium wash.

A super cute, spring-ready top that also features adjustable sizing? Yes, please! While this blouse is available in XS - XXL, you can also use the center drawstring to adjust based on chest size for the most comfortable, personalized fit.

Don't let the name deceive you — these jeans are designed to give that extra lift and flattering fit without the wedgie. The high-rise, straight leg cut makes these a perfect pair with sneakers or booties. One reviewer raves that "[these jeans] mark off all the boxes. Comfy? Check. Trendy? Check. Snug around the hips and butt while not being a skinny jean? Check. I think the search for my 'perfect' jean is finally over."

These highly rated slippers from Levi's are currently on sale for only $25, and they come in three different hues of brown — wheat, tan and a dark mocha.

These straight-leg training joggers are woven with a lightweight fabric that wicks sweat away from skin, according to the brand. Reviewers claim that they feature a longer length leg, making them the perfect gift for that guy in your life who can't seem to find pants that fall below his ankle.

Levi's iconic 511 jean is currently on sale (run, don't walk!), so if you've been waiting to score a pair of this timeless closet must-have, now is the time!

Durability, functionality and fashion go hand-in-hand with these Timberland boots, and you can grab them now for up to 47% off!

With a fuzzy sherpa inlining and memory foam insole, these slippers are sure to keep you cozy both indoors and outdoors. Plus, they're machine washable for easy care and cleaning.

If you're searching for something higher than the typical 10- or 11-inch rise, look no further. This pair features a 12-inch rise that fits snug around the hips, and a breathable straight-leg silhouette. Grab them now for 20% off!

You can score a new pair of Reeboks for less than $30 — what are you waiting for? These Flexagon Energy 4 trainers are designed to support you through every jump, leap or bound. Plus, both the simple black design or the light green variant are still stylish enough to wear outside of your workout.

The Levi's 501 jean have long been a wardrobe staple for many, due to their well-known quality and fit. This pair features a button fly and rigid, structured material due to being made with 100% cotton. They're all machine washable, and according to some reviewers, they didn't shrink or lose dye when washed.

Score a pair of classic white sneakers for only $24 this weekend! If you want to switch it up, the Maddison sneaker is also available in a speckled tan and beige pattern.

Pair these sandals with any of the new denim you're about to score (hint, hint!) or your favorite spring-ready dress. You can grab them in a variety of colors, so there is sure to be an option speaks to your personal style.

If you prefer a lower rise, these mid-rise skinny jeans are a great option for both style and practicality. According to the brand, a newly redesigned waistband offers more back coverage, and an updated front panel makes for a more form-flattering silhouette.

One of our personal favorite fashion hacks is this no-show lifting tape. Have a strapless number that is always in the back of your closet because you don't have the right bra? Or even a low V-neck that is a few centimeters shy of a fashion disaster? This tape solves it all. According to the brand, It's also water resistant, so you don't need to worry about it coming unstuck throughout the day.