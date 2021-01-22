Shop Today was paid by Sam's Club to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

Whether you want to break out of a workout rut, track your weight and activity level, or simply update your activewear wardrobe in 2021, there are plenty of at-home fitness products to help you meet your health goals. Contrary to popular opinion, getting fit doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and Sam’s Club has plenty of affordable fitness gear and clothing to help you jumpstart your unique health journey.

From workout subscriptions and smart scales to exercise mats, earphones and workout gear, Sam's Club members have access to low prices on topnotch fitness products every day, and don’t have to wait for the next best sale to score a great deal. To help you kick off your 2021 health goals, we rounded up 15 of those affordable fitness products you can snag today for under $50.

Fitness Equipment Under $50

Sneaking exercise into your busy schedule isn’t always easy, but Daily Burn offers members access to 2,000+ on-demand workouts and live classes. The workout subscription service is perfect for all fitness levels and offers a range of total body workouts like yoga, dance, kickboxing and ab workouts. Intrigued but not ready to commit? Sam’s Club members can test the service out with a free 30-day trial and save 20% off on a monthly subscription.

Tracking your fitness journey can help keep you accountable and give you a boost of confidence as you tackle your monthly goals. A&D Medical’s smart scale syncs with the brand’s app on your iPhone or Android mobile device to show you a range of wellness data like weight, blood pressure and sleep. Up to eight people can use the scale at once, so you can get the whole family on board with your new year’s fitness resolutions.

At-home exercise equipment can be a godsend when you don’t have time to hit the gym, but all that machinery can do a number on your floors. Luckily, the G-Floor exercise equipment mat protects tile, hardwood floors and carpet and prevents scratching, molding and other damage. It’s perfect for treadmills, stationary bikes and weight machines and has the added bonus of being waterproof and mold-resistant.

Sick of staying stationary all day while you’re working? Marcy Cardio’s compact mini-cycle lets you sneak in a workout while you’re checking off your to-do list. The portable machine weighs only 11.5 lbs and fits perfectly underneath a desk. Or, if you prefer to work your upper body muscles, you can place it on top of a table. The best part? An electronic display helps keep track of how long you’ve been biking and how many calories you’ve burned.

You don’t need a bunch of fancy gym equipment to stay healthy. Sometimes, something as simple as a resistance band set can help you move your body in new ways and get your heart racing. This six-piece set comes with everything you need to get a whole body workout, including three resistance bands and one ankle/arm strap.

Fitness Accessories Under $50

Music is an essential part of any workout and a great pair of earphones can help breathe life into your fitness routine. Sam’s Club members can score Altec’s wireless sweatproof earphones for $10 off for a limited time and enjoy all that the topnotch set has to offer. The earphones come with a mix of comfy foam and rubber ear tips and can run for six hours on a single charge and up to 36 hours with the accompanying wireless charging case.

If you prefer getting out of the house and hitting the gym, a backpack is one workout essential you need in your fitness arsenal. Under Armour’s Hustle bag has plenty of handy features like two water bottle pockets, a laptop sleeve and adjustable/padded shoulder straps. The water-resistant backpack has ample room to fit all your gym must-haves, including a towel, spare pair of clothes and disinfecting wipes.

Exercise is an important part of a fitness routine, but so is diet, and smoothies are a great way to cram some nutrients into your day. Whether you opt for a green drink or a fruity mix, Frigidaire’s dual speed smoothie maker does a great job of creating a healthy creamy concoction and it even comes with two smoothie jars so you can share one with a fitness buddy.

Winter runs can be exhilarating, but your hands are often the first thing to feel the effects of the frigid air. Arming yourself with a pair of toasty warm fleece gloves before you head out the door can help your run feel a lot more enjoyable, and this touch-screen compatible pair is both practical and affordable.

These days, staying safe when you leave the house is more important than ever and a face covering is an essential accessory anytime you’re heading outdoors for a jog or walk. At only $8, this set of two face coverings is a nice steal and they can be worn as masks or neck gaiters. The durable material contains 90% UV protection and also shields your skin from the wind and cold.

Activewear Under $50

Working out is always easier when you’re decked out in the right clothes, and a cozy pair of joggers is a wardrobe must-have for anyone looking to step up their fitness game. Calvin Klein’s French terry joggers come in four color options — pink, gray, black, camo — and are made of a soft cotton material that feels cozy, yet cool while you work up a sweat.

Perfect for at-home workouts and brisk outdoor runs, this lightweight fleece sweatshirt is an activewear staple that you’ll get plenty of mileage out of. Our favorite part? It comes in four delicate pastel colors that add a pop of fun to your fitness routine.

You can never have enough T-shirts, especially when you’re working out regularly and don’t feel like doing laundry every single day. Hue’s soft Leggings Tee has a relaxed fit, flattering scoop-neck neckline and a stylish hi-low hem. Plus, it’s affordable enough ($8) that you won’t feel guilty picking up a few different colors.

A comfy pair of kicks can make or break any workout, and the Skechers Equalizer slip-on shoe is ideal for power walks around the neighborhood. Between the relaxed fit, mesh fabric panels and air-cooled memory foam insole, it’s hard to decide on a favorite feature. The shoes also have plenty of traction and padding and are available in two colors - navy and black.

When it comes to activewear, material is everything. Keeping cool while you’re working out can help you stay comfortable and get more out of your sweat session, and Reebok’s active shorts feature SPEEDWICK technology to keep you dry. They’ve also got reflective material on the sides so you stick out while running at night!