8 stylish black dresses that will turn heads this holiday season

There are few style staples that truly stand the test of time. Yes — jeans, white blouses and trusty crossbody bags will be around forever, but it's rare that an apparel item will actually stick around for years.

One year-round item that has stayed afloat is known as the LBD. It's said that every woman needs a trusty little black dress since it's extremely timeless and versatile — despite the changing of trends.

Whether you wear it to the office or for a night out on the town, a good black dress is sure fit the occasion no matter the environment. Fashion editor Jasmine Snow provided our viewers with some LDB looks that are perfect for the holidays.

Read on to see how she styled the dresses on four trend-setting models and find some extra looks to take you through the season.

Sweater Dress

Nothing is more perfect for winter than a cozy sweater dress. This one from Lane Bryant has a contrasting stitch style and a cinched-waist silhouette.

We're loving the edgy black look of this jacket — but if you have way too much black in your wardrobe you can opt for one of the bold pink, green, red, or cheroot colors.

The cool-weather months are a great excuse to stock up on a whole bunch of cute booties. The side bow adds a touch of uniqueness to this simple boot.

Leave your basic black crossbody behind and grab this beaded bucket bag as you head out the door. It's ideal for a night on the town when you're looking to dress up a simple outfit.

Satin Dress

We're feeling a lavish dinner date vibe with this beautiful black dress. The gemstone detailing is extremely elegant and the satin sheer makes it extra eye-catching.

Add a pop of color to your black dress outfit with this snazzy pink piece. Covered in faux fur and adorned with gold embellishments, it will undoubtedly be the star of the show.

Don't stop at the purse — add these electrifying heels to your outfit for a look that's hard to miss. The strappy silhouette is one that won't go out of style and the light look of this pair won't draw attention away from the rest of your outfit.

Lace Dress

Lace is something that doesn't go out of style — and the black ensures that it will work for nearly any occasion. Though it looks delicate, this dress can be machine washed at home.

Glamorous is the only way to describe these strappy heels. These ones from Lulu's come in three colors — black, silver and gold.

Mesh Dress

This black mesh dress from Torrid is the perfect mix of modest and chic. Sign up for a loyalist account to receive 40% off your purchase!

In need of a great shoe for holiday parties? Look no further. This pair of low stilettos will upgrade any fun and festive outfit.

Embellished Dress

This drop-waist dress is finished with a textured diamond pattern and a hint of sparkling rhinestones. The flattering silhouette can work on any body type and will ensure you're ready for any holiday occasion.

We've sen a bunch of suede booties this fall, and though we love the style of a good ankle boot, we are head-over-heels for this high boot.

V-Neck Shift Dress

This popular black dress has over 2,800 reviews on Amazon. Made with a light material, it's perfect for pairing with a light jacket or teddy coat.

This stunning pair of gold heels is currently 45% off the original price. They one-of-a-kind snakeskin look will have you feeling glamorous all night.

The same pieces you love from BaubleBar can be found at Target under the SugarFix line for just a fraction of the cost. We're loving this one as an addition to an already elegant outfit.

T-Shirt Dress

For a more casual look, try this long-sleeve dress with over 3,000 reviews and an average of 4.3 stars out of 5. One of our writers loves the versatility it provides and buyers can't get enough of the pockets!

A chunky heel is perfect for long hours of standing, dancing or shopping. Pair this one with a dressy or causal look — either way they will grab some well-deserved attention.

This burgundy bag is large enough to hold your essentials, but small enough that it stays out of the way. It comes in four colors and features a slip pocket and buckle detailing.

Vintage Ruffle Dress

Take a step back into the 1900's with this jaw-dropping dress from C/Meo Collective.

You can get this practical pump for as little as $21 on Amazon. With over 1,100 reviews and a 4.4 star rating, we're certain this shoe will take you through the holiday months and beyond.

