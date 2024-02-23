A new and improved Magic Eraser, a viral lip butter and more editor-loved new launches — starting at $3

We're barely three weeks into February, but this month has already been one for the books. Presidents Day had us saving big on mattresses and we even found some viral products that had us adding to cart. Not to mention, Elmo had a near-death experience, all eyes were on Taylor Swift (at the Grammys and the Super Bowl) and scandal magnet Tom Sandoval has managed to dig himself into an even deeper hole.

Although it can be hard to look away from the pop culture chaos and puppet drama, we're directing your attention to a more actionable place: our roundup of this month's most stellar product launches. From seasonal problem-solvers to limited-edition Valentine's Day and Black History Month releases, these finds passed our editors' seals of approval and have been deemed worth the buy.

Ahead, we cut through the clutter and compiled all of the new products hitting the market this month that you won't want to miss.

Top 10 February launches we tried

Ahead of spring cleaning season, the Magic Eraser got a couple of noteworthy new upgrades. This certainly isn't the brand’s first foray into specialty editions — we tried the Bath version and still love it years later — but the extra foamy version purports that it requires “95% less scrubbing” than the leading all-purpose bleach spray, thanks to the infusion of Dawn cleaning power. The other, extra durable new version claims to be their “longest lasting” (lasting about seven times as long as the original), according to the brand.

Spring is right around the corner, which means we’ll soon be shedding our winter layers and showing a little more skin. If you’re looking to up your shaving game ahead of the warmer season, this super hydrating shave oil is the product to reach for. An expansion of the brand’s bestselling Cashmere Skin Collection, it’s full of hydrating ingredients like shea and cocoa butter, and it’s a great value at just under $9.

Senior editor Jess Bender gave this new dry shampoo a test run to revive her second-day hair during a Friday night out.

“My date for the night (associate editor Allie Wise) immediately noted that my tresses looked incredible, which is a rare compliment given how little effort I put into my regular hair routine,” Bender shares. “It looked as voluminous and fresh as it did seven hours later as it did when I initially sprayed it on, so I consider this a win in my book.”

“I’m still decorating my apartment slowly but surely and fell in love with the bright colors, since I’ve been really steering toward oranges and yellows,” says associate editor Kamari Stewart of this cute pillow. “It arrived and looks even better than it does in the photo! The color is so rich and it really stands out on my couch. It does flatten a lot if you lay on it but fluffs right back up however much you like which I’m a fan of. Even though it was dropped through the BHM collection, it’s definitely become a part of my year-round decor.”

“Another drop for BHM from Kohl’s, I loved this print as soon as I saw it,” gushes Stewart. “I’m a big fan of this art style and have a few other prints that blend really well with this one. It’s printed on 100% recycled paper which is a nice, eco-friendly tidbit. It arrives as just the print so you can really make it fit into your space with your own frame or just find a home for it as is.”

If a non-aerosol dry shampoo option is more your speed, editorial assistant Madison San Miguel recommends this option, which also happens to be travel-friendly.

"I’ve tried other dry shampoo powders, and found that this one is easy to work through the hair and doesn’t feel tangle-y to get through (iykyk)," San Miguel shares. "I noticed a bit of volume and some oil absorption, but I think someone with less oily hair and thicker hair could benefit more from it. I think my hair needs a product a bit more powerful, but this is good for quick refreshes."

"I’m always searching for the bronziest, longest-lasting self-tan — and I think I may have found a new favorite," says associate editor Lauren Witonsky. "St. Tropez just released their 'richest, darkest, deepest' tan on Feb. 12 and it seriously lives up to the hype. It has violet undertones, so it leaves me looking olive (read: not orange) even though I naturally have super fair skin."

In need of a sneaker upgrade heading into spring? This new launch from Keds takes its signature classic sneaker silhouette and upgrades it with a more inclusive fit for extra comfort. We love the impressive size range, which goes all the way up to a women’s size US 14.5. These fresh kicks come in Blush, Off White and Faded Black colorways.

This is a personal favorite — I don’t know what kind of magic the brand put in this, but this priming potion claims to extend the wear of your fragrance, which caught my attention as someone who loves to wear fresh perfumes that don’t tend to last very long.

I tried it myself and am happy to report that, after a few hours (when I’d normally have to reapply), my usually fleeting scents still smell like I’ve recently sprayed them. This is a game-changer for me and not only make my perfumes wear longer during the day, but also will help extend the life of my expensive perfumes.

“Though I haven’t been using it for long, I am excited for this one because I’ve used other SkinCeuticals products before and have loved the way they improved my skin’s appearance, so I have high hopes for this one,” notes editor Vivien Moon. “So far, it’s lightweight and hasn’t caused any reactions and is easy to implement into my daily routine. It is meant to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as discoloration while also improving the skin’s radiance.”

More editor-favorite February launches

"TikTok and our editors love Tree Hut, and this new scent is truly great," promises production coordinator Camryn Privette. "It’s not too florally but has a great fresh scent to it. It’s available in scrub, shave oil and body wash so you have your pick of the litter."

"Made with nourishing hyaluronic acid and vitamin E, a feathery-light serum, I was actually blown away with this product," says Privette. "I’m not really into full coverage foundation so this is perfect in-between for me when I need a little help. It’s super affordable which is obviously a great plus."

Valentine’s Day might be over, but red nail polish is a year-round staple in our book. Zoya’s color of the month is this glittery shade that upgrades a classic red lacquer with sparkles and the perfect balance of cool and warm tones. Apply two coats with the brand’s signature wide brush to get a full coverage look and finish with your favorite top coat for an easy, glitzy manicure.

Simply swipe this multitasking beauty product over your lips and cheeks for long-lasting color. According to the brand, this product has longevity, promising you’ll get over 1,000 applications out of its .17 ounces. Thanks to its size and ease of use, on-the-go touchups are a breeze.

Have you heard of this viral lip balm from Summer Fridays? The lip product has been all over our social media feeds, and the beloved formula just got a celebratory update: a birthday cake flavor! The super nourishing balm goes on like butter (hence the name) and imparts a light pink tint.

"This TikTok-viral lip balm has quickly become one of my favorites to use," says Stewart. "It’s not only hydrating, it’s moisturizing and leaves your lips feeling super soft and smooth. It’s an investment but I think it’s worth it. I keep (at least) one on me at all times."

Winter dryness can be tough on our skin. If you're on the hunt for a new cream to keep your skin moisturized all day, Shigo recommends this one.

"I normally get really dry skin halfway through the day, but this kept me hydrated all day," says Shigo, adding that it doesn't feel too heavy.

This new launch dropped just in time for Valentine's Day, but it's fit for burning year-round. The brand describes the fruity scent as an "aromatic catwalk" of smoked cherry, rose petals and a hint of leather, and we're already addicted.

Another launch that's perfect for the upcoming season, this new take on First Aid Beauty's beloved KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub revamps the formula with a natural strawberry scent. It contains a blend of chemical and physical exfoliants designed to deliver super soft and smooth skin, and we're eager to give it a try.

"As an Oregon girl (go Ducks!), I’m a loyal Hydro Flask fan through and through and I couldn’t contain my excitement when the brand released a whole capsule inspired by Oregon," gushes Privette. "With three new colors, this water bottle gives me a little piece of home in NYC, cheesy I know!"

Old Navy just dropped a ton of cute styles that are perfect for spring, but our eyes are on this classic outerwear staple. A trench coat is the perfect missing piece in the puzzle of what to wear during this season’s transitional weather. It’s easy to layer up for cooler days, yet lightweight enough for when the weather starts to warm up.

"Years of bleaching has left my hair pretty damaged and dry, so I was excited when I heard that one of my go-to hair care brands was releasing a new product that promises to “instantly repair” hair," says associate editor Emma Stessman. "They sent me a sample and I’ve been using it after washes for the last two weeks. It features the highest percentage of the brand’s proprietary Alpha Keratin 60ku protein, which the brand says has 'the power to bind directly to damaged areas and repair unlike anything else.' I could feel the effect on my hair from the first time I used it — it felt softer and more manageable — and after multiple uses I’ve noticed less breakage when I brush. I also feel like serums and creams typically weigh down my hair, but this one doesn’t."

One of my biggest gripes with women's clothing is that there's never enough room in the pockets — but not on these pants. Speaking from personal experience, in addition to the standard front and back pockets, this silhouette has side pockets that are oversized and can fit a ton. This new light wash is like the worn-in, cooler younger sister of classic white pants and they'll be heavy in my spring and summer outfit rotations.

Crewneck Denim Maxi Dress $ 79.95 Dynamite Clothing What we like Back vent for easy walkability Something to note Wash separately in cold water

Thanks to the coastal cowgirl trend, denim is having a moment right now. This maxi dress is a one-and-done outfit that will go from season to season effortlessly. I have a similar dress from the brand and will be wearing it on repeat, layered with a chunky cardigan or turtleneck or rocked alone when the weather warms up.

We're not gatekeeping our favorite fragrances in 2024. As a fan of the brand's bestselling 11:11 candle, which has notes of fig and burnt white wood, this new perfume launch is pretty exciting. It's a unique but widely appealing scent that will surely earn you compliments wherever you wear it.

Calling all coffee lovers! If you haven't tried Cometeer's flash-frozen capsules yet, allow us to recommend this new box that just dropped in partnership with Houseplant Coffee. The bold cups contain 180mg of caffeine per serving and are quick to prepare — just add hot water. Maximum flavor, minimum effort, as the brand says.

“If you’re a fan of art, these are the pants for you,” Shigo says. “They can be worn multiple ways and feel so light. The perfect pants to dress up a boring outfit.”

"When I saw that there was no zipper or button and these were essentially pull on pants, I was nervous," Shigo confesses. "However, they were so easy to pull on and felt like butter. They are my first pair of Spanx pants and I will definitely be shopping them for denim from now on."

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We use our own personal experiences with products and brands to make shopping easier for our readers.