Tom Sandoval receives backlash for comparing Scandoval to George Floyd and O.J. Simpson

Tom Sandoval is being slammed for comparing the media's coverage of his reality TV cheating scandal to that of George Floyd’s murder and the O.J. Simpson trial.

During an interview with The New York Times Magazine, the "Vanderpump Rules" star was asked why he believed his 2023 affair with co-star Raquel Leviss behind the back of then-girlfriend Ariana Madix — dubbed "Scandoval" by fans — became "so big" in the media.

“I’m not a pop-culture historian really,” Sandoval responded, “but I witnessed the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd and all these big things, which is really weird to compare this to that, I think, but do you think in a weird way it’s a little bit the same?”

Bravo star Tom Sandoval is being slammed for comparing the headlines around his "Vanderpump Rules" cheating scandal to coverage of both the O.J. Simpson trial and George Floyd's murder. Eugene Gologursky / Bravo via Getty Images

Sandoval's fellow reality TV stars, including his "Vanderpump Rules" cast mate Katie Maloney, blasted him for comparing the headlines about his love life to those covering two of the United State's most notorious murders.

In 1995, former actor, broadcaster and NFL star O.J. Simpson was acquitted in a long and internationally publicized trial for the murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman. Simpson was found liable for the deaths three years later in a civil suit from the victims’ families.

George Floyd Jr. was a Black man murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, during an arrest in May 2020. His death, which was captured on video, prompted outrage and protests globally.

TODAY.com reached out to a rep for Sandoval for comment.

“Hey Tom Schwartz you wanna come explain what he was really trying to say?” Mahoney on Instagram, addressing her ex-husband and Sandoval's business partner, Tom Schwartz.

Mahoney added in a follow-up comment, "The f---?"

“Real Housewives of Miami” star Guerdy Abraira, who is Black, responded to Mahoney's post, writing, "PLEASE reflect on this repulsive statement you made (regarding GEORGE FLOYD r.i.p) especially on black history month and take it back!! NOT OK! An immediate apology is in order Sir!"

"The disrespect…and on black history month…WOW just plz," added Abraira.

Shocked viewers also called out Sandoval for his remark.

"Tom Sandoval comparing #Scandoval to George Floyd, and 'the thing with O.J. Simpson' is disgusting. This is no longer fun reality entertainment. This guy is disgusting, vile, etc. I hope this is it for him, otherwise I’m done watching!" one fan of the show wrote on X.

"How are you this toned deaf?! & during Black History Month??!!!" another viewer asked on X. "Also, how is OJ & what happened to George Floyd even remotely comparable?! Tom kindly STFU."

Some viewers called to have Sandoval fired from the Bravo series.

"Honestly Tom Sandoval saying #scandoval was on the same level as George Floyd is so wildly tone deaf and at this point should be the number one and only reason to remove him from @BravoTV, as a whole. Please do the right thing @Andy !!!," someone wrote on X, tagging the show's executive producer Andy Cohen.

The Times feature noted that Sandoval left the room after making his bizarre comparison, after which a member of his publicity team noted to the Times reporter, "Sometimes he says too much ... and the following day forgets what he says."

Days later, a Bravo publicist called the Times reporter to ask what Sandoval said about Simpson and Floyd.

Sandoval's nine-year relationship with Madix ended after his months-long affair with Leviss was expose. The couple's scandalous split has continued to generate headlines as "Vanderpump Rules" enters its eleventh season.

Last month, Madix filed a lawsuit to prompt Sandoval to sell their jointly owned home in Los Angeles. She requested “equitable allocation of the proceeds of sale.”