Lisa Vanderpump serves up some tough love for Tom Sandoval in the latest episode of "Vanderpump Rules" and TODAY.com has an exclusive first look at the tense moment.

In the clip of the episode, which airs Feb. 13 on Bravo, Tom pays Lisa a visit at one of her restaurants, and she seems pretty flabbergasted when she sees him approaching.

“Oh f---,” the reality star says as she’s on the phone with someone else.

Lisa then turns to Tom and says, “You?” She then quickly says, “I've got to go” to the person she was talking to on the phone.

Tom walks over to Lisa and says, “Good to see you. Brought you some flowers. I know it’s like bringing sand to the beach with you, but I don’t know.”

Lisa looks rather serious and offers up the following response: “Well, this ain’t no beach.”

“Yeah that’s true,” Tom agrees and sits down.

Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval Bravo

The tense moment occurs after the dust has settled following the cheating scandal deemed "Scandoval" that captivated viewers last season. In case you missed it, Sandoval admitted to cheating on his girlfriend of nearly a decade, Ariana Madix, with her friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss, who now uses her birth name, Rachel.

Back in their conversation, Lisa asks Tom how he’s doing and he says “alright” then admits that he’s “a little beat up physically” since he just returned from filming the reality show "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test" in New Zealand.

“Have you seen anybody since you got back?” she asks.

“I’ve seen Ariana,” he says.

“Oh you have?” Lisa replies.

“Yeah but I mean we haven’t talked,” Tom adds.

"That ship is sailed. I have no idea why you two are in the same house. It's ridiculous," she says. "I think it’d be the gentlemanly thing to do to move out of there and give her her space and sell the house," she suggests.

However, Tom doesn't seem sold on the idea.

"Or one of us can keep it because it's a great house. I’ve put a lot of work and money into it," he says. "I've already had my real estate agent talk to Ariana. I sent her a letter of intent over a month ago. It's been radio silence."

"So where's the way forward in this?" Lisa wonders.

"I don't know," Tom admits.

"Well you've got to," Lisa replies.

Tom is visibly frustrated at this point.

"Listen, Lisa, I'm trying to figure this out. This is a lot for me, OK?" he says.

"Well, you created it," Lisa reminds him.

"I created it, but it’s still a lot, Lisa," he replies.

Tom then explains that one of his close friends recently died and says he's also been dealing with drama from his "Vanderpump Rules" co-star, Scheana Shay.

"I have Scheana hitting me up telling me if I need anything, please reach out to her (and saying) 'I'm so sorry.' Meanwhile that same day she’s releasing things, starting rumors about me and Billie (Lee, his former co-star)," he says.

The scene then shifts to a clip from Scheana's podcast when she implies that Tom and Billie had a romantic connection.

"You know what, Scheana? You know what I need from you? I need you to take a day off from dragging my name through the dirt," Sandoval says.

Season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo. Fans can also stream episodes the following day on Peacock.

(Peacock is part of our parent company, NBCUniversal.)