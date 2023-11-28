Who won Season 2 of ‘Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'?

Warning: This story contains spoilers for “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

And then there were five. After eight brutal days in the mountains of New Zealand, only five contestants made it to the finale of Fox's "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," which aired Nov. 27.

The second season of “Special Forces” challenged 14 celebrities to complete over a week of military training, performing exercises from “the playbook of the Special Forces selection process,” per Fox. The recruits are led by a team of ex-Special Forces operatives.

In the end, only three celebrity contestants "passed" the test and successfully completed the course.

Here's what happened.

Who won 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 2?

"Won" might not be the word. Completed is more like it.

At the start of the show's eighth and final episode, Olympic speed skater Erin Jackson, "Bachelor" alum Nick Viall, "Bachelorette" alum Tyler Cameron, "Vanderpump Rules" star Tom Sandoval and dancer, singer and YouTuber JoJo Siwa were left standing.

Sandoval and Siwa made shocking exits during the show's eighth and final episode.

That made Viall, Jackson and Cameron sole remaining trio, worthy of being named to Special Forces.

But these celebrities didn't make it to the end without a fight.

Nick Viall in "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test." Pete Dadds / FOX

For their last challenge, as with last season, the five had to endure military-grade interrogation during a 24-hour challenge. During the interrogation, their goal was to not give away that they were part of Special Forces.

In between interrogations by "enemy forces," the recruits were hooded, bound and left in a freezing cell, listening to harrowing noises on headphones. "All of (this) is designed to break their resolve," a narrator explains.

Sandoval, the first up, hardly passed the interrogations phase. Once he was sent back to the cell, he started uncontrollably shaking, causing medics to question if he had hypothermia. After check-up, the medical staff concluded that he was being "overdramatic." He was sent home.

Staff believing Siwa had what it took to get through the harsh interrogation. But with four hours left on the clock, the dancer broke and self-eliminated.

The other three are deemed worthy, making it through interrogations.

JoJo Siwa in "Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test." Pete Dadds / FOX

Who else competed on 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' Season 2?

The original Season Two cast included 14 celebrities: NFL player Dez Bryant, former NBA player Robert Horry, Olympic gold medalist Bode Miller, actors Brian Austin Green and Tara Reid, model Blac Chyna, influencer Kelly Rizzo, "Chrisley Knows Best" star Savannah Chrisley, Jack Osbourne of "The Osbournes," Sandoval, Siwa, Cameron and Viall.

Who else has won 'Special Forces'?

Last season, "Bachelorette" alum Hannah Brown and former professional soccer player Carli Lloyd won.