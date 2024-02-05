Lisa Vanderpump is expanding her reality TV empire.

The TV personality and entrepreneur is starring in a new reality series called "Vanderpump Villa," and Hulu just released a first look at the show.

Ready to tune in for all the drama? Here's everything we know about “Vanderpump Villa” so far.

What is 'Vanderpump Villa?'

Vanderpump, a former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," has made quite the name for herself on reality TV. Her other series, "Vanderpump Rules," recently returned to Bravo for Season 11 following an epic Season 10 that featured a cheating scandal known as "Scandoval."

In June 2023, Variety reported that Vanderpump would soon be starring in a 10-episode Hulu series called "Vanderpump Villa," which would follow the staff of Vanderpump's luxury French villa.

Per Hulu, "each scintillating episode" of the unscripted docudrama will show the staff as they "work, live and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle."

Members of the staff are tasked with providing “luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests.” In true Vanderpump style, the show will feature "rivalries, romances and raucous misadventures."

Per a press release, the series will feature "firework-filled proposals and opulent events" and “unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside.”

Through it all, Vanderpump will determine whether her staff can "make her 'pop up' experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire."

When does 'Vanderpump Villa' premiere?

Hulu hasn't released an official premiere date yet, but the streaming service did reveal that "Vanderpump Villa" will debut sometime this spring.

Who is in the cast?

In addition to starring in "Vanderpump Villa," Vanderpump will also serve as an executive producer for the series. She will be joined by the following staff members/co-stars:

Stephen Alsvig: Events Coordinator

Anthony Bar: Executive Chef

Marciano Brunette: Lead Server

Caroline Byl: Sous Chef

Grace Cottrell: Housekeeper

Priscila Ferrari: Server

Hannah Fouch: Server

Eric Funderwhite: Chateau Manager

Telly Hall: Mixologist

Emily Kovacs: Housekeeper

Andre Mitchell: Mixologist

Gabriella Sanon: Events Coordinator

What did we learn from the trailer?

On Feb. 5, Hulu released a trailer for the series, and the minutelong clip foreshadows lots of drama. It’s narrated by Vanderpump, who introduces viewers to the “world-class” staff she’s “meticulously assembled,” including servers, mixologists, chefs, housekeepers, event coordinators and a chateau manager.

In one scene, Vanderpump tells her staff that guests will be expecting "perfection."

Eric Funderwhite, the chateau manager, then says, "Perfect is my middle name," in a confessional interview. The following scene, however, shows Funderwhite dropping a guest's luggage.

Events coordinator Gabriella Sanon then says she came to the chateau to "level up" in her own confessional.

It's clear that Vanderpump expects perfection from her team, but they might also have other plans.

"As long as we make sure they leave happy, we can do whatever we want," lead server Marciano Brunette says in an interview.

The trailer then shifts to scenes that show the chateau staff partying, despite Vanderpump's warning that the bar is "out of bounds."

“The bedrooms are out of bounds. Don’t get sloppy,” she adds.

However, one scene shows two staff members seemingly getting busy in one of the guest rooms.

It wouldn’t be reality TV without a little bit of drama, and it looks like the staff will go head-to-head in at least one fight.

After the chateau's first night, Vanderpump assembles the staff and asks how they think everything went. When one of them says "good," it becomes clear that the boss has a different viewpoint.

"Are you serious? she says.