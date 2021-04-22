Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

What's a "cool mom?" When we think of the term, Amy Poehler's iconic line from the movie "Mean Girls" comes to mind.

"I'm not like a regular mom, I'm a cool mom."

But the truth is, most of the moms we know are pretty cool people — strong, funny women who work hard to raise little people to be kind humans.

And, they all deserve cool Mother's Day gifts.

So, these gift ideas are for the cool mamas. Whether they're coffee lovers or nap takers, we've rounded up some amazing gifts that say "Thanks for being cool, Mom."

Say "cheers" to Mom with these travel wine tumblers from Swig. The stainless steel material keeps wine chilled for hours, and the top is nearly kid-proof, making these colorful cups a great companion for pool days or park play dates.

She may be cool, but chances are, Mom still has to wrangle her crew for weeknight dinners. This five-in-one cooking system from Ninja roasts, air fries, grills, bakes and even dehydrates.

Whether Mom's headed to shower at the gym or walk on the beach, these antimicrobial flip flops by Showaflops with drainage holes will protect her feet from mold, fungus and bacteria. The sandals come in a variety of colors and prints from solid black to rainbow sprinkles, so Mom can show off her personality.

As any mom (including me) will tell you — there's nothing cooler than a good night's sleep. Nodpod's weighted sleep masks promote deep, restful sleep and reduced anxiety, helping Mom sleep soundly and wake up rested.

This garden fish tank from Back to the Roots features a "closed-loop ecosystem." The herbs planted up top keep the water clean for the fish, and the fish fertilize the plants with waste. This decorative year-round garden sounds like a cool Mother's Day gift to us. (Or if she's really a cool mom with a green thumb, these garden kits are sure to please.)

If your cool mom is passionate about preserving the environment, she'll love these reusable totes. They are a perfect way to carry groceries, yard sale finds and other treasures.

This bright and cheery polka dot print apron by Jessie Steele is sure to make Mom feel cool in the kitchen. Steele's prints and aprons have been featured on television shows like "Sex and the City" and "Rachael Ray," making them a trendy way to say, "Happy Mother's Day!"

Hormones can make even the coolest moms hot sometimes. This No. 1 bestselling nightgown on Amazon will cool your mom down with its lightweight fabric and sleeveless design. Goodbye, night sweats.

For the cool mom who keeps it current, this new robe from popular bedding brand Parachute is the perfect accessory for spring and summer. The lightweight linen will help her stay cool whether she’s sipping her morning coffee or just enjoying a lazy Sunday (when she's able to have one).

If your cool mom loves to rock out, these wireless headphones by Beats are perfect. They pair with any Bluetooth device, come in three sophisticated shades and they’re noise-canceling, so she can stream her favorite podcasts or music without outside interruption.

Cool moms deserve flowers, too. This vibrant bouquet includes 40 attention-grabbing pink and purple stems in a chic silver vase. Plus, since the arrangement consists of preserved flowers and foliage, it will last forever.

Available in unique flavors like sweet ruby riot and berry mint, Sipp sparkling organic craft sodas can be enjoyed plainly or used as a cocktail mixer (hello, cool moms). The handcrafted drinks are caffeine free, gluten free, and contain no artificial ingredients.

Buying Mom a vacuum for Mother's Day may not sound very cool, but the amount of time she'll save by using this robotic vacuum makes it pretty cool. This robotic vacuum spends the day cleaning up cracker crumbs and pet hair so Mom doesn't have to.

Is sun protection the coolest Mother's Day gift ever? Probably not. But, this glittery sunscreen adds some fun and glam to Mom's sunscreen stockpile. Mom's skin will sparkle and shine poolside while using this SPF 30 waterproof sunscreen.

Who says grilling is only for Father's Day? It's finally getting warm outside in many parts of the country, and some cool moms are ready for a barbecue. Vision grills use the Japanese kamado style of cooking and smoking, and they are made from a sleek ceramic that would make a cool addition to any patio.

Perfect for a day at the beach or pool, these cute wearable poncho towels from pull double duty as a swimsuit cover-up and a beach towel.

Soft and snuggly, these blankets by Ecudane are artisan made and perfect for camping, the beach or a night by the fire. And, it's a gift that gives back — Ecudane donates portions of their proceeds to artisan communities and charities in Ecuador.

With this coffee brewing system from Ninja, Mom can get her favorite hot and iced drinks without a trip to the coffee shop. And, for days when you need an entire pot of coffee, the system includes a carafe.

For more Mother's Day recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations,download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!