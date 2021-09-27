Ingredients
Chef notes
Whether you enjoy granola as your morning cereal, in your yogurt or even just by the handful, these toasty and sweet snack is a household staple. Since many schools have a nut-free policy to accommodate allergies, this recipe negates any nuts, subbing in black sesame seeds and coconut. Otherwise, you can use this as a delicious base recipe and bake in your favorite dried fruit, nuts, seeds or chocolate.
Technique tip: For an extra flavor boost before mixing your dry ingredients, toast up the coconut, cinnamon and black sesame seeds on low heat in a pan for a few minutes, shuffling them around to get a nice even toast. This will help release some great aromatics and natural oils.
Preparation1.
Preheat oven to 325 F.2.
In a mixing bowl, combine your dry ingredients with a rubber spatula: the rolled oats, coconut flakes, black sesame seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon and kosher salt. Stir together until thoroughly combined.3.
In a small bowl, stir together the honey with the oil using a fork, and then gradually pour over and combine with the dry ingredients in your mixing bowl until distributed evenly throughout.4.
Spread out mixture evenly onto a lined baking sheet and bake for 30 to 35 minutes. When the granola is done, the top should be golden-brown.5.
Set the granola in a safe place to cool, and then break up however big or small pieces you desire. Enjoy!