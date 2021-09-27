Chef notes

Whether you enjoy granola as your morning cereal, in your yogurt or even just by the handful, these toasty and sweet snack is a household staple. Since many schools have a nut-free policy to accommodate allergies, this recipe negates any nuts, subbing in black sesame seeds and coconut. Otherwise, you can use this as a delicious base recipe and bake in your favorite dried fruit, nuts, seeds or chocolate.

Technique tip: For an extra flavor boost before mixing your dry ingredients, toast up the coconut, cinnamon and black sesame seeds on low heat in a pan for a few minutes, shuffling them around to get a nice even toast. This will help release some great aromatics and natural oils.