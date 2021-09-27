IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Coconut-Black Sesame Granola

Courtesy Caroline Choe
Caroline Choe
Ingredients

  • cups rolled oats
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
  • 1/4 cup toasted black sesame seeds
  • 1/4 cup chia seeds
  • teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup coconut oil or olive oil

    • Chef notes

    Whether you enjoy granola as your morning cereal, in your yogurt or even just by the handful, these toasty and sweet snack is a household staple. Since many schools have a nut-free policy to accommodate allergies, this recipe negates any nuts, subbing in black sesame seeds and coconut. Otherwise, you can use this as a delicious base recipe and bake in your favorite dried fruit, nuts, seeds or chocolate.

    Technique tip: For an extra flavor boost before mixing your dry ingredients, toast up the coconut, cinnamon and black sesame seeds on low heat in a pan for a few minutes, shuffling them around to get a nice even toast. This will help release some great aromatics and natural oils.

    Preparation

    1.

    Preheat oven to 325 F.

    2.

    In a mixing bowl, combine your dry ingredients with a rubber spatula: the rolled oats, coconut flakes, black sesame seeds, chia seeds, cinnamon and kosher salt. Stir together until thoroughly combined.

    3.

    In a small bowl, stir together the honey with the oil using a fork, and then gradually pour over and combine with the dry ingredients in your mixing bowl until distributed evenly throughout.

    4.

    Spread out mixture evenly onto a lined baking sheet and bake for 30 to 35 minutes. When the granola is done, the top should be golden-brown.

    5.

    Set the granola in a safe place to cool, and then break up however big or small pieces you desire. Enjoy!

