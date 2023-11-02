After months of separation, Kody Brown expresses his desire to reconcile with Janelle Brown in the latest episode of "Sister Wives," and TODAY.com has an exclusive first look at the moment.

The clip begins with the father of 18 recalling how he has previously asked his estranged wife if she wants to mend their relationship.

“I asked Janelle once, ‘What is it? Why can’t we reconcile? Let’s try and reconcile. Why can’t we?’” he says.

The 54-year-old goes on to impersonate Janelle Brown’s response, in his mind.

“‘Well, I don’t know what your relationships with Robyn and Meri are, but I’m just not interested in being involved with those people,’” he says, pretending to be Janelle Brown.

A disappointed Kody Brown then expresses his reaction to his estranged wife's response, saying, “That’s sad because that’s the deal we made about plural marriage.”

Next, Janelle Brown tells her side of the story in a confessional interview.

“If we’re not together, then I don’t know why I would nurture a relationship with Robyn and Meri. There’s not a lot in common. There’s nowhere that we cross over. I don’t know why I would do that,” she says.

The 54-year-old continues to explain her point of view and suggests that Kody Brown's request to reconcile is an attempt to "excuse his behavior."

"(It's like he's saying) 'Why would I want to get back together with you? It’s your fault. You’ll be a bad sister wife. I have to protect Robyn.' You know, because he doesn’t have a relationship with Meri. 'I have to protect Robyn against you, you bad sister wife,'" she says while impersonating her husband.

The mother of six goes on to lament how Kody Brown's intentions don't seem to be genuine.

(The) reality is, he’s never come to me and said, 'Hey, I love you. I miss you. I want to get this back together.' It’s always about, 'Don’t you want to get the family back together?' so that his life can run smoothly again. And I’m done with that. I really am," she says.

Meanwhile, Kody Brown reflects on the strained state of his plural family in his own confessional.

"It’s sad, but it’s unwound, and I can’t get the puzzle pieces back together. But I’m going to ask her again next week if we might be able to reconcile, and it’s painful every time. Maybe I should get more serious about it, but every time it’s like, 'Nope,'" he says.

Throughout Season 18 of "Sister Wives," Janelle Brown has been forthcoming about her lack of interest in reconciling. She has said she feels "more at peace" without her husband around has said she doesn't see a "path forward" for their marriage.

In one recent episode, she told Kody Brown she wanted to stay separated. She also told her former sister wife and pal Christine Brown that she no longer wants to be married.