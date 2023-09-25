Janelle Brown makes a majr decision about the future of her marriage, and life, in the latest installment of "Sister Wives."

The episode, titled "Understatement of the Year" shows the estranged spouses meeting for the first time in six weeks since their epic fight that ended in Kody Brown walking out.

In a self-filmed video, Janelle Brown says she hasn't spoken to or seen her husband since their argument and reveals that she's not going to just kiss and make up without seeking a proper resolution.

"I have realized this time it’s just not working for me anymore. I really want to be treated differently and I want some more things out of a relationship. Can we do that with ours? It would be stupid to throw away 30 years or whatever, but I don’t know. I really just don’t know if we really can fix that," she says.

While reflecting on her time away from Kody Brown, Janelle Brown admits that she "didn't really miss him" and isn't "pining for him."

Meanwhile, Kody Brown describes the fight as “ugly” and “sad” in his own confessional.

As expected, things are awkward when the couple first greets each other at lunch. As they settle into the conversation, Kody Brown says he's "embarrassed by (his) behavior."

"This divorce (with Christine Brown) is affecting me in every way. It’s affecting all my relationships. I'm realizing that I am morphing or transmuting grief into anger. And I realize that I’m just not a safe place for you to have a conversation. So just one trigger after another just set me off," he says.

Janelle Brown isn't pleased with his justification and vents about it in her own confessional.

“'Well, my relationship with you is crap because I’m so angry about this divorce,'" she says. "Well, be a man, separate your relationships like you have for our entire plural marriage and pay attention here.”

Back at lunch, Janelle Brown addresses the status of their relationship.

"I do think I want to stay separated for now," she says.

A surprised Kody Brown says, "Really? You want to stay separated?"

She then reiterates her last statement and says, "Yeah, I do."

In his confessional, Kody Brown says he's "surprised" by his wife's decision.

"We’ve been separated probably two or three times in the past. I always felt like that was because she couldn’t manage the relationship with her sister wives. I never felt like that was over me, but maybe I was wrong," he says.

Back at lunch, Janelle Brown suggests that they attend counseling sessions together.

"I just know that I need to be separate right now, you know? I mean, I still have a lot of affection for you," she says.

The father of 18 then says he's learned something important from their big fight.

"If I get angry, I’m going to leave. I’m not going to be accusatory. I realized that I’m morphing this grief," he says.

The conversation turns to their ongoing feud about Kody Brown’s estrangement with his sons and how it has affected their marriage.

"I do not know how to reconcile with you unless my kids can all (be on good terms with you)," she says and asks why he didn't call their daughter Savanah Brown over Christmas.

Kody Brown says he's been "doing a lot of business" and it's been difficult to see his daughter lately.

In her own private interview, the mother of six says she's "not really inclined to stay in this relationship with Kody."

"I don’t feel like I’m getting what I deserve from him," she says. "Listen, I’m pretty independent. I don’t need a lot from him. But when it comes down to where he just all of a sudden doesn’t want to be a father to my kids because they disagree with him, that sort of changes the cost benefit equation for me in this marriage."

Later on in the episode, Janelle Brown acknowledges that she does "miss Kody."

"We are very best friends. We have a lot of conversations. I miss him in my bed. I miss him in my house. I miss him. But I am not being treated the way I deserve to be treated here," she says in a confessional.

The episode ends with Janelle Brown suggesting that she might be better off moving on.

"Here’s the thing. If he wanted it, I might, maybe I would try to work on it. But if he doesn’t want it, I’m not going to sit here and put all the effort into trying to create this because I think there’s something better for me," she says.