As Christine and Janelle Brown celebrate Easter with their kids in the latest episode of "Sister Wives," Kody Brown insinuates the two are keeping his children from him.

"This is exactly what Christine and Janelle's plan is. To separate me from my children so they can have them all to themselves," he says in TODAY.com's exclusive clip of the Season 18 moment.

Kody Brown says, in the clip, that he wants to make amends with his children — but if not, he's "OK" with his life with Robyn Brown and their children. He is estranged from two of the sons he shares with Janelle Brown.

"We can fix things. We can heal things. We can get some of our family back together, most of it back together maybe," he says in a confessional. "But right now because of where everybody's at (and) where I'm at, I have a life with Robyn and her children. And right now, (I'm) OK with that even though I hope we can fix things and move things to a different place."

In between footage of Janelle and Christine Brown's family gathering for Easter, Janelle Brown opens up about the importance of moments like this, especially as she navigates her own separation from Kody Brown.

"We need to have traditions that carry this part of the family forward. We need to continue traditions or establish traditions that have meaning for her children and mine so that there's an identity," she says.

Janelle and Christine Brown's Easter celebration. TLC

Janelle and Christine Brown's children and grandchildren take part in a spirited Easter egg hunt as Christine Brown underscores the joy she feels at this small family celebration.

"When we moved to Flagstaff, things became very, very difficult. Family gatherings were hard. There was just so much tension in the air," she says. "So for this, there's no tension. We’re just glad to be around each other and with each other. And it feels like a real holiday should feel like rather than having tension in the air."

Throughout Season 18 of "Sister Wives," the Brown family's fractured relationships have been on full display. In last week's episode, Robyn and Kody Brown's daughter Breanna Brown broke down while discussing her estrangement from many of her siblings, especially her sister Savanah Brown.

“I kind of just feel shocked and confused and like she doesn’t care. I don’t know what the right word is. It kind of just broke my heart a little ‘cause you know, I grew up with her. I grew up with all of them,” she said.

In last week's episode, Kody expressed his gratitude for Mykelti Brown, who still maintains a close relationship with him and Robyn Brown, despite the fact that her mother, Christine Brown, left him.

“Amidst all the struggles we’re having as a family, I love that Mykelti is still warm to us. She wants a relationship with Robyn. She wants us to have a relationship with Avalon,” he says in a confessional. “I think a lot of that has to do with Tony. Tony loves Robyn and they’ve always had a connection.”