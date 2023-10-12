"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown may have her grievances with Kody and Robyn Brown, but her daughter Mykelti Padron is still close to her father and his fourth wife.

Their solid relationship is on full display in the latest episode of "Sister Wives."

In TODAY.com's exclusive clip of the Season 18 moment, Mykelti and Tony Padron celebrate their daughter Avalon's birthday with Robyn and Kody Brown and their children.

“Amidst all the struggles we’re having as a family, I love that Mykelti is still warm to us. She wants a relationship with Robyn. She wants us to have a relationship with Avalon,” Kody Brown says in a confessional. “I think a lot of that has to do with Tony. Tony loves Robyn and they’ve always had a connection.”

Kody Brown isn't on speaking terms with two of his sons with Janelle Brown, his second wife. The two are now separated.

The scene then shifts to Robyn Brown, who reflects on her relationship with Tony Padron in a confessional.

“Tony and I really get each other. He’s a good kid. I can’t say ‘kid.’ He’s not really a kid. But I mean compared to me, he’s a kid,” she says.

Kody Brown then shares some background on Robyn Brown and Mykelti Padron's tight bond.

"Robyn and Mykelti have had a really close relationship from the time that I started courting Robyn. Frankly, both Christine and I (benefitted) by this relationship that Robyn had with Mykelti. She saw Mykelti in a way that Christine and I hadn't," he says.

Christine Brown gives her own take in a confessional.

"When Kody and Robyn were courting, Robyn just saw that Mykelti just wasn't treated very nice by her older siblings. They didn't know what to do with her," she says. "Robyn saw it and Robyn just said, 'She's super cool and she's amazing.' She really took Mykelti in and just loved her. She's definitely been like another mom to Mykelti."

Robyn Brown was present via Zoom for the birth of Avalon, depicted In Season 17 of “Sister Wives." At the time, Mykelti Padron spoke fondly of her father's fourth wife.

“I moved in with Robyn when my dad and Robyn were first courting because she needed some help with the kids for school, around the house, so I lived with her for a few months. And that’s why I’m still so close to Robyn and her kids is because of that special time that just us had together,” she said.